قالت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر مطلعة تأكيدها إن تعهدات فتح مضيق هرمز وإعادة حركة الملاحة إلى مستويات ما قبل حرب إيران تواجه تحديات كبيرة.
إزالة الألغام من وسط الممر الملاحي
وتشير توقعات منصة «كالشي» Kalshi، إلى أن نسبة احتمالات عودة حركة الملاحة إلى طبيعتها قبل 1 أغسطس القادم تصل إلى 51%، بينما تصل الاحتمالات إلى 68% قبل 1 سبتمبر. ويعتقد أن إيران زرعت ألغاماً في الممر الملاحي الذي يربط الخليج العربي بالمحيط الهندي. وأجبر خطر الألغام السفن على الإبحار إما بمحاذاة السواحل الإيرانية أو بالقرب من السواحل العمانية.
وأتاح استخدام المسار الجنوبي، الذي تشرف عليه القوات الأمريكية، ارتفاع تدفقات النفط تدريجياً، إلا أن قدرة هذه المسارات البديلة على استيعاب حجم حركة الملاحة المعتادة قبل الحرب، لم تُختبر بشكل كامل بعد.
ومن شأن إزالة أي ألغام من وسط الممر الملاحي أن تساعد في إعادة التدفقات إلى مستوياتها الطبيعية. إلا أنه لا يزال من غير الواضح من الجهة التي ستتولى هذه المهمة أو كيفية حماية سفن إزالة الألغام. كما قد تستغرق العملية نفسها أسابيع عدة.
مخاطر تجدد أعمال العنف
وبجانب مخاطر الألغام، لا تزال هناك مخاطر تتعلق باندلاع أعمال عنف جديدة قد تؤثر على السفن وأطقمها، فوقف إطلاق النار الهش القائم بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران منذ 8 أبريل لم يضع حداً كاملاً للقتال. وأفادت المنظمة البحرية الدولية التابعة للأمم المتحدة بأن نحو 14 بحاراً لقوا حتفهم خلال هذا النزاع، فيما تعرضت 46 سفينة لهجمات تسببت في أضرار متفاوتة. ويطالب قطاع الشحن بضمانات واضحة وصريحة من الولايات المتحدة وإيران تؤكد انتهاء الأعمال العدائية فعلياً. وقال عدد من ملاك السفن إن بعض أفراد الأطقم قد يبدون تردداً في العودة إلى الخليج العربي، ما قد يقلص عدد السفن المتجهة إلى المنطقة لنقل شحنات النفط.
غموض بشأن العبور والرسوم
وأفاد عدد من ملاك السفن بأنهم يفضلون عدم الاضطرار إلى التواصل مع أي جهة أثناء عبورهم، خصوصا مع نظام إيراني الذي لا يزال خاضعاً للعقوبات الأمريكية، في مياه يفترض أن تسري عليها قواعد حرية الملاحة. ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت السفن ستُفرض عليها رسوم لعبور مضيق هرمز، إذ يؤكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن ذلك لن يحدث، بينما تقول إيران إن فترة العبور المجاني ستنتهي بعد 60 يوماً.
وأوضحت المنظمة البحرية الدولية التابعة للأمم المتحدة في أبريل أنه لا يوجد أساس قانوني لفرض رسوم على المرور عبر هرمز، كما أكدت الولايات المتحدة سابقاً أن دفع مثل هذه الرسوم يمثل فعلاً يستوجب عقوبات. ولهذا السبب، يشعر ملاك السفن بقلق بالغ من احتمال الاضطرار إلى دفع رسوم لإيران مقابل العبور، وما قد يترتب على ذلك من خطر إدراجهم على قوائم العقوبات الأمريكية.
Bloomberg reported from informed sources confirming that the commitments to open the Strait of Hormuz and restore navigation to pre-war levels face significant challenges.
Clearing mines from the middle of the shipping lane
The forecasts from the Kalshi platform indicate that the probability of navigation returning to normal before August 1 is 51%, while the probability rises to 68% before September 1. It is believed that Iran has planted mines in the shipping lane that connects the Arabian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. The threat of mines has forced ships to navigate either along the Iranian coasts or near the Omani coasts.
The use of the southern route, overseen by U.S. forces, has gradually increased oil flows, but the capacity of these alternative routes to accommodate the usual shipping volume before the war has not yet been fully tested.
Removing any mines from the middle of the shipping lane would help restore flows to their normal levels. However, it remains unclear who will undertake this task or how the mine-clearing ships will be protected. The process itself may take several weeks.
Risks of renewed violence
In addition to the risks posed by mines, there are still concerns about the outbreak of new violence that could affect ships and their crews. The fragile ceasefire that has been in place between the United States and Iran since April 8 has not completely halted fighting. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) reported that about 14 sailors have lost their lives during this conflict, while 46 ships have been attacked, resulting in varying degrees of damage. The shipping sector is demanding clear and explicit guarantees from the United States and Iran confirming the actual end of hostilities. Several shipowners have stated that some crew members may be hesitant to return to the Arabian Gulf, which could reduce the number of ships heading to the region to transport oil shipments.
Uncertainty regarding transit and fees
Several shipowners have reported that they prefer not to have to communicate with any party while transiting, especially with the Iranian system still subject to U.S. sanctions, in waters that are supposed to be governed by freedom of navigation rules. It remains unclear whether ships will be charged fees for passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as U.S. President Donald Trump insists this will not happen, while Iran claims that the period of free passage will end after 60 days.
The International Maritime Organization clarified in April that there is no legal basis for imposing fees for passage through Hormuz, and the United States has previously stated that paying such fees constitutes an act that warrants sanctions. For this reason, shipowners are deeply concerned about the possibility of having to pay fees to Iran for passage, and the potential risk of being placed on U.S. sanctions lists.