Bloomberg reported from informed sources confirming that the commitments to open the Strait of Hormuz and restore navigation to pre-war levels face significant challenges.

Clearing mines from the middle of the shipping lane

The forecasts from the Kalshi platform indicate that the probability of navigation returning to normal before August 1 is 51%, while the probability rises to 68% before September 1. It is believed that Iran has planted mines in the shipping lane that connects the Arabian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. The threat of mines has forced ships to navigate either along the Iranian coasts or near the Omani coasts.

The use of the southern route, overseen by U.S. forces, has gradually increased oil flows, but the capacity of these alternative routes to accommodate the usual shipping volume before the war has not yet been fully tested.

Removing any mines from the middle of the shipping lane would help restore flows to their normal levels. However, it remains unclear who will undertake this task or how the mine-clearing ships will be protected. The process itself may take several weeks.

Risks of renewed violence

In addition to the risks posed by mines, there are still concerns about the outbreak of new violence that could affect ships and their crews. The fragile ceasefire that has been in place between the United States and Iran since April 8 has not completely halted fighting. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) reported that about 14 sailors have lost their lives during this conflict, while 46 ships have been attacked, resulting in varying degrees of damage. The shipping sector is demanding clear and explicit guarantees from the United States and Iran confirming the actual end of hostilities. Several shipowners have stated that some crew members may be hesitant to return to the Arabian Gulf, which could reduce the number of ships heading to the region to transport oil shipments.

Uncertainty regarding transit and fees

Several shipowners have reported that they prefer not to have to communicate with any party while transiting, especially with the Iranian system still subject to U.S. sanctions, in waters that are supposed to be governed by freedom of navigation rules. It remains unclear whether ships will be charged fees for passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as U.S. President Donald Trump insists this will not happen, while Iran claims that the period of free passage will end after 60 days.

The International Maritime Organization clarified in April that there is no legal basis for imposing fees for passage through Hormuz, and the United States has previously stated that paying such fees constitutes an act that warrants sanctions. For this reason, shipowners are deeply concerned about the possibility of having to pay fees to Iran for passage, and the potential risk of being placed on U.S. sanctions lists.