بينما أعلن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم (الإثنين) استقالته من رئاسة الحكومة وزعامة حزب العمال، تتجه الأنظار إلى «ملك الشمال» المرشح الأوفر حظاً لخلافة ستارمر، عمدة مانشستر الكبرى أندي بورنهام الذي حقق فوزاً واسعاً قبل أيام قليلة، في الانتخابات التكميلية لمقعد «ماكرفيلد» شمال غرب إنجلترا، في نتيجة اعتُبرت نقطة تحول داخل حزب العمال، وفتحت الباب أمام رحيل ستارمر.

وقال ستارمر في كلمة أمام مقر رئاسة الوزراء في داونينغ ستريت: "السؤال الذي يطرحه حزبي الآن هو ما إذا كنت أفضل شخص لقيادة حزب العمال إلى الانتخابات العامة القادمة. لقد استمعت إلى إجابة الكتلة البرلمانية للحزب، وأتقبل هذه الإجابة بروح طيبة".

ولم يكن أندي بورنهام اسماً جديداً في سباقات زعامة حزب العمال البريطاني، لكنه اليوم يعود إلى الواجهة بصورة مختلفة؛ أكثر قوة ونفوذاً، ومدعوماً بكتلة متزايدة داخل الحزب ترى فيه فرصة حقيقية لإنقاذ العمال بعد أشهر من التراجع في استطلاعات الرأي ونتائج انتخابية وُصفت بالكارثية.

فوز بورنهام في الانتخابات التكميلية بدائرة «ماكرفيلد» لم يكن مجرد انتصار انتخابي جديد، بل اعتُبر خطوة إستراتيجية أعادته إلى البرلمان وفتح أمامه الباب قانونياً وسياسياً لخوض أي معركة مستقبلية على قيادة الحزب، إذ تشترط لوائح العمال أن يكون المرشح نائباً في مجلس العموم.

وحقق بورنهام الفوز بعدما حافظ على المقعد لصالح حزب العمال متقدماً بفارق تجاوز 9 آلاف صوت على مرشح حزب «الإصلاح البريطاني»، كما رفع حصة الحزب من الأصوات من نحو 45% في الانتخابات العامة عام 2024 إلى ما يقرب من 55%.

وقبل يوم الاقتراع، كان بورنهام قد أعلن بوضوح أنه سيدخل أي سباق محتمل على قيادة الحزب إذا فاز بالمقعد، في إشارة مباشرة إلى استعداده لمواجهة رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر إذا فُتح باب التنافس.

بدايات مبكرة.. السياسة وكرة القدم والموسيقى

وُلد أندي بورنهام عام 1970 في مدينة ليفربول، ونشأ في قرية كولشيث بمقاطعة تشيشاير قرب وارينغتون، داخل أسرة ذات توجه عمالي واضح؛ فوالده كان يعمل مهندساً في شركة الاتصالات البريطانية، بينما عملت والدته موظفة استقبال في عيادة طبية.

تكوّن اهتمامه بالسياسة في سن مبكرة، وقال لاحقاً إن انضمامه إلى حزب العمال وهو في الرابعة عشرة جاء متأثراً بمسلسل تلفزيوني تناول معاناة البطالة في مدينة ليفربول.

وبعيداً عن السياسة، عُرف بولعه بكرة القدم وتشجيعه لنادي إيفرتون، كما كان لاعب كريكيت ناشئاً وبرز بشخصية تنافسية منذ سنوات الدراسة.

وكان بورنهام وأشقاؤه أول أفراد الأسرة الذين التحقوا بالجامعة، حيث درس الأدب الإنجليزي في جامعة كامبريدج، وهي تجربة وصفها لاحقاً بأنها لم تكن سهلة، إذ شعر خلالها بعدم الانتماء، قبل أن يجد مساحة تعبير خاصة من خلال شغفه بموسيقى فرق الشمال البريطاني.

من الصحافة إلى قلب السلطة

بعد التخرج، بدأ حياته المهنية في الصحافة المتخصصة، قبل أن يدخل عالم السياسة من بوابة العمل مساعداً برلمانياً للسياسية الراحلة تيسا جويل.

وسرعان ما صعد داخل حزب العمال حتى انتُخب نائباً عن دائرة لي عام 2001، ثم شغل عدة مناصب حكومية خلال عهدي توني بلير وجوردون براون، بينها وزارة الثقافة ووزارة الصحة، إضافة إلى منصب كبير أمناء الخزانة.

وبرز اسمه بقوة خلال ملف كارثة هيلزبورو، التي قُتل فيها 97 من جماهير ليفربول عام 1989، حيث ساهم الضغط الذي مارسه لاحقاً في إعادة فتح التحقيقات بشأن القضية.

هزيمتان على زعامة العمال.. ثم العودة

في عام 2010 خاض بورنهام أول انتخابات على زعامة حزب العمال بعد استقالة جوردون براون، لكنه حل رابعاً، قبل أن يعود مجدداً في 2015 ويخسر أمام جيريمي كوربن.

وخلال السنوات التالية، واجه انتقادات من خصومه الذين اتهموه بتعديل مواقفه السياسية وفق اتجاهات المزاج العام داخل الحزب.

ورغم دعمه سابقاً لبقاء بريطانيا داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، فإنه تجنب طرح فكرة العودة إلى الاتحاد خلال حملته الأخيرة في منطقة صوّتت بقوة لصالح «بريكست»، كما اتجه تدريجياً نحو سياسات أكثر يسارية، مؤيداً إعادة تأميم قطاعات المياه والطاقة.

«ملك الشمال» وصناعة النفوذ خارج لندن

في عام 2017 غادر بورنهام البرلمان ليخوض انتخابات أول عمدة لمانشستر الكبرى، وفاز بأكثر من 60% من الأصوات، قبل أن يعزز موقعه بولاية ثانية أقوى في 2021.

وخلال فترة ولايته، أصبح أحد أبرز الوجوه السياسية خارج لندن، بعدما أعاد خدمات الحافلات إلى الإدارة العامة ودمج وسائل النقل تحت مشروع «شبكة النحلة».

كما ارتفعت شعبيته خلال جائحة كورونا عندما دخل في مواجهة علنية مع الحكومة المحافظة بسبب قيود الإغلاق، وهو ما أكسبه لقب «ملك الشمال».

لكن طريقه إلى العودة للبرلمان لم يكن سهلاً؛ ففي بداية العام مُنع من الترشح في انتخابات فرعية أخرى داخل الحزب، قبل أن تتغير المعادلة بعد تراجع شعبية العمال وتصاعد الدعوات إلى التغيير.

ومع إعلان النائب جوش سيمونز تنحيه عن دائرة ماكرفيلد، حصل بورنهام على فرصة العودة إلى وستمنستر، والتي استثمرها سريعاً بانتصار أعاد اسمه إلى قلب المعادلة السياسية البريطانية.

وبعد أكثر من عقد على محاولتيه السابقتين للفوز بقيادة حزب العمال، يبدو أن أندي بورنهام بات أقرب من أي وقت مضى إلى أعلى منصب سياسي في بريطانيا.