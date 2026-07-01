Tropical ingredients continue to assert their presence in the beauty world, but this summer, passion fruit takes center stage, having become the aromatic note and favorite ingredient in a large number of skincare and body care products.

Its use is not limited to perfumes and body sprays; it has also extended to face masks, body moisturizers, lip glosses, and bath products, thanks to its refreshing scent that combines sweetness and freshness, providing a summer feeling that lasts for hours.

The rise of this trend is attributed to consumers' desire for vibrant fruity scents that evoke feelings of vacations and tropical atmospheres, along with the fact that passion fruit contains antioxidants and vitamins that make it a beloved ingredient in skincare formulations.

With the increasing launch of products inspired by it, passion fruit seems poised to become one of the standout stars of beauty and fragrance trends this season.