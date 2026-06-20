توقعت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (السبت) مغادرة نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس العاصمة واشنطن متوجهاً إلى سويسرا خلال اليومين القادمين.
ونقل موقع أكسيوس عن مصدر قوله إنه من المقرر أن يسافر فانس إلى سويسرا اليوم، وذلك للمشاركة في المفاوضات المقررة غداً (الأحد)، لكن فانس نفسه قال إنه قد يسافر خلال اليومين القادمين إلى سويسرا للانضمام إلى المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر في المفاوضات مع إيران.
ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إنه من المتوقع أن يغادر فانس اليوم متوجهاً إلى سويسرا لإجراء محادثات بين واشنطن وطهران.
وقالت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية إن جولة محادثات على المستوى الفني بين وفدي أمريكا وإيران ستعقد في سويسرا (الأحد)، موضحة أن «وسطاء من باكستان وقطر سيشاركون في محادثات سويسرا بين وفدي أمريكا وإيران».
وأشارت إلى أن باكستان تسير هذه العملية بصفتها وسيطاً، بهدف الدفع قدماً بالتفاهمات التي جرى التوصل إليها بموجب مذكرة التفاهم.
في المقابل، قالت الرئاسة الإيرانية إن اجتماعاً برئاسة الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان، وبحضور رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف، ورئيس السلطة القضائية غلام حسن محسني، ناقش مسار المفاوضات القادمة وسبل صون المصالح الوطنية.
وأضافت أن المجتمعين قيّموا الظروف التي أعقبت الحرب الأخيرة، وبحثوا سبل تقوية الانسجام بين المؤسسات، وتسريع تعويض الأضرار وإعادة بناء القدرات التي تضررت خلال الحرب.
وذكر التلفزيون الإيراني أن وفد إيران المفاوض يضم محافظ البنك المركزي ونائب وزير النفط ومسؤول الشؤون الدولية في مجلس الأمن القومي، وذلك بعد أن أعلنت الخارجية الإيرانية أن وفداً غادر إلى سويسرا لمتابعة تنفيذ تعهدات الولايات المتحدة وفق مذكرة التفاهم.
ميدانياً، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن حركة السفن في مضيق هرمز ازدادت اليوم، فيما واصلت القوات الأمريكية عملياتها في المنطقة لدعم حرية الملاحة.
وأوضحت القيادة على حسابها في «إكس» أن المرور الآمن عبر الممر المائي الدولي مستمر دون انقطاع، حيث عبرت 55 سفينة تجارية تنقل كميات كبيرة من البضائع، وأكثر من 17 مليون برميل من النفط إلى الأسواق العالمية، مبينة أن مركز المعلومات البحرية المشترك أصدر هذا الأسبوع إرشادات تؤكد المرور الآمن لجميع السفن عبر مسار محدد، دون مطالب تعسفية أو عوائق.
وذكرت القيادة الأمريكية أن قواتها لا تزال موجودة ويقظة لضمان الالتزام بجميع بنود الاتفاق مع إيران، فيما قال المتحدث باسم القيادة المركزية الأمريكية في تصريحات صحفية إن إيران لا تتحكم بمضيق هرمز، وحركة الملاحة تواصل التدفق، والقوات الأمريكية هي من تراقب الوضع لضمان استمرار الملاحة عبر المضيق.
American media outlets predicted today (Saturday) that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will leave Washington, D.C. for Switzerland in the coming days.
Axios reported, citing a source, that Vance is scheduled to travel to Switzerland today to participate in negotiations set for tomorrow (Sunday), but Vance himself stated that he might travel to Switzerland in the next two days to join envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in negotiations with Iran.
CNN quoted an American official as saying that Vance is expected to leave today for Switzerland to hold talks between Washington and Tehran.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated that a round of technical talks between the American and Iranian delegations will be held in Switzerland (Sunday), clarifying that "mediators from Pakistan and Qatar will participate in the Switzerland talks between the American and Iranian delegations."
It noted that Pakistan is facilitating this process as a mediator, aiming to advance the understandings reached under the memorandum of understanding.
In contrast, the Iranian presidency stated that a meeting chaired by President Masoud Bezhaskian, attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni, discussed the course of upcoming negotiations and ways to safeguard national interests.
It added that the attendees assessed the conditions following the recent war and discussed ways to strengthen harmony among institutions, expedite damage compensation, and rebuild capabilities that were harmed during the war.
Iranian television reported that the Iranian negotiating delegation includes the Central Bank Governor, the Deputy Minister of Oil, and the official for international affairs at the National Security Council, following the Iranian Foreign Ministry's announcement that a delegation had departed for Switzerland to follow up on the United States' commitments under the memorandum of understanding.
On the ground, the U.S. Central Command stated that ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased today, while U.S. forces continued their operations in the region to support freedom of navigation.
The command clarified on its account on "X" that safe passage through the international waterway continues uninterrupted, with 55 commercial vessels carrying large quantities of goods and over 17 million barrels of oil heading to global markets, noting that the Joint Maritime Information Center issued guidelines this week confirming safe passage for all ships through a designated route, without arbitrary demands or obstacles.
The U.S. command mentioned that its forces remain present and vigilant to ensure compliance with all terms of the agreement with Iran, while the spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command stated in press remarks that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz, and navigation continues to flow, with U.S. forces monitoring the situation to ensure navigation through the strait continues.