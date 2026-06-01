أعربت وزارة الخارجية السعودية اليوم (الإثنين) عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات للهجمات الإيرانية المتكررة على دولة الكويت الشقيقة.


وشدد البيان على رفض المملكة القاطع لهذه الاعتداءات التي تمس سيادة دولة الكويت في خرق واضح للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، مؤكدة أن هذه الانتهاكات تقوض الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وعبرت المملكة عن تضامنها مع دولة الكويت الشقيقة، مجددة دعمها الكامل لكل ما تتخذه الكويت من إجراءات تحفظ سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها وشعبها الشقيق.


وكانت الكويت قد حملت إيران المسؤولية الكاملة عن الهجوم في بيان لوزارة الخارجية، مؤكدة تصدي دفاعاتها الجوية لهجوم بالصواريخ والمسيّرات.


وقالت رئاسة الأركان في الجيش الكويتي إن الدفاعات الجوية تصدت اليوم لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة معادية، موضحة أن أصوات الانفجارات التي سُمعت كانت نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.


وتعرضت الكويت قبل أربعة أيام، وفي العاشر من مايو (2026) أيضاً، لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيّرة، وأعلن الجيش الكويتي حينها التصدي لها، ورصد عدد من الطائرات المسيّرة المعادية في المجال الجوي والتعامل معها.