توقع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (الإثنين) أن يكون اجتماع واشنطن وطهران في الدوحة مهماً.


وقال ترمب في تصريحات له في البيت الأبيض: «ربما يكون اجتماعاً مهماً، وسنعرف ذلك لاحقاً»، مضيفاً: «أسعار النفط في انخفاض حاد، وتواصل التراجع».


وأشار إلى أنهم يحققون تقدماً جيداً للغاية في معركة نزع السلاح النووي الإيراني.


وكانت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية قالت إن وفداً سيزور قطر لمتابعة تنفيذ بنود مذكرة التفاهم مع الولايات المتحدة، مؤكدة أن الوفد سيناقش تنفيذ بنود مذكرة التفاهم لا سيما قضية الأموال المجمدة.


وأشارت إلى أن وفدها لن يعقد أي اجتماعات تفاوضية على أي مستوى مع الجانب الأمريكي في الأيام القادمة.


وذكرت أن زيارة الممثلين الأمريكيين إلى قطر لا علاقة لها بزيارة الوفد الإيراني، مبينة أنهم يركزون على تنفيذ بنود مذكرة التفاهم.


فيما قال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض إن المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر سيلتقيان رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن (الثلاثاء)، لبحث ملف المفاوضات مع إيران، موضحاً أنه من المنتظر أن تعقد الفرق الفنية الأمريكية والإيرانية اجتماعات منفصلة مع الوسطاء القطريين والباكستانيين (الأربعاء)، بحسب موقع «أكسيوس».


بدورها، نقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: سيكون لنا دور في مراقبة التزام الجيشين اللبناني والإسرائيلي بالاتفاق الإطاري، مضيفاً: دورنا يشمل استخدام قوات أمريكية على الأرض في لبنان وإسرائيل.


وأشار إلى أنهم يحتفظون بقوات في لبنان منذ اتفاق 2024 في إطار مهمة مراقبة، وأنها ستتولى الآن مراقبة الطرفين لرصد أي انتهاكات للاتفاق.


وأضاف: «سنراقب بحيادية وموضوعية تامة على الأرض تنفيذ الاتفاق الإطاري بين لبنان وإسرائيل»، موضحاً أن القيادة السياسية الأمريكية ستمارس الضغط اللازم على أي من الطرفين للوفاء بالتزاماته.


في المقابل، أكّد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن المفاوضات مع واشنطن خلقت فرصاً اقتصادية وخففت حدة التوتر في المنطقة لا سيما في لبنان، مرحباً بالحوار لضمان المصالح الوطنية.