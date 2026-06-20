ثمّن وزير حقوق الإنسان اليمني مشدل محمد عمر، المواقف الأخوية والإنسانية الراسخة للمملكة العربية السعودية تجاه الشعب اليمني، مؤكداً أن المبادرات التنموية والإنسانية المتواصلة التي تقدمها المملكة تجسد التزاماً أصيلاً بدعم اليمن ومساندته في مواجهة مختلف الظروف والتحديات الراهنة.


​وأوضح في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن قرار تمديد المشروع السعودي لنزع الألغام «مسام» يمثل ركيزة أساسية ودعماً مباشراً لحماية المدنيين، وصوناً حقيقياً للحق في الحياة والأمن والاستقرار، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الخطوة الإنسانية النبيلة تأتي في ظل المعاناة الواسعة والخسائر البشرية الفادحة التي تسببت فيها الألغام التي زرعتها الجماعة الحوثية، والتي طالت النساء والأطفال ومختلف فئات المجتمع.


​وعلى الصعيد الاقتصادي، أشار وزير حقوق الإنسان إلى أن الدعم السخي الذي قدمته المملكة العربية السعودية للموازنة العامة للحكومة اليمنية يسهم بشكل مباشر في تعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي وتمكين مؤسسات الدولة من الوفاء بالتزاماتها الأساسية، وفي مقدمتها صرف المرتبات واستمرار تقديم الخدمات الحيوية للمواطنين.


​وشدد في حديثه على أن هذه المبادرات السعودية لا تقتصر آثارها على الجوانب المالية أو الإنسانية فحسب، بل تمثل استثماراً حقيقياً في استقرار اليمن وحماية الإنسان اليمني وتعزيز قدرته على مواجهة الظروف الاستثنائية التي فرضتها الحرب، لافتاً إلى أنها تعكس عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين، وتؤكد استمرار وقوف المملكة إلى جانب اليمن وشعبه في هذه المرحلة المهمة.


​واختتم وزير حقوق الإنسان تصريحه بالشكر والتقدير للمملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمهم المتواصل لليمن وشعبه، وحرصهم الدائم على تعزيز مقومات الاستقرار والتنمية وتخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية.