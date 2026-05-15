تبادلت روسيا وأوكرانيا، 205 أسرى حرب من كل جانب، بعد أسبوع من إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن اتفاق يتعلق بعملية تبادل جديدة.
وأعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، في منشور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، اليوم الجمعة، أن 205 جنود معظمهم كانوا في الأسر منذ عام 2022 عادوا إلى أوكرانيا.
وكان الجيش الروسي أفاد بعودة 205 من عناصره، إلى موسكو من المناطق التي تسيطر عليها كييف.
وجاء في بيان للجيش «في المقابل، تم تسليم 205 أسرى حرب من القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية»، مضيفاً أن «العسكريين الروس باتوا في الوقت الراهن موجودين على أراضي جمهورية بيلاروسيا، حيث يتلقون المساعدة النفسية والطبية اللازمة».
وذكرت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن عملية التبادل جرت بوساطة إماراتية..
وتعود آخر عملية تبادل لأسرى إلى 24 أبريل الماضي، وشملت 193 شخصاً من كل جانب.
وكان ترمب أعلن، الجمعة الماضي، عن هدنة لثلاثة أيام في الحرب بين كييف وموسكو تمتد من السبت إلى الاثنين، وعن تبادل ألف أسير من كل جانب.
وأكد زيلينسكي أن عملية التبادل التي جرت الجمعة هي «المرحلة الأولى» من إعلان ترامب.
وتعود آخر عملية تبادل لعدد مماثل من الأسرى إلى مايو 2025، وشملت حينها عسكريين ومدنيين، وتم التوصل إليها بعد جولة من المفاوضات المباشرة في إسطنبول.
وتعثرت مفاوضات إنهاء النزاع بين موسكو وكييف بوساطة أمريكية منذ اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط في نهاية فبراير الماضي.
Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war from each side, a week after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement regarding a new exchange process.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a post on social media today, Friday, that 205 soldiers, most of whom had been in captivity since 2022, have returned to Ukraine.
The Russian army reported the return of 205 of its personnel to Moscow from areas controlled by Kyiv.
The army's statement said, "In return, 205 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over," adding that "the Russian military personnel are currently in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance."
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the exchange process was mediated by the UAE.
The last prisoner exchange took place on April 24, involving 193 individuals from each side.
Last Friday, Trump announced a three-day ceasefire in the war between Kyiv and Moscow, extending from Saturday to Monday, and a plan to exchange a thousand prisoners from each side.
Zelensky confirmed that the exchange that took place on Friday is the "first phase" of Trump's announcement.
The last exchange of a similar number of prisoners occurred in May 2025, involving both military personnel and civilians, and was reached after a round of direct negotiations in Istanbul.
Negotiations to end the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, mediated by the U.S., have stalled since the outbreak of war in the Middle East at the end of February.