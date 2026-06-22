While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced today (Monday) his resignation from the leadership of the government and the Labour Party, attention turns to the "King of the North," the leading candidate to succeed Starmer, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who achieved a significant victory just a few days ago in the by-election for the "Macfarlane" seat in North West England. This result is considered a turning point within the Labour Party and has opened the door for Starmer's departure.

Starmer said in a speech outside the Prime Minister's residence on Downing Street: "The question my party is asking now is whether I am the best person to lead the Labour Party into the next general election. I have listened to the answer from the parliamentary group of the party, and I accept this answer in good spirit."

Andy Burnham was not a new name in the race for the leadership of the British Labour Party, but today he returns to the forefront in a different, more powerful, and influential manner, supported by a growing bloc within the party that sees him as a real opportunity to save Labour after months of decline in opinion polls and election results described as catastrophic.

Burnham's victory in the by-election for the "Macfarlane" constituency was not just a new electoral win, but was considered a strategic step that returned him to Parliament and legally and politically opened the door for him to contest any future battle for the party's leadership, as Labour's regulations require that the candidate be a Member of Parliament.

Burnham achieved victory after retaining the seat for Labour, leading by a margin of over 9,000 votes against the candidate from the "British Reform" party, and increased the party's share of the vote from about 45% in the 2024 general election to nearly 55%.

Before the polling day, Burnham had clearly announced that he would enter any potential race for the party leadership if he won the seat, signaling his readiness to face Prime Minister Keir Starmer if the competition opened up.

Early Beginnings.. Politics, Football, and Music

Andy Burnham was born in 1970 in Liverpool and grew up in the village of Culcheth in Cheshire near Warrington, in a family with a clear Labour orientation; his father worked as an engineer for British Telecom, while his mother worked as a receptionist in a medical clinic.

His interest in politics developed at an early age, and he later stated that his joining the Labour Party at the age of fourteen was influenced by a television series that addressed the suffering of unemployment in Liverpool.

Away from politics, he was known for his passion for football and his support for Everton FC, and he was also an emerging cricket player, showing a competitive personality since his school years.

Burnham and his siblings were the first members of their family to attend university, where he studied English literature at Cambridge University, an experience he later described as not easy, as he felt a lack of belonging before finding a space for expression through his passion for the music of Northern British bands.

From Journalism to the Heart of Power

After graduating, he began his career in specialized journalism before entering the world of politics as a parliamentary assistant to the late politician Tessa Jowell.

He quickly rose within the Labour Party, being elected as a Member of Parliament for Leigh in 2001, and held several government positions during the tenures of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, including the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Health, as well as the position of Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

His name became prominent during the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 Liverpool fans were killed in 1989, where the pressure he later exerted contributed to reopening investigations into the case.

Two Defeats for Labour Leadership.. Then a Comeback

In 2010, Burnham contested his first election for the leadership of the Labour Party following Gordon Brown's resignation, but he finished fourth, before returning again in 2015 and losing to Jeremy Corbyn.

In the following years, he faced criticism from his opponents who accused him of adjusting his political positions according to the prevailing mood within the party.

Despite his previous support for Britain remaining in the European Union, he avoided raising the idea of returning to the Union during his recent campaign in an area that voted strongly in favor of Brexit, and he gradually shifted towards more leftist policies, supporting the re-nationalization of water and energy sectors.

The "King of the North" and Building Influence Outside London

In 2017, Burnham left Parliament to run for the first Mayor of Greater Manchester, winning with over 60% of the votes, and then solidifying his position with a stronger second term in 2021.

During his tenure, he became one of the most prominent political figures outside London, having returned bus services to public management and integrated transportation under the "Bee Network" project.

His popularity rose during the COVID-19 pandemic when he publicly clashed with the Conservative government over lockdown restrictions, earning him the title "King of the North."

However, his path back to Parliament was not easy; at the beginning of the year, he was barred from running in another by-election within the party, before the equation changed with the decline in Labour's popularity and the rising calls for change.

With the announcement of MP Josh Simons stepping down from the Macfarlane constituency, Burnham seized the opportunity to return to Westminster, which he quickly capitalized on with a victory that brought his name back to the heart of the British political equation.

After more than a decade since his previous attempts to win the leadership of the Labour Party, it seems that Andy Burnham is closer than ever to the highest political office in Britain.