توقع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (الإثنين) أن يكون اجتماع واشنطن وطهران في الدوحة مهماً.
وقال ترمب في تصريحات له في البيت الأبيض: «ربما يكون اجتماعاً مهماً، وسنعرف ذلك لاحقاً»، مضيفاً: «أسعار النفط في انخفاض حاد، وتواصل التراجع».
وأشار إلى أنهم يحققون تقدماً جيداً للغاية في معركة نزع السلاح النووي الإيراني.
وكانت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية قالت إن وفداً سيزور قطر لمتابعة تنفيذ بنود مذكرة التفاهم مع الولايات المتحدة، مؤكدة أن الوفد سيناقش تنفيذ بنود مذكرة التفاهم لا سيما قضية الأموال المجمدة.
وأشارت إلى أن وفدها لن يعقد أي اجتماعات تفاوضية على أي مستوى مع الجانب الأمريكي في الأيام القادمة.
وذكرت أن زيارة الممثلين الأمريكيين إلى قطر لا علاقة لها بزيارة الوفد الإيراني، مبينة أنهم يركزون على تنفيذ بنود مذكرة التفاهم.
فيما قال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض إن المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر سيلتقيان رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية القطري الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن (الثلاثاء)، لبحث ملف المفاوضات مع إيران، موضحاً أنه من المنتظر أن تعقد الفرق الفنية الأمريكية والإيرانية اجتماعات منفصلة مع الوسطاء القطريين والباكستانيين (الأربعاء)، بحسب موقع «أكسيوس».
بدورها، نقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: سيكون لنا دور في مراقبة التزام الجيشين اللبناني والإسرائيلي بالاتفاق الإطاري، مضيفاً: دورنا يشمل استخدام قوات أمريكية على الأرض في لبنان وإسرائيل.
وأشار إلى أنهم يحتفظون بقوات في لبنان منذ اتفاق 2024 في إطار مهمة مراقبة، وأنها ستتولى الآن مراقبة الطرفين لرصد أي انتهاكات للاتفاق.
وأضاف: «سنراقب بحيادية وموضوعية تامة على الأرض تنفيذ الاتفاق الإطاري بين لبنان وإسرائيل»، موضحاً أن القيادة السياسية الأمريكية ستمارس الضغط اللازم على أي من الطرفين للوفاء بالتزاماته.
في المقابل، أكّد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن المفاوضات مع واشنطن خلقت فرصاً اقتصادية وخففت حدة التوتر في المنطقة لا سيما في لبنان، مرحباً بالحوار لضمان المصالح الوطنية.
U.S. President Donald Trump (on Monday) expected the Washington-Tehran meeting in Doha to be significant.
Trump stated in remarks at the White House: "It could be an important meeting, and we will know that later," adding: "Oil prices are sharply declining and continue to drop."
He noted that they are making very good progress in the battle against Iranian nuclear disarmament.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry had announced that a delegation would visit Qatar to follow up on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the United States, confirming that the delegation would discuss the implementation of the memorandum's provisions, particularly the issue of frozen funds.
It indicated that its delegation would not hold any negotiating meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days.
It mentioned that the visit of the American representatives to Qatar is unrelated to the Iranian delegation's visit, clarifying that they are focusing on implementing the provisions of the memorandum of understanding.
Meanwhile, a White House official stated that American envoys Steve Wietkoff and Jared Kushner would meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman (on Tuesday) to discuss the negotiations with Iran, explaining that the American and Iranian technical teams are expected to hold separate meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators (on Wednesday), according to Axios.
For its part, the Washington Post quoted an American official saying: "We will have a role in monitoring the commitment of the Lebanese and Israeli armies to the framework agreement," adding: "Our role includes the use of American forces on the ground in Lebanon and Israel."
He noted that they have maintained forces in Lebanon since the 2024 agreement as part of a monitoring mission, and that they will now monitor both parties to detect any violations of the agreement.
He added: "We will monitor the implementation of the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel on the ground with complete neutrality and objectivity," clarifying that the American political leadership will exert the necessary pressure on either party to fulfill its commitments.
In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed that negotiations with Washington have created economic opportunities and reduced tensions in the region, especially in Lebanon, welcoming dialogue to ensure national interests.