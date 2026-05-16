أُصيبت الحياة في لندن بشلل كامل اليوم(السبت) نتيجة تسيير مظاهرة ضخمة ضد اليمين المتطرف، وإحياء لذكرى نكبة فلسطين؛ فضلاً عن تدفق حشود هائلة لحضور المباراة النهائية لكأس الدوري الإنجليزي في ملعب ويمبلي الشهير. ونشرت الشرطة البريطانية نحو 4 آلاف عنصر لضبط الأمن. كما نشرت عربات مدرّعة، وخيول رجال الشرطة، والكلاب البوليسية، والمسيّرات، والمروحيات. وخصصت الشرطة طرقاً محددة لضمان عدم اختلاط مشجعي الكرة بالمتظاهرين احتجاجاً على ضياع فلسطين في عام 1948. وطلبت الحكومة من النيابة العامة مراجعة مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لضبط أي شعارات تشجع الكراهية. وقالت النيابة إن ذلك لا يعد قمعاً لحرية التعبير، وإنما هو جهد قصد منه منع ارتكاب جريمة الكراهية.


وبادرت الحكومة البريطانية بمنع دخول 11 أجنبياً أراضيها لمشاركة اليمينيين المتطرفين الاحتجاجات. ومنهم سياسيون من بولندا، وبلجيكا، وهولندا. وقال رئيس الوزراء سير كير ستارمر إن أي شخص يحاول التخريب أو التهديد سيخضع لقوة القانون بالكامل. وكان ستارمر زار مقر الشرطة (الجمعة)، للوقوف على استعداداتها لمواجهة المظاهرة والمباراة النهائية بين فريقي تشيلسي ومانشستر سيتي.