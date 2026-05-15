جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التأكيد على أنه لا يمكن لإيران أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، لافتاً إلى أنه تم حل العديد من المشكلات التي لم يكن بإمكان الآخرين حلها بشأن الأزمة مع إيران.
وأفاد ترمب في تصريحات، اليوم (الجمعة)، أنه ناقش الملف الإيراني مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، وأنهما لا يرغبان في أن تمتلك إيران أسلحة نووية، ويريدان فتح «المضيق»، وذلك في اليوم الثاني والأخير من قمتهما في بكين. وكشف عن أن هناك تقارباً كبيراً بشأن كيفية إنهاء الوضع المتعلق بحرب إيران، قائلاً: «نشعر بتقارب كبير بشأن كيفية إنهاء هذا الوضع». ووصف الرئيس الأمريكي زيارته إلى الصين، بأنها كانت رائعة وأنه يحترم الرئيس الصيني جداً.
وحذر الرئيس الأمريكي في مقابلة مع «فوكس نيوز»، من أن الوقت ينفد أمام طهران، مؤكداً أنه يتعين على الإيرانيين إبرام اتفاق. وأضاف أنه لن يسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، وقال إنه متفق مع الصين على هذا الأمر. وتوعد بتوجيه ضربات عسكرية مباشرة ضد إيران في حال رصد أي محاولة للتحرك داخل مواقعها النووية، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن لن تسمح لطهران بامتلاك السلاح النووي تحت أي ظرف.
وأوضح في تصريحاته لـ«فوكس نيوز»، أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية السابقة التي شملت استهداف المواقع النووية، أسهمت في إحباط مساعي طهران لتطوير سلاحها. ووصف القيادة الإيرانية بأنهم «مجانين»، محذراً من أنهم سيستخدمون القنبلة النووية ضد إسرائيل ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا، والولايات المتحدة ذاتها في حال تمكنوا من الحصول عليها.
وعبّر عن اعتقاده بأن نظيره الصيني، ربما يكون لديه قدرة في التأثير على إيران، خاصة مع استياء الصين من احتمال فرض إيران رسوماً على عبور مضيق هرمز.
وأكد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى إعادة فتح المضيق، من أجل دول المنطقة كلها. وشدد على أنه لن يصبر كثيراً على إيران، مطالباً طهران بالإسراع في إبرام اتفاق.
وقال ترمب: «إنها مجرد مسألة وقت، إن لم نتوقف، كان من الممكن أن يستمر الأمر لبضعة أسابيع أخرى، وكان سينتهي حينها، لقد فعلت ذلك بناءً على طلب العديد من القادة، أنا على علاقة ودية معهم، وهذا سيهمهم، لقد انتهى أمر إيران، الآن يمكنهم عقد صفقة، أو سيتم إبادتهم، لا أريد أن أفعل ذلك».
ولفت إلى إن نظيره الصيني عرض المساعدة في المفاوضات مع إيران للتوصل إلى اتفاق يقضي بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons, noting that many problems regarding the crisis with Iran have been resolved, which others could not solve.
Trump stated in remarks today (Friday) that he discussed the Iranian file with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that they do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons, and they want to open the "Strait," during the second and final day of their summit in Beijing. He revealed that there is significant convergence on how to end the situation regarding the Iran war, saying, "We feel a great convergence on how to end this situation." The U.S. president described his visit to China as wonderful and that he has great respect for the Chinese president.
In an interview with "Fox News," the U.S. president warned that time is running out for Tehran, emphasizing that the Iranians must reach an agreement. He added that he will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons, stating that he agrees with China on this matter. He vowed to carry out direct military strikes against Iran if any attempts are detected to move within its nuclear sites, affirming that Washington will not allow Tehran to possess nuclear weapons under any circumstances.
He explained in his remarks to "Fox News" that previous U.S. military operations targeting nuclear sites contributed to thwarting Tehran's efforts to develop its weapon. He described the Iranian leadership as "crazy," warning that they would use the nuclear bomb against Israel, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States itself if they managed to obtain it.
He expressed his belief that his Chinese counterpart might have the ability to influence Iran, especially with China's displeasure over the potential imposition of fees by Iran on the passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump confirmed that the United States seeks to reopen the strait for all the countries in the region. He stressed that he will not be patient with Iran for long, urging Tehran to expedite reaching an agreement.
Trump said, "It's just a matter of time; if we don't stop, it could go on for a few more weeks, and then it would end. I did this at the request of many leaders; I have a friendly relationship with them, and this will matter to them. Iran's time is up; now they can make a deal, or they will be obliterated. I don't want to do that."
He pointed out that his Chinese counterpart offered assistance in negotiations with Iran to reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.