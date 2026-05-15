تبادلت روسيا وأوكرانيا، 205 أسرى حرب من كل جانب، بعد أسبوع من إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن اتفاق يتعلق بعملية تبادل جديدة.


وأعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، في منشور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، اليوم الجمعة، أن 205 جنود معظمهم كانوا في الأسر منذ عام 2022 عادوا إلى أوكرانيا.


وكان الجيش الروسي أفاد بعودة 205 من عناصره، إلى موسكو من المناطق التي تسيطر عليها كييف.


وجاء في بيان للجيش «في المقابل، تم تسليم 205 أسرى حرب من القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية»، مضيفاً أن «العسكريين الروس باتوا في الوقت الراهن موجودين على أراضي جمهورية بيلاروسيا، حيث يتلقون المساعدة النفسية والطبية اللازمة».


وذكرت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن عملية التبادل جرت بوساطة إماراتية..


وتعود آخر عملية تبادل لأسرى إلى 24 أبريل الماضي، وشملت 193 شخصاً من كل جانب.


وكان ترمب أعلن، الجمعة الماضي، عن هدنة لثلاثة أيام في الحرب بين كييف وموسكو تمتد من السبت إلى الاثنين، وعن تبادل ألف أسير من كل جانب.


وأكد زيلينسكي أن عملية التبادل التي جرت الجمعة هي «المرحلة الأولى» من إعلان ترامب.


وتعود آخر عملية تبادل لعدد مماثل من الأسرى إلى مايو 2025، وشملت حينها عسكريين ومدنيين، وتم التوصل إليها بعد جولة من المفاوضات المباشرة في إسطنبول.


وتعثرت مفاوضات إنهاء النزاع بين موسكو وكييف بوساطة أمريكية منذ اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط في نهاية فبراير الماضي.