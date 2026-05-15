Russia and Ukraine exchanged 205 prisoners of war from each side, a week after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement regarding a new exchange process.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a post on social media today, Friday, that 205 soldiers, most of whom had been in captivity since 2022, have returned to Ukraine.



The Russian army reported the return of 205 of its personnel to Moscow from areas controlled by Kyiv.



The army's statement said, "In return, 205 prisoners of war from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over," adding that "the Russian military personnel are currently in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance."



The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the exchange process was mediated by the UAE.



The last prisoner exchange took place on April 24, involving 193 individuals from each side.



Last Friday, Trump announced a three-day ceasefire in the war between Kyiv and Moscow, extending from Saturday to Monday, and a plan to exchange a thousand prisoners from each side.



Zelensky confirmed that the exchange that took place on Friday is the "first phase" of Trump's announcement.



The last exchange of a similar number of prisoners occurred in May 2025, involving both military personnel and civilians, and was reached after a round of direct negotiations in Istanbul.



Negotiations to end the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, mediated by the U.S., have stalled since the outbreak of war in the Middle East at the end of February.