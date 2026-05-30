يشهد مضيق هرمز تحولات لافتة في حركة الملاحة البحرية، وسط تصاعد المخاطر الأمنية وتزايد الاعتماد على ترتيبات تشغيل غير تقليدية لضمان استمرار تدفق النفط والغاز عبر أحد أهم الممرات الإستراتيجية في العالم.
وذكرت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، اليوم (السبت)، أن حركة عبور السفن في المضيق شهدت زيادة ملحوظة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، مدفوعة بجرأة مالكي السفن وتعاون بعضهم مع الجيش الأمريكي، في وقت فضّلت فيه سفن أخرى الإبحار دون تشغيل الأضواء أو أنظمة التعرّف الآلي (AIS)، لتجنب الرصد الإلكتروني وتقليل خطر الاستهداف المحتمل.
وبحسب الصحيفة، فإن عدداً من أكبر ناقلات النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم عبرت المضيق في مجموعات متتابعة، ما أسهم في خلق «متنفس محدود» للاقتصاد العالمي، رغم استمرار المخاطر المرتبطة بالمنطقة، موضحة أن الولايات المتحدة استخدمت روبوتات لإزالة الألغام في مضيق هرمز.
وأشارت إلى أن بعض السفن تبحر في «الظلام» عبر إطفاء الأضواء وتعطيل أنظمة الملاحة، ما يجعل تتبعها إلكترونياً أكثر صعوبة، ويقلل من فرص استهدافها، لكنه في المقابل يزيد من مخاطر الاصطدام والملاحة غير الآمنة.
في الوقت ذاته، ذكرت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية أن مستوى التهديد الأمني البحري في مضيق هرمز لا يزال حرجاً للغاية بسبب الحصار.
وتتواصل عمليات التنسيق بين عدد من السفن والجيش الأمريكي، وفقاً للصحيفة، حيث تستخدم القوات الأمريكية الرادارات والطائرات المسيّرة لمراقبة حركة الملاحة وتقديم الإرشادات بشأن توقيت الإبحار والتعامل مع التهديدات المحتملة، بما في ذلك تعليمات تتعلق بإيقاف أجهزة الاتصال أو تغيير المسارات.
وترى «وول ستريت جورنال» أن استمرار الملاحة في المضيق دون عوائق نسبية يشكل اختباراً مباشراً لنفوذ إيران في الممرات البحرية وأسواق الطاقة، وكذلك لمدى قدرتها على استخدام ورقة المضيق في التفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة، في ظل استمرار الخلاف حول حرية الملاحة.
في المقابل، أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن قوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري ستواصل السيطرة على الممر المائي وإدارته، فيما تحدثت تقارير عن فرض إيران مسارات ملاحية خاصة بها في شمال المضيق.
من جهتها، قالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن القوات الأمريكية نفذت ضربات دفاعية ضد أهداف مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري، بما في ذلك مواقع مسيّرات وزوارق يُشتبه بأنها زرعت ألغاماً بحرية، مؤكدة استمرار التنسيق مع السفن التجارية لضمان العبور الآمن.
كما فرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية عقوبات جديدة طالت «هيئة إدارة الممرات المائية» الإيرانية، المتهمة بإدارة عمليات التفتيش وفرض رسوم على السفن العابرة.
وبحسب بيانات تتبع الشحن، لا تزال أعداد السفن العابرة أقل بكثير من مستويات ما قبل التوترات، حين كان أكثر من 100 سفينة تعبر يومياً، في وقت تشير فيه تقديرات إلى ارتفاع تكاليف التأمين وأجور الطواقم نتيجة مخاطر الحرب.
وتتزايد في المقابل مؤشرات التفاؤل الحذر لدى شركات الشحن، مع تحسن محدود في حركة العبور وتواصل التنسيق مع الجانب الأمريكي، وسط توقعات بإمكانية التوصل إلى تفاهمات سياسية قد تفتح الطريق أمام استئناف أكثر انتظاماً للملاحة عبر المضيق.
The Strait of Hormuz is witnessing notable transformations in maritime navigation, amid rising security risks and an increasing reliance on unconventional operational arrangements to ensure the continued flow of oil and gas through one of the world's most strategic corridors.
The Wall Street Journal reported today (Saturday) that the movement of ships crossing the strait has seen a significant increase in recent weeks, driven by the boldness of ship owners and some collaborating with the U.S. military, while other vessels preferred to sail without turning on lights or automatic identification systems (AIS) to avoid electronic monitoring and reduce the risk of potential targeting.
According to the newspaper, several of the largest oil and liquefied natural gas tankers in the world have crossed the strait in successive groups, contributing to creating a "limited breathing space" for the global economy, despite the ongoing risks associated with the region.
It noted that some ships are sailing in "darkness" by turning off lights and disabling navigation systems, making electronic tracking more difficult and reducing their chances of being targeted, but conversely increasing the risks of collision and unsafe navigation.
At the same time, the British Maritime Trade Operations reported that the level of maritime security threat in the Strait of Hormuz remains extremely critical due to the blockade.
Coordination operations between several ships and the U.S. military continue, according to the newspaper, as U.S. forces use radar and drones to monitor maritime traffic and provide guidance on sailing timings and dealing with potential threats, including instructions related to turning off communication devices or changing routes.
The Wall Street Journal believes that the continued navigation in the strait without relative obstacles constitutes a direct test of Iran's influence in maritime corridors and energy markets, as well as its ability to use the strait as leverage in negotiations with the United States, amid ongoing disputes over freedom of navigation.
In contrast, Iranian media confirmed that the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guard will continue to control and manage the waterway, while reports indicated that Iran is imposing its own navigation routes in the northern part of the strait.
For its part, the U.S. Central Command stated that U.S. forces have carried out defensive strikes against targets linked to the Revolutionary Guard, including sites of drones and boats suspected of having planted naval mines, affirming the continued coordination with commercial vessels to ensure safe passage.
The U.S. Treasury Department has also imposed new sanctions targeting the "Waterways Management Authority" of Iran, accused of managing inspections and imposing fees on passing ships.
According to shipping tracking data, the number of crossing ships remains significantly lower than pre-tension levels, when more than 100 vessels crossed daily, while estimates indicate rising insurance costs and crew wages due to war risks.
Conversely, cautious optimism is increasing among shipping companies, with a limited improvement in transit movement and ongoing coordination with the U.S. side, amid expectations of possible political understandings that could pave the way for a more regular resumption of navigation through the strait.