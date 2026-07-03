تعيش مدينة القصر الكبير بشمال المغرب حالة من الغليان والترقب الصادم، بعد أن نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية المغربية في تفكيك واحدة من أخطر شبكات «الاتجار بالبشر» التي استهدفت تلميذات المدارس، وسط مؤشرات قوية بأن التحقيقات التقنية الجارية تفصلها خطوة واحدة عن تفجير مفاجآت مدوية قد تطيح بأسماء وشخصيات بارزة!

الملف الساخن المعروض أمام غرفة الجنايات بمحكمة الاستئناف بطنجة، يتابع فيه حتى الآن 12 شخصاً، من بينهم خمسة في حالة اعتقال يقودهم رجل وزوجته، لكن الإثارة الحقيقية بدأت مع فحص الأدلة الرقمية.

الهواتف المحجوزة.. «صندوق أسود» يفضح المستور

تحولت الهواتف الذكية التي تم حجزها داخل منزل المتهم الرئيسي وزوجته إلى قنبلة موقوتة. فالأبحاث والخبرات التقنية الجارية على هذه الأجهزة بدأت تكشف خريطة العلاقات السرية والامتدادات المعقدة للشبكة، وسط توقعات برصد اتصالات ورسائل تربط المتهمين بشخصيات بارزة من خارج المدينة يجري التقصي عنهم بدقة.

وفي المقابل، تعيش عشرات الضحايا من القاصرات أوضاعاً نفسية وصحية حرجة، حيث تكشفت أولى خيوط القضية بعد ظهور مضاعفات صحية غريبة على بعض التلميذات أدت إلى زيارتهن لعيادات طبية. ورغم أن العدد التقديري للضحايا يصل للعشرات، إلا أن معظمهن يفضلن الصمت خوفاً من «الفضيحة» في مجتمع محافظ.

فخ «الضيعات الفلاحية» وعقوبات مرعبة في الانتظار

كشفت التحقيقات عن أسلوب إجرامي مرعب، حيث كانت الشبكة تصطاد الفتيات بعناية من محيط المؤسسات التعليمية الإعدادية والثانوية، ليتم نقلهن بعد ذلك واستغلالهن جنسياً مقابل مبالغ مالية ضخمة خارج المدينة، وتحديداً داخل الضيعات الفلاحية الممتدة بين إقليمي العرائش والقنيطرة. وكان التدخل الأمني الصارم قبل أسبوعين قد أسفر عن تحرير أربع فتيات قاصرات في اللحظات الأخيرة.

وتتجه الأنظار الآن صوب القضاء المغربي، وسط تأكيدات بأن النيابة العامة ستطالب بإنزال أقصى العقوبات السجنية الثقيلة بحق المتورطين لضرب معاقل الاتجار بالبشر بيد من حديد وتحقيق الردع العام، في قضية تحولت إلى قضية رأي عام يهتز لها الشارع المغربي.