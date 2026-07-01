The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara completed today, Wednesday, the formation of the Transitional People's Assembly by issuing a presidential decree naming the members of the last third of the assembly, in a step that completes the formation of the transitional legislative authority after months of selecting the other two-thirds through electoral committees.



The head of the Higher Committee for the Elections of the People's Assembly, Muhammad Taha al-Ahmad, announced the names of the 70 appointed members during an official ceremony, thus completing the composition of the assembly, which is expected to hold its first session next Monday, marking the first legislative meeting since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.



The Secretary-General of the People's Assembly, Muhammad Hamza Shamout, clarified that the list of appointed members includes 70 members, including 55 men and 15 women, reflecting representation from various social and professional segments. He added that the formation also includes 13 former detainees in the prisons of the Assad regime, in a step that carries symbolic significance related to the post-conflict phase and the inclusion of individuals who were arrested during the past years.



The completion of the assembly's formation comes within the framework of the arrangements for the transitional phase that Syria is experiencing, as the assembly is relied upon to undertake legislative tasks and discuss draft laws related to managing the upcoming phase, in addition to following up on institutional reform files and rebuilding state institutions.



The first session of the assembly is scheduled to witness the election of the presidency body, the approval of the internal regulations, and the establishment of the agenda for the upcoming phase, paving the way for the commencement of its legislative and oversight work during the transitional period.



Political circles view the completion of the formation of the People's Assembly as a new milestone in the process of restructuring state institutions, at a time when the transitional authorities face challenges related to reconstruction, improving economic and service conditions, and enhancing internal stability, alongside continuing efforts for political openness.



The Syrian authorities had adopted a mechanism based on selecting two-thirds of the assembly members through electoral committees formed for this purpose, while the last third was designated for appointment by presidential decree, as part of the approved formula for forming the assembly during the transitional phase.



It is expected that the discussions and decisions of the assembly during the upcoming period will be an indicator of the transitional authority's directions in managing legislative and political files, amid internal and external anticipation of the role that the assembly will play in shaping the features of the new phase and its contribution to supporting stability and launching the path of political and institutional reform in the country.