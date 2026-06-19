قوبل الدعم السعودي والمنحة المالية الجديدة السخية المقدمة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، التي تجاوزت قيمتها (224) مليون ريال سعودي لدعم عجز الموازنة العامة، بترحيب وإشادة يمنية واسعة رفيعة المستوى.

​«عكاظ» رصدت أصداء هذه المنحة الكريمة في الأوساط السياسية والتشريعية والتنفيذية باليمن، حيث أجمع المسؤولون على أن هذا الدعم يمثل طوق نجاة للاقتصاد اليمني، وصمام أمان لانتظام صرف رواتب موظفي الدولة واستقرار العملة الوطنية.

الصبيحي: ركيزة أساسية لتجاوز التحديات

​بداية الأصداء كانت مع عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الفريق الركن محمود الصبيحي، الذي ثمن عالياً الدعم الأخوي الصادق والمساندة المستمرة التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية لليمن وشعبه، في ظل القيادة الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وبتوجيهات ومتابعة حثيثة من وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان.

​وأوضح الفريق الصبيحي أن هذا الدعم تجسد أخيراً من خلال صرف هذه الدفعة الجديدة للمساهمة في تغطية عجز موازنة الحكومة ودعم جهودها الرامية إلى تعزيز الاستقرار المالي والاقتصادي، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم السخي يمثل امتداداً للمواقف التاريخية الراسخة للمملكة إلى جانب الشعب اليمني وقيادته الشرعية، كما يُسهم بصورة مباشرة في تعزيز قدرة الحكومة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها، وفي مقدمتها انتظام صرف رواتب موظفي الدولة، ودعم الاحتياطيات من النقد الأجنبي، وتحقيق قدر أكبر من الاستقرار في سعر صرف العملة الوطنية، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على الأوضاع المعيشية للمواطنين وتحسين مستوى الخدمات الأساسية.

​وشدد الفريق الصبيحي على التزام مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة بتوظيف هذه المساعدات بكفاءة وشفافية وفقاً للأولويات الوطنية، وبما يخدم مصالح المواطنين، ويعزز استقرار مؤسسات الدولة، ويضمن استمرارية تقديم الخدمات العامة، ويُسهم في التخفيف من الأعباء الاقتصادية والإنسانية التي يواجهها الشعب اليمني.

الزنداني: استمرار العطاء لتمكين الحكومة وتخفيف المعاناة

​من جانبه، أعرب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليمني الدكتور شائع محسن الزنداني عن شكره للمملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، على استمرار دعمهم السخي للحكومة والشعب اليمني، وتوجيهاتهم الكريمة بصرف الدفعة الجديدة دعماً للموازنة العامة للدولة.

​وثمن رئيس الوزراء اليمني عالياً المتابعة الحثيثة من وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، والجهود المخلصة والمستمرة للبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.

​وأكد الدكتور الزنداني أن هذا التوجيه الكريم يأتي امتداداً للمواقف الأخوية الراسخة للمملكة العربية السعودية تجاه اليمن في مختلف المجالات، لافتاً إلى أنه سيسهم بشكل ملموس وفوري في تعزيز انتظام صرف رواتب موظفي الدولة، وضمان استقرار العملة الوطنية، فضلاً عن تمكين الحكومة من الوفاء بتعهداتها والتزاماتها الحتمية بما يخفف من معاناة المواطنين اليومية.

البركاني: دعم تاريخي ممتد ومواقف صادقة

بدوره، ثمن رئيس البرلمان اليمني سلطان البركاني عالياً دعم المملكة العربية السعودية بدفعة جديدة تجاوزت 224 مليون ريال سعودي لدعم عجز الموازنة العامة لتغطية رواتب الموظفين.

​وقال البركاني: «لأن الشيء من معدنه لا يُستغرب؛ فأبناء الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز -طيب الله ثراه- منذ عرفنا أنفسنا، يُعطون لمبادئ الأخوة حقها، ولم يبخلوا على اليمن واليمنيين يوماً في أوقات الحاجة وساعة العُسرة، وما أعلنته المملكة اليوم من دعم لتغطية الرواتب هو دليل قطعي على مشاعر الأخوة الصادقة لقياداتها وحرصهم على استقرار اليمن».

​واستذكر البركاني التاريخ الطويل للمساندة السعودية قائلاً: «أعرف منذ السبعينات من القرن الماضي أن المملكة العربية السعودية تدعم الموازنة العامة للدولة اليمنية بمبلغ 100 مليون دولار سنوياً، كما كانت موازنة مكتب المشاريع السعودية في اليمن، التابع لمجلس التنسيق اليمني السعودي برئاسة الأمير سلطان -رحمه الله- ورؤساء الوزراء اليمنيين المتعاقبين، تبلغ مليار ريال سعودي سنوياً».

واختتم البركاني بالشكر والتقدير لقيادة المملكة وفي مقدمتها خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، ووزير الدفاع، قائلاً بلسان العرفان والوفاء نعترف بالفضل لأصحاب الفضل.