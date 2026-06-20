توقعت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (السبت) مغادرة نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس العاصمة واشنطن متوجهاً إلى سويسرا خلال اليومين القادمين.


ونقل موقع أكسيوس عن مصدر قوله إنه من المقرر أن يسافر فانس إلى سويسرا اليوم، وذلك للمشاركة في المفاوضات المقررة غداً (الأحد)، لكن فانس نفسه قال إنه قد يسافر خلال اليومين القادمين إلى سويسرا للانضمام إلى المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر في المفاوضات مع إيران.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إنه من المتوقع أن يغادر فانس اليوم متوجهاً إلى سويسرا لإجراء محادثات بين واشنطن وطهران.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية إن جولة محادثات على المستوى الفني بين وفدي أمريكا وإيران ستعقد في سويسرا (الأحد)، موضحة أن «وسطاء من باكستان وقطر سيشاركون في محادثات سويسرا بين وفدي أمريكا وإيران».


وأشارت إلى أن باكستان تسير هذه العملية بصفتها وسيطاً، بهدف الدفع قدماً بالتفاهمات التي جرى التوصل إليها بموجب مذكرة التفاهم.


في المقابل، قالت الرئاسة الإيرانية إن اجتماعاً برئاسة الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، وبحضور رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، ورئيس السلطة القضائية غلام حسن محسني، ناقش مسار المفاوضات القادمة وسبل صون المصالح الوطنية.


وأضافت أن المجتمعين قيّموا الظروف التي أعقبت الحرب الأخيرة، وبحثوا سبل تقوية الانسجام بين المؤسسات، وتسريع تعويض الأضرار وإعادة بناء القدرات التي تضررت خلال الحرب.


وذكر التلفزيون الإيراني أن وفد إيران المفاوض يضم محافظ البنك المركزي ونائب وزير النفط ومسؤول الشؤون الدولية في مجلس الأمن القومي، وذلك بعد أن أعلنت الخارجية الإيرانية أن وفداً غادر إلى سويسرا لمتابعة تنفيذ تعهدات الولايات المتحدة وفق مذكرة التفاهم.


ميدانياً، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن حركة السفن في مضيق هرمز ازدادت اليوم، فيما واصلت القوات الأمريكية عملياتها في المنطقة لدعم حرية الملاحة.


وأوضحت القيادة على حسابها في «إكس» أن المرور الآمن عبر الممر المائي الدولي مستمر دون انقطاع، حيث عبرت 55 سفينة تجارية تنقل كميات كبيرة من البضائع، وأكثر من 17 مليون برميل من النفط إلى الأسواق العالمية، مبينة أن مركز المعلومات البحرية المشترك أصدر هذا الأسبوع إرشادات تؤكد المرور الآمن لجميع السفن عبر مسار محدد، دون مطالب تعسفية أو عوائق.


وذكرت القيادة الأمريكية أن قواتها لا تزال موجودة ويقظة لضمان الالتزام بجميع بنود الاتفاق مع إيران، فيما قال المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية في تصريحات صحفية إن إيران لا تتحكم بمضيق هرمز، وحركة الملاحة تواصل التدفق، والقوات الأمريكية هي من تراقب الوضع لضمان استمرار الملاحة عبر المضيق.