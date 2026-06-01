أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) أن الأمور تسير على ما يرام فيما يتعلق بالمفاوضات مع إيران.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «إن إيران تريد حقاً التوصل إلى اتفاق، وسيكون اتفاقاً جيداً للولايات المتحدة ولمن يقفون معنا»، كما هاجم منتقديه بالقول: «ألا يدرك الديمقراطيون، وبعض الجمهوريين الذين يبدون غير وطنيين، أن القيام بعملي والتفاوض بالشكل الصحيح يصبح أكثر صعوبة عندما يواصل أصحاب الأجندات السياسية إطلاق التعليقات السلبية بصورة متكررة وغير مسبوقة».


وأشار إلى أن منتقديه يطالبون تارة بالإسراع، وتارة بالتباطؤ، أو بالدخول في حرب، أو عدم الدخول فيها، أو غير ذلك، مخاطباً إياهم: «فقط اجلسوا واسترخوا، فالأمور ستنتهي على نحو جيد في النهاية، كما يحدث دائماً».


في المقابل، قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف إن الحصار البحري وتصعيد ما وصفه بجرائم الحرب في لبنان يمثلان دليلاً قاطعاً على عدم التزام الولايات المتحدة بوقف إطلاق النار.


من جهته، قال المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي إن «غياب الثقة والتغير المستمر في المواقف الأمريكية، إضافة إلى أفعال إسرائيل في لبنان»، تسببا في تأخير العملية الدبلوماسية.


وأشار إلى أن المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة تجري في «أجواء من سوء الظن الشديد»، مؤكداً أن تبادل الرسائل لا يزال مستمراً.


ولفت إلى أن التفاوض لا يجري بين طرفين يثقان ببعضهما، متهماً الجانب الأمريكي بتغيير مواقفه باستمرار، ما يؤدي إلى إطالة أمد المفاوضات.


وأكد أن وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان جزء لا يتجزأ من أي اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب مع الولايات المتحدة.