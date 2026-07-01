أكمل الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، اليوم الأربعاء، تشكيل مجلس الشعب الانتقالي، بإصدار مرسوم رئاسي سمّى بموجبه أعضاء الثلث الأخير من المجلس، في خطوة تستكمل تشكيل السلطة التشريعية الانتقالية بعد أشهر من اختيار الثلثين الآخرين عبر لجان انتخابية.


وأعلن رئيس اللجنة العليا لانتخابات مجلس الشعب محمد طه الأحمد، أسماء الأعضاء الـ70 المعينين، خلال مراسم رسمية، ليكتمل بذلك قوام المجلس الذي يُنتظر أن يعقد أولى جلساته الإثنين القادم، في أول اجتماع تشريعي منذ الإطاحة بنظام بشار الأسد.


وأوضح الأمين العام لمجلس الشعب محمد حمزة شموط، أن قائمة الأعضاء المعينين تضم 70 عضواً، بينهم 55 رجلاً و15 امرأة، بما يعكس تمثيلاً لعدد من الشرائح الاجتماعية والمهنية. وأضاف أن التشكيلة تشمل أيضاً 13 معتقلاً سابقاً في سجون نظام الأسد، في خطوة تحمل دلالات رمزية ترتبط بمرحلة ما بعد الصراع وإشراك شخصيات تعرضت للاعتقال خلال السنوات الماضية.


ويأتي استكمال تشكيل المجلس في إطار ترتيبات المرحلة الانتقالية التي تشهدها سورية، إذ يعوّل على المجلس في الاضطلاع بالمهام التشريعية ومناقشة مشاريع القوانين ذات الصلة بإدارة المرحلة القادمة، إلى جانب متابعة ملفات الإصلاح المؤسسي وإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة.


ومن المقرر أن تشهد الجلسة الأولى للمجلس انتخاب هيئة الرئاسة، وإقرار النظام الداخلي، ووضع جدول أعمال المرحلة القادمة، بما يمهد لانطلاق أعماله التشريعية والرقابية خلال الفترة الانتقالية.


وتنظر الأوساط السياسية إلى اكتمال تشكيل مجلس الشعب بوصفه محطة جديدة ضمن مسار إعادة هيكلة مؤسسات الدولة، في وقت تواجه فيه السلطات الانتقالية تحديات تتعلق بإعادة الإعمار، وتحسين الأوضاع الاقتصادية والخدمية، وتعزيز الاستقرار الداخلي، إلى جانب مواصلة جهود الانفتاح السياسي.


وكانت السلطات السورية اعتمدت آلية تقوم على اختيار ثلثي أعضاء المجلس عبر لجان انتخابية شُكلت لهذا الغرض، فيما خُصص الثلث الأخير للتعيين بمرسوم رئاسي، في إطار الصيغة المعتمدة لتشكيل المجلس خلال المرحلة الانتقالية.


ويُنتظر أن تشكل مداولات المجلس وقراراته خلال الفترة القادمة مؤشراً على توجهات السلطة الانتقالية في إدارة الملفات التشريعية والسياسية، وسط ترقب داخلي وخارجي للدور الذي سيؤديه المجلس في رسم ملامح المرحلة الجديدة، ومدى مساهمته في دعم الاستقرار وإطلاق مسار الإصلاح السياسي والمؤسسي في البلاد.