The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed today (Monday) the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the repeated Iranian attacks on the sisterly State of Kuwait.



The statement emphasized the Kingdom's firm rejection of these assaults that violate the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait in a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, asserting that these violations undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.



The Kingdom expressed its solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait, reiterating its full support for all measures taken by Kuwait to preserve its sovereignty, security, stability, and its brotherly people.



Kuwait had held Iran fully responsible for the attack in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirming that its air defenses intercepted the missile and drone attack.



The Kuwaiti Army General Staff stated that the air defenses successfully intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks today, clarifying that the sounds of explosions heard were the result of the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.



Kuwait was also subjected to missile and drone attacks four days ago, on May 10, 2026, and the Kuwaiti Army announced at that time that it had successfully intercepted them, detecting a number of hostile drones in its airspace and dealing with them.