American media outlets predicted today (Saturday) that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will leave Washington, D.C. for Switzerland in the coming days.



Axios reported, citing a source, that Vance is scheduled to travel to Switzerland today to participate in negotiations set for tomorrow (Sunday), but Vance himself stated that he might travel to Switzerland in the next two days to join envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in negotiations with Iran.



CNN quoted an American official as saying that Vance is expected to leave today for Switzerland to hold talks between Washington and Tehran.



The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated that a round of technical talks between the American and Iranian delegations will be held in Switzerland (Sunday), clarifying that "mediators from Pakistan and Qatar will participate in the Switzerland talks between the American and Iranian delegations."



It noted that Pakistan is facilitating this process as a mediator, aiming to advance the understandings reached under the memorandum of understanding.



In contrast, the Iranian presidency stated that a meeting chaired by President Masoud Bezhaskian, attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni, discussed the course of upcoming negotiations and ways to safeguard national interests.



It added that the attendees assessed the conditions following the recent war and discussed ways to strengthen harmony among institutions, expedite damage compensation, and rebuild capabilities that were harmed during the war.



Iranian television reported that the Iranian negotiating delegation includes the Central Bank Governor, the Deputy Minister of Oil, and the official for international affairs at the National Security Council, following the Iranian Foreign Ministry's announcement that a delegation had departed for Switzerland to follow up on the United States' commitments under the memorandum of understanding.



On the ground, the U.S. Central Command stated that ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased today, while U.S. forces continued their operations in the region to support freedom of navigation.



The command clarified on its account on "X" that safe passage through the international waterway continues uninterrupted, with 55 commercial vessels carrying large quantities of goods and over 17 million barrels of oil heading to global markets, noting that the Joint Maritime Information Center issued guidelines this week confirming safe passage for all ships through a designated route, without arbitrary demands or obstacles.



The U.S. command mentioned that its forces remain present and vigilant to ensure compliance with all terms of the agreement with Iran, while the spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command stated in press remarks that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz, and navigation continues to flow, with U.S. forces monitoring the situation to ensure navigation through the strait continues.