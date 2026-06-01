The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned today (Monday) the continued blatant Iranian assaults on Kuwait.



The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, stated that "the ongoing Iranian assaults on Kuwait represent a serious and irresponsible escalation, a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and all international laws and norms, and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region."



Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the security of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and that the Council's countries stand united and firm alongside the State of Kuwait, fully supporting all measures and actions it takes to protect its security, preserve its sovereignty, and ensure the integrity of its territory.



Kuwait had held Iran fully responsible for the attack in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirming that its air defenses had responded to the missile and drone attack.



The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army stated that the air defenses intercepted today hostile missile and drone attacks, clarifying that the sounds of explosions heard were the result of the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.



Kuwait was subjected to missile and drone attacks four days ago, on May 10, 2026, and the Kuwaiti Army announced at that time that it had intercepted them, detecting several hostile drones in the airspace and dealing with them.