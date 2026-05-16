Life in London was completely paralyzed today (Saturday) due to a massive demonstration against the far-right, commemorating the Nakba of Palestine; in addition to the influx of huge crowds attending the final match of the English Premier League at the famous Wembley Stadium. The British police deployed around 4,000 personnel to maintain security. They also deployed armored vehicles, police horses, police dogs, drones, and helicopters. The police designated specific routes to ensure that football fans did not mix with the protesters opposing the loss of Palestine in 1948. The government requested the public prosecution office to review social media sites to monitor any slogans that incite hatred. The prosecution stated that this does not constitute a suppression of freedom of expression, but rather an effort aimed at preventing hate crimes.



The British government took the initiative to ban 11 foreigners from entering its territory to join the far-right protests. Among them are politicians from Poland, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stated that anyone attempting to vandalize or threaten will be subject to the full force of the law. Starmer visited the police headquarters (on Friday) to assess their preparations to face the demonstration and the final match between Chelsea and Manchester City.