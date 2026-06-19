The Saudi support and the new generous financial grant provided through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which exceeded (224) million Saudi riyals to support the public budget deficit, were met with widespread and high-level Yemeni appreciation and praise.

“Okaz” monitored the echoes of this generous grant in the political, legislative, and executive circles in Yemen, where officials agreed that this support represents a lifeline for the Yemeni economy, and a safety valve for the regular payment of state employees' salaries and the stability of the national currency.

Al-Sabihi: A Fundamental Pillar to Overcome Challenges

​The initial echoes came from the member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Al-Sabihi, who highly valued the sincere brotherly support and continuous assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen and its people, under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, with diligent guidance and follow-up from Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman.

​General Al-Sabihi explained that this support has finally materialized through the disbursement of this new tranche to contribute to covering the government budget deficit and supporting its efforts to enhance financial and economic stability, affirming that this generous support represents an extension of the Kingdom's historical and steadfast positions alongside the Yemeni people and their legitimate leadership. It also directly contributes to enhancing the government's ability to meet its commitments, foremost of which is the regular payment of state employees' salaries, supporting foreign currency reserves, and achieving greater stability in the exchange rate of the national currency, which positively reflects on the living conditions of citizens and improves the level of basic services.

​General Al-Sabihi emphasized the commitment of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government to utilize this assistance efficiently and transparently according to national priorities, in a manner that serves the interests of citizens, enhances the stability of state institutions, ensures the continuity of public services, and contributes to alleviating the economic and humanitarian burdens faced by the Yemeni people.

Al-Zandani: Continued Giving to Empower the Government and Alleviate Suffering

​For his part, the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Expatriates of Yemen, Dr. Sha'if Mohsen Al-Zandani, expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, for their continued generous support for the Yemeni government and people, and their kind directives to disburse the new tranche in support of the state budget.

​The Yemeni Prime Minister highly appreciated the diligent follow-up from Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, and the sincere and ongoing efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.

​Dr. Al-Zandani confirmed that this kind directive comes as an extension of the steadfast brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards Yemen in various fields, noting that it will contribute significantly and immediately to enhancing the regular payment of state employees' salaries and ensuring the stability of the national currency, as well as enabling the government to fulfill its commitments and obligations, thereby alleviating the daily suffering of citizens.

Al-Burkani: A Historic and Extended Support with Sincere Positions

For his part, the Speaker of the Yemeni Parliament, Sultan Al-Burkani, highly valued the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a new tranche exceeding 224 million Saudi riyals to support the public budget deficit for covering employee salaries.

​Al-Burkani said: “Because it is not surprising for those who are of noble origin; the sons of the founding King Abdulaziz - may God have mercy on him - since we have known ourselves, have given the principles of brotherhood their due, and have never hesitated to support Yemen and Yemenis in times of need and hardship. What the Kingdom announced today regarding support for covering salaries is conclusive evidence of the sincere brotherly feelings of its leadership and their concern for the stability of Yemen.”

​Al-Burkani recalled the long history of Saudi support, saying: “I have known since the 1970s that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports the public budget of the Yemeni state with an amount of 100 million dollars annually, and that the budget of the Saudi Projects Office in Yemen, which is affiliated with the Yemeni-Saudi Coordination Council headed by Prince Sultan - may God have mercy on him - and the successive Yemeni Prime Ministers, amounted to one billion Saudi riyals annually.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom, foremost of whom is the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the Minister of Defense, saying with words of gratitude and loyalty, we acknowledge the favor of those who have favored us.