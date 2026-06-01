U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Monday) that things are going well regarding negotiations with Iran.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "Iran really wants to reach an agreement, and it will be a good deal for the United States and for those who stand with us." He also attacked his critics by saying: "Don't the Democrats, and some Republicans who seem unpatriotic, realize that doing my job and negotiating properly becomes more difficult when those with political agendas continuously and unprecedentedly launch negative comments?"



He pointed out that his critics demand at times to speed up, at other times to slow down, or to go to war, or not to go to war, or other things, addressing them: "Just sit back and relax, things will end well in the end, as they always do."



In contrast, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that the maritime blockade and the escalation of what he described as war crimes in Lebanon represent conclusive evidence of the United States' failure to adhere to the ceasefire.



For his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said that "the lack of trust and the constant changes in U.S. positions, along with Israel's actions in Lebanon," have delayed the diplomatic process.



He indicated that negotiations with the United States are taking place in "an atmosphere of extreme suspicion," emphasizing that the exchange of messages is still ongoing.



He noted that the negotiations are not taking place between two parties that trust each other, accusing the U.S. side of continuously changing its positions, which prolongs the negotiations.



He affirmed that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an integral part of any agreement to end the war with the United States.