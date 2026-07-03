The city of Ksar el Kebir in northern Morocco is experiencing a state of turmoil and shocking anticipation, after Moroccan security forces succeeded in dismantling one of the most dangerous "human trafficking" networks targeting schoolgirls, amid strong indications that ongoing technical investigations are just one step away from uncovering explosive surprises that could topple prominent names and figures!

The hot case presented before the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal in Tangier currently involves 12 individuals, including five in custody led by a man and his wife, but the real excitement began with the examination of digital evidence.

The Seized Phones: A "Black Box" Revealing the Hidden

The smartphones confiscated from the home of the main accused and his wife have turned into a ticking time bomb. The ongoing research and technical expertise on these devices have started to reveal a map of secret relationships and the complex extensions of the network, amid expectations of uncovering communications and messages linking the accused to prominent figures from outside the city who are being meticulously investigated.

Meanwhile, dozens of underage victims are living in critical psychological and health conditions, as the first threads of the case emerged after strange health complications appeared in some of the schoolgirls, leading them to visit medical clinics. Although the estimated number of victims reaches into the dozens, most prefer to remain silent for fear of "scandal" in a conservative society.

The Trap of "Agricultural Estates" and Terrifying Penalties Awaiting

Investigations have revealed a terrifying criminal method, as the network carefully targeted girls from the vicinity of middle and high schools, only to transport and sexually exploit them for large sums of money outside the city, specifically within the agricultural estates stretching between the provinces of Larache and Kenitra. A strict security intervention two weeks ago resulted in the liberation of four underage girls at the last moment.

All eyes are now on the Moroccan judiciary, with assurances that the public prosecutor will demand the imposition of the heaviest prison sentences on those involved to strike at the strongholds of human trafficking with an iron fist and achieve general deterrence, in a case that has turned into a public issue shaking the Moroccan street.