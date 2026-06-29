U.S. President Donald Trump (on Monday) expected the Washington-Tehran meeting in Doha to be significant.



Trump stated in remarks at the White House: "It could be an important meeting, and we will know that later," adding: "Oil prices are sharply declining and continue to drop."



He noted that they are making very good progress in the battle against Iranian nuclear disarmament.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry had announced that a delegation would visit Qatar to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the United States, confirming that the delegation would discuss the implementation of the memorandum's provisions, particularly the issue of frozen funds.



It indicated that its delegation would not hold any negotiating meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days.



It mentioned that the visit of the American representatives to Qatar is unrelated to the Iranian delegation's visit, clarifying that they are focusing on implementing the provisions of the memorandum of understanding.



Meanwhile, a White House official stated that American envoys Steve Wietkoff and Jared Kushner would meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman (on Tuesday) to discuss the negotiations with Iran, explaining that the American and Iranian technical teams are expected to hold separate meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators (on Wednesday), according to Axios.



For its part, the Washington Post quoted an American official saying: "We will have a role in monitoring the commitment of the Lebanese and Israeli armies to the framework agreement," adding: "Our role includes the use of American forces on the ground in Lebanon and Israel."



He noted that they have maintained forces in Lebanon since the 2024 agreement as part of a monitoring mission, and that they will now monitor both parties to detect any violations of the agreement.



He added: "We will monitor the implementation of the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel on the ground with complete neutrality and objectivity," clarifying that the American political leadership will exert the necessary pressure on either party to fulfill its commitments.



In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed that negotiations with Washington have created economic opportunities and reduced tensions in the region, especially in Lebanon, welcoming dialogue to ensure national interests.