يشهد مضيق هرمز تحولات لافتة في حركة الملاحة البحرية، وسط تصاعد المخاطر الأمنية وتزايد الاعتماد على ترتيبات تشغيل غير تقليدية لضمان استمرار تدفق النفط والغاز عبر أحد أهم الممرات الإستراتيجية في العالم.


وذكرت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، اليوم (السبت)، أن حركة عبور السفن في المضيق شهدت زيادة ملحوظة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، مدفوعة بجرأة مالكي السفن وتعاون بعضهم مع الجيش الأمريكي، في وقت فضّلت فيه سفن أخرى الإبحار دون تشغيل الأضواء أو أنظمة التعرّف الآلي (AIS)، لتجنب الرصد الإلكتروني وتقليل خطر الاستهداف المحتمل.


وبحسب الصحيفة، فإن عدداً من أكبر ناقلات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم عبرت المضيق في مجموعات متتابعة، ما أسهم في خلق «متنفس محدود» للاقتصاد العالمي، رغم استمرار المخاطر المرتبطة بالمنطقة، موضحة أن الولايات المتحدة استخدمت روبوتات لإزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز.


وأشارت إلى أن بعض السفن تبحر في «الظلام» عبر إطفاء الأضواء وتعطيل أنظمة الملاحة، ما يجعل تتبعها إلكترونياً أكثر صعوبة، ويقلل من فرص استهدافها، لكنه في المقابل يزيد من مخاطر الاصطدام والملاحة غير الآمنة.

في الوقت ذاته، ذكرت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية أن مستوى التهديد الأمني البحري في مضيق هرمز لا يزال حرجاً للغاية بسبب الحصار.


وتتواصل عمليات التنسيق بين عدد من السفن والجيش الأمريكي، وفقاً للصحيفة، حيث تستخدم القوات الأمريكية الرادارات والطائرات المسيّرة لمراقبة حركة الملاحة وتقديم الإرشادات بشأن توقيت الإبحار والتعامل مع التهديدات المحتملة، بما في ذلك تعليمات تتعلق بإيقاف أجهزة الاتصال أو تغيير المسارات.


وترى «وول ستريت جورنال» أن استمرار الملاحة في المضيق دون عوائق نسبية يشكل اختباراً مباشراً لنفوذ إيران في الممرات البحرية وأسواق الطاقة، وكذلك لمدى قدرتها على استخدام ورقة المضيق في التفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة، في ظل استمرار الخلاف حول حرية الملاحة.


في المقابل، أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن قوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري ستواصل السيطرة على الممر المائي وإدارته، فيما تحدثت تقارير عن فرض إيران مسارات ملاحية خاصة بها في شمال المضيق.


من جهتها، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن القوات الأمريكية نفذت ضربات دفاعية ضد أهداف مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري، بما في ذلك مواقع مسيّرات وزوارق يُشتبه بأنها زرعت ألغاماً بحرية، مؤكدة استمرار التنسيق مع السفن التجارية لضمان العبور الآمن.


كما فرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية عقوبات جديدة طالت «هيئة إدارة الممرات المائية» الإيرانية، المتهمة بإدارة عمليات التفتيش وفرض رسوم على السفن العابرة.


وبحسب بيانات تتبع الشحن، لا تزال أعداد السفن العابرة أقل بكثير من مستويات ما قبل التوترات، حين كان أكثر من 100 سفينة تعبر يومياً، في وقت تشير فيه تقديرات إلى ارتفاع تكاليف التأمين وأجور الطواقم نتيجة مخاطر الحرب.


وتتزايد في المقابل مؤشرات التفاؤل الحذر لدى شركات الشحن، مع تحسن محدود في حركة العبور وتواصل التنسيق مع الجانب الأمريكي، وسط توقعات بإمكانية التوصل إلى تفاهمات سياسية قد تفتح الطريق أمام استئناف أكثر انتظاماً للملاحة عبر المضيق.