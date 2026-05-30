The Strait of Hormuz is witnessing notable transformations in maritime navigation, amid rising security risks and an increasing reliance on unconventional operational arrangements to ensure the continued flow of oil and gas through one of the world's most strategic corridors.



The Wall Street Journal reported today (Saturday) that the movement of ships crossing the strait has seen a significant increase in recent weeks, driven by the boldness of ship owners and some collaborating with the U.S. military, while other vessels preferred to sail without turning on lights or automatic identification systems (AIS) to avoid electronic monitoring and reduce the risk of potential targeting.



According to the newspaper, several of the largest oil and liquefied natural gas tankers in the world have crossed the strait in successive groups, contributing to creating a "limited breathing space" for the global economy, despite the ongoing risks associated with the region.



It noted that some ships are sailing in "darkness" by turning off lights and disabling navigation systems, making electronic tracking more difficult and reducing their chances of being targeted, but conversely increasing the risks of collision and unsafe navigation.

At the same time, the British Maritime Trade Operations reported that the level of maritime security threat in the Strait of Hormuz remains extremely critical due to the blockade.



Coordination operations between several ships and the U.S. military continue, according to the newspaper, as U.S. forces use radar and drones to monitor maritime traffic and provide guidance on sailing timings and dealing with potential threats, including instructions related to turning off communication devices or changing routes.



The Wall Street Journal believes that the continued navigation in the strait without relative obstacles constitutes a direct test of Iran's influence in maritime corridors and energy markets, as well as its ability to use the strait as leverage in negotiations with the United States, amid ongoing disputes over freedom of navigation.



In contrast, Iranian media confirmed that the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard will continue to control and manage the waterway, while reports indicated that Iran is imposing its own navigation routes in the northern part of the strait.



For its part, the U.S. Central Command stated that U.S. forces have carried out defensive strikes against targets linked to the Revolutionary Guard, including sites of drones and boats suspected of having planted naval mines, affirming the continued coordination with commercial vessels to ensure safe passage.



The U.S. Treasury Department has also imposed new sanctions targeting the "Waterways Management Authority" of Iran, accused of managing inspections and imposing fees on passing ships.



According to shipping tracking data, the number of crossing ships remains significantly lower than pre-tension levels, when more than 100 vessels crossed daily, while estimates indicate rising insurance costs and crew wages due to war risks.



Conversely, cautious optimism is increasing among shipping companies, with a limited improvement in transit movement and ongoing coordination with the U.S. side, amid expectations of possible political understandings that could pave the way for a more regular resumption of navigation through the strait.