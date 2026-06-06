فيما تصاعد التوتر بين إيران وأمريكا عقب الضربات المتبادلة بينهما خلال الساعات الماضية، يصل وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي إلى طهران، اليوم (السبت)، للقاء مسؤولين إيرانيين، وفق ما أفادت وكالة «مهر».

مناقشة التوصل لمذكرة تفاهم

وكشفت المصادر عنتقدم بشأن الأموال المجمدة، مع بقاء الخلاف حول حجم وموعد الإفراج عنها.وأضافت أن وزير داخلية باكستان يحمل رسالة من قائد الجيش عاصم منير إلى المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي.
وأفادت بأن ئيس وزراء باكستان شهباز شريف سلم وزير الداخلية تعليمات خاصة بشأن المفاوضات.
وحسب المصادر ذاتها ، فإن نقوي سيناقش في طهران سبل التوصل لمذكرة تفاهم، ولفتت إلى أن الرسائل بين أمريكا وإيران تُنقل عبر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي والمبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف.

وذكرت أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب أبلغ الوسطاء أنه لا يريد أن تمتد المفاوضات أكثر من 60 يوما، وأنه على إيران الرد سريعاً.

تقريب وجهات النظر

وكان الوزير الباكستاني التقى نظيره الإيراني إسكندر مؤمني مرتين، يومي الخميس والجمعة، على هامش اجتماع وزراء داخلية منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون في قيرغيزستان، وتبادل المسؤولان وجهات النظر حول العلاقات بين البلدين، وآخر التطورات الإقليمية، بحسب ما أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الباكستانية.
وتواصل باكستان مساعيها من أجل تقريب وجهات النظر بين البلدين وتذليل العقبات بغية التوصل لاتفاق أولي ينهي الحرب. إلا أن مصادر مطلعة أفادت بأن العقدة الأساس لا تزال بمعزل عن الملف النووي، آلية رفع الحظر عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة في الخارج.
وفيما تستمر الجهود الدبلوماسية، دخلت المفاوضات الإيرانية الأمريكية في طريق مسدود، بعد بوادر أمل طفت إلى السطح قبل عدة أيام، إذ تمسكت طهران بمطلب الإفراج عن نصف أموالها المجمدة في الخارج (12 مليار دولار) مع بداية توقيع اتفاق مرحلي مع الولايات المتحدة، والباقي خلال مدة شهرين، لكن واشنطن أبدت تحفظات على تلك المسألة.
وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن البحث منصب على إيجاد آلية محددة لدفع تلك الأموال.
ولا تزال بعض الخلافات تواجه أيضاً الملف النووي الإيراني، الذي أرجئت تفاصيل مناقشته إلى ما بعد توقيع الاتفاق الأولي، وذلك خلال 60 يوماً.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي أعرب أمس عن اعتقاده بأن المفاوضات مع الجانب الإيراني تسير بنجاح، مؤكداً أن طهران لن تمتلك أسلحة نووية أبداً. وقال رداً على أسئلة الصحفيين: «نحرز تقدماً كبيراً مع إيران.. لن تمتلك أسلحة نووية.. إنها ليست في وضع يسمح لها بامتلاكها».

تصعيد ميداني وتبادل الضربات

على وقع التصعيد الميداني الأخير وتبادل الضربات، دعا مستشار المرشد الإيراني السابق للشؤون الدولية علي أكبر ولايتي إلى «عدم تعليق الآمال على سراب التسويات»، وفق تعبيره.
ورأى في منشور أن «المخاوف التاريخية لدى المنظّرين الغربيين بشأن صعود إيران إلى قوة محورية تحول إلى واقع، وتشكلت معادلة جديدة»، وفق زعمه.
واعتبر ولايتي أن حاجة الرئيس دونالد ترمب إلى اتفاق مؤقت لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز تظهر فشل نظرية التهديد الإيراني وانتصار ما يُعرف بسلطة المقاومة، على حد قوله.
وأضاف أن البنية الجديدة لمعادلة القوة لن تُبنى على أساس إضعاف المقاومة، إذ إن الأمنيات الدبلوماسية تحمل كلفة باهظة، والسلام الدائم ينشأ من داخل توازن القوى، لا من وهم التزامات غير مدعومة.
وتجددت الهجمات الإيرانية على الكويت والبحرين، اليوم، بزعم استهداف قواعد أمريكية، رغم ما بدا من مؤشرات خلال الأيام الماضية تفيد بتقدم حذر في المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية.

تهديد حركة الملاحة البحرية

وكان الجيش الأمريكي أعلن أمس (الجمعة)، استهداف مواقع رادارات مراقبة في الجنوب الإيراني بعد إسقاط 4 مسيّرات إيرانية، قالت واشنطن إنها كانت تهدّد حركة الملاحة البحرية المدنية في مضيق هرمز. ودوت صفارات الإنذار في كل من الكويت والبحرين، حيث سمع دوي انفجارات في البلدين.
من جانبه، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني استهداف «قواعد للعدو في المنطقة» بصواريخ، ردّا على ما وصفه بـ«غزو» أمريكي لجزر سيريك وقشم.
وأفادت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم) بأن إيران أطلقت 7 صواريخ بالستية في اتجاه الكويت والبحرين، وأن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت 6 منها فيما لم يُصب السابع هدفه. وأضافت: «لا توجد حالياً أي تقارير عن إصابات في صفوف القوات الأمريكية، والادعاءات الإيرانية بإلحاق أضرار بمقر الأسطول الخامس الأمريكي في البحرين كاذبة».