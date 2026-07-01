تواصل المكونات الاستوائية فرض حضورها في عالم الجمال، لكن هذا الصيف تتصدر فاكهة الباشن فروت المشهد، بعدما أصبحت النغمة العطرية والمكون المفضل في عدد كبير من مستحضرات العناية بالبشرة والجسم.

ولم يقتصر استخدامها على العطور وبخاخات الجسم، بل امتد إلى أقنعة الوجه، مرطبات الجسم، ملمعات الشفاه ومنتجات الاستحمام، بفضل رائحتها المنعشة التي تجمع بين الحلاوة والانتعاش وتمنح إحساساً صيفياً يدوم لساعات.

ويعود انتشار هذا الترند إلى رغبة المستهلكين في الروائح الفاكهية الحيوية التي تضفي شعوراً بالإجازات والأجواء الاستوائية، إلى جانب احتواء الباشن فروت على مضادات أكسدة وفيتامينات تجعلها مكوناً محبوباً أيضاً في تركيبات العناية بالبشرة.

ومع تزايد إطلاق المنتجات المستوحاة منها، تبدو الباشن فروت مرشحة لتكون إحدى أبرز نجمات صيحات الجمال والعطور خلال الموسم.