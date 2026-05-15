The Libyan Presidential Council issued a strongly worded statement today (Friday), vowing to hold accountable all those involved in the riots that occurred in the capital, Tripoli, following the Libyan Premier League match between the teams of Al-Suwaihli and Al-Ittihad.

The council confirmed that "the hand of the law will reach anyone who dares to tamper with state institutions or terrorize citizens," announcing its full support for the investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office to uncover all those responsible for the riots and the security negligence that led to the escalation of events.

The Presidential Council called on the crowds and sports associations to "exercise self-restraint and embody the national spirit," and to preserve public facilities that belong to all Libyans. It also urged the Libyan Football Federation and sports institutions to take responsibility in establishing principles of transparency and integrity, and to prevent any attempts to incite or create division among the citizens of the nation.

The council described the events as "regrettable," considering that the deviation of the match from its sporting course to the point of targeting the Cabinet's headquarters with acts of sabotage and arson represents "a serious assault on the state's prestige and sovereignty."

The council expressed its deep regret for the injuries sustained by military personnel and civilians, and confirmed its understanding of the sports fans' demands for fair competition, but emphasized at the same time the necessity of prioritizing reason.

Tripoli witnessed a state of chaos and tension on Thursday evening following the match between Al-Suwaihli and Al-Ittihad as part of the championship playoff in the Libyan Premier League.

The match was stopped three minutes before its end at the Tarhuna Municipal Stadium after the Al-Ittihad players protested the referee's decision not to award a penalty kick, and the crowd quickly stormed the pitch, leading to clashes with the players. Security forces intervened by firing shots to disperse the crowds.

The events resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to several fans and players, and the chaos extended outside the stadium, leading to the closure of main roads and the setting of vehicles and security facilities on fire, reaching the targeting of the Cabinet's headquarters.

The Presidential Council ordered the relevant security agencies to take strict measures and demanded that the Public Prosecutor initiate an immediate and comprehensive investigation to determine those responsible for the "gross negligence" in securing vital facilities and for the acts of rioting and vandalism.