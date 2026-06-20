The Yemeni Minister of Human Rights, Mashdal Mohammed Omar, praised the steadfast brotherly and humanitarian positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards the Yemeni people, affirming that the ongoing developmental and humanitarian initiatives provided by the Kingdom embody a genuine commitment to support Yemen and assist it in facing various current circumstances and challenges.



He explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the decision to extend the Saudi project for mine clearance "Masam" represents a fundamental pillar and direct support for protecting civilians, and a true safeguard for the right to life, security, and stability. He pointed out that this noble humanitarian step comes amid the widespread suffering and heavy human losses caused by the mines planted by the Houthi group, which have affected women, children, and various segments of society.



On the economic front, the Minister of Human Rights indicated that the generous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Yemeni government's public budget directly contributes to enhancing economic stability and enabling state institutions to fulfill their basic obligations, foremost of which is the payment of salaries and the continued provision of vital services to citizens.



He emphasized in his remarks that these Saudi initiatives do not only have financial or humanitarian impacts but represent a real investment in the stability of Yemen, protecting the Yemeni people, and enhancing their ability to face the exceptional circumstances imposed by the war. He noted that they reflect the depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries and confirm the continued support of the Kingdom alongside Yemen and its people during this important phase.



The Minister of Human Rights concluded his statement by expressing gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for their ongoing support for Yemen and its people, and their constant commitment to enhancing the foundations of stability and development and alleviating humanitarian suffering.