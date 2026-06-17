قالت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر مطلعة تأكيدها إن تعهدات فتح مضيق هرمز وإعادة حركة الملاحة إلى مستويات ما قبل حرب إيران تواجه تحديات كبيرة.

إزالة الألغام من وسط الممر الملاحي

وتشير توقعات منصة «كالشي» Kalshi، إلى أن نسبة احتمالات عودة حركة الملاحة إلى طبيعتها قبل 1 أغسطس القادم تصل إلى 51%، بينما تصل الاحتمالات إلى 68% قبل 1 سبتمبر. ويعتقد أن إيران زرعت ألغاماً في الممر الملاحي الذي يربط الخليج العربي بالمحيط الهندي. وأجبر خطر الألغام السفن على الإبحار إما بمحاذاة السواحل الإيرانية أو بالقرب من السواحل العمانية.

وأتاح استخدام المسار الجنوبي، الذي تشرف عليه القوات الأمريكية، ارتفاع تدفقات النفط تدريجياً، إلا أن قدرة هذه المسارات البديلة على استيعاب حجم حركة الملاحة المعتادة قبل الحرب، لم تُختبر بشكل كامل بعد.

ومن شأن إزالة أي ألغام من وسط الممر الملاحي أن تساعد في إعادة التدفقات إلى مستوياتها الطبيعية. إلا أنه لا يزال من غير الواضح من الجهة التي ستتولى هذه المهمة أو كيفية حماية سفن إزالة الألغام. كما قد تستغرق العملية نفسها أسابيع عدة.


مخاطر تجدد أعمال العنف

وبجانب مخاطر الألغام، لا تزال هناك مخاطر تتعلق باندلاع أعمال عنف جديدة قد تؤثر على السفن وأطقمها، فوقف إطلاق النار الهش القائم بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران منذ 8 أبريل لم يضع حداً كاملاً للقتال. وأفادت المنظمة البحرية الدولية التابعة للأمم المتحدة بأن نحو 14 بحاراً لقوا حتفهم خلال هذا النزاع، فيما تعرضت 46 سفينة لهجمات تسببت في أضرار متفاوتة. ويطالب قطاع الشحن بضمانات واضحة وصريحة من الولايات المتحدة وإيران تؤكد انتهاء الأعمال العدائية فعلياً. وقال عدد من ملاك السفن إن بعض أفراد الأطقم قد يبدون تردداً في العودة إلى الخليج العربي، ما قد يقلص عدد السفن المتجهة إلى المنطقة لنقل شحنات النفط.


غموض بشأن العبور والرسوم

وأفاد عدد من ملاك السفن بأنهم يفضلون عدم الاضطرار إلى التواصل مع أي جهة أثناء عبورهم، خصوصا مع نظام إيراني الذي لا يزال خاضعاً للعقوبات الأمريكية، في مياه يفترض أن تسري عليها قواعد حرية الملاحة. ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت السفن ستُفرض عليها رسوم لعبور مضيق هرمز، إذ يؤكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن ذلك لن يحدث، بينما تقول إيران إن فترة العبور المجاني ستنتهي بعد 60 يوماً.

وأوضحت المنظمة البحرية الدولية التابعة للأمم المتحدة في أبريل أنه لا يوجد أساس قانوني لفرض رسوم على المرور عبر هرمز، كما أكدت الولايات المتحدة سابقاً أن دفع مثل هذه الرسوم يمثل فعلاً يستوجب عقوبات. ولهذا السبب، يشعر ملاك السفن بقلق بالغ من احتمال الاضطرار إلى دفع رسوم لإيران مقابل العبور، وما قد يترتب على ذلك من خطر إدراجهم على قوائم العقوبات الأمريكية.