أصدر المجلس الرئاسي الليبي بياناً شديد اللهجة اليوم (الجمعة)، توعد فيه بمحاسبة كل المتورطين في أعمال الشغب التي شهدتها العاصمة طرابلس عقب مباراة الدوري الليبي الممتاز بين فريقي السويحلي والاتحاد.

وأكد المجلس أن «يد القانون ستطال كل من تسول له نفسه العبث بمؤسسات الدولة أو ترويع المواطنين»، معلناً دعمه الكامل لتحقيقات مكتب النائب العام لكشف جميع المسؤولين عن أعمال الشغب والإهمال الأمني الذي أدى إلى تفاقم الأحداث.

ودعا المجلس الرئاسي الجماهير والروابط الرياضية إلى «ضبط النفس والتحلي بالروح الوطنية»، والحفاظ على المنشآت العامة التي هي ملك لكل الليبيين، كما حث الاتحاد الليبي لكرة القدم والمؤسسات الرياضية على تحمل مسؤولياتها في إرساء قواعد الشفافية والنزاهة، ومنع أي محاولات للتحريض أو الفرقة بين أبناء الوطن.

ووصف المجلس الأحداث بـ«المؤسفة»، معتبراً أن انحراف المباراة عن مسارها الرياضي وصولاً إلى استهداف ديوان مجلس الوزراء بأعمال تخريب وحرق يمثل «مساساً خطيراً بهيبة الدولة وسيادتها».

وأعرب المجلس عن أسفه الشديد لوقوع إصابات بين العسكريين والمدنيين، وأكد تفهمه لمطالب الجماهير الرياضية في الحصول على منافسة شريفة، لكنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على ضرورة تغليب صوت العقل.

وشهدت العاصمة طرابلس مساء الخميس حالة من الفوضى والتوتر عقب مباراة السويحلي والاتحاد ضمن منافسات سداسي التتويج بالدوري الليبي الممتاز.

وتوقفت المباراة قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهايتها على ملعب ترهونة البلدي، بعد احتجاج لاعبي الاتحاد على عدم احتساب الحكم ركلة جزاء، وسرعان ما اقتحم الجمهور أرضية الملعب، مما أدى إلى اشتباكات مع اللاعبين، وتدخلت قوات الأمن بإطلاق النار لتفريق الجماهير.

ونتج عن الأحداث مقتل جندي وإصابة عدد من المشجعين واللاعبين، كما امتدت الفوضى خارج الملعب إلى إغلاق طرق رئيسية وإشعال النيران في سيارات ومقار أمنية، ووصلت إلى استهداف ديوان مجلس الوزراء.

وأمر المجلس الرئاسي الأجهزة الأمنية المختصة باتخاذ إجراءات صارمة، وطالب النائب العام بمباشرة تحقيق فوري وشامل لتحديد المسؤولين عن «الإهمال الجسيم» في تأمين المرافق الحيوية وعن أعمال الشغب والتخريب.