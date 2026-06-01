دان مجلس التعاون الخليجي، اليوم (الإثنين)، استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على الكويت.


وقال أمين عام مجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي إن «استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية على الكويت يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً وغير مسؤول، وانتهاكاً سافراً لسيادة دولة الكويت والقوانين والأعراف الدولية كافة، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن واستقرار المنطقة».


وشدد البديوي على أن أمن الكويت يعد جزءاً لا يتجزأ من أمن دول مجلس التعاون، وأن دول المجلس تقف موقفاً موحداً وثابتاً إلى جانب دولة الكويت، وتدعم بشكل كامل جميع التدابير والإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها وصون سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها.


وكانت الكويت قد حملت إيران المسؤولية الكاملة عن الهجوم في بيان لوزارة الخارجية، مؤكدة تصدي دفاعاتها الجوية لهجوم بالصواريخ والمسيّرات.


وقالت رئاسة الأركان في الجيش الكويتي إن الدفاعات الجوية تصدت اليوم لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة معادية، موضحة أن أصوات الانفجارات التي سُمعت كانت نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.


وتعرضت الكويت قبل أربعة أيام، وفي العاشر من مايو (2026) أيضاً، لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة، وأعلن الجيش الكويتي حينها التصدي لها، ورصد عدد من الطائرات المسيّرة المعادية في المجال الجوي والتعامل معها.