U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons, noting that many problems regarding the crisis with Iran have been resolved, which others could not solve.



Trump stated in remarks today (Friday) that he discussed the Iranian file with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that they do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons, and they want to open the "Strait," during the second and final day of their summit in Beijing. He revealed that there is significant convergence on how to end the situation regarding the Iran war, saying, "We feel a great convergence on how to end this situation." The U.S. president described his visit to China as wonderful and that he has great respect for the Chinese president.



In an interview with "Fox News," the U.S. president warned that time is running out for Tehran, emphasizing that the Iranians must reach an agreement. He added that he will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons, stating that he agrees with China on this matter. He vowed to carry out direct military strikes against Iran if any attempts are detected to move within its nuclear sites, affirming that Washington will not allow Tehran to possess nuclear weapons under any circumstances.



He explained in his remarks to "Fox News" that previous U.S. military operations targeting nuclear sites contributed to thwarting Tehran's efforts to develop its weapon. He described the Iranian leadership as "crazy," warning that they would use the nuclear bomb against Israel, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States itself if they managed to obtain it.



He expressed his belief that his Chinese counterpart might have the ability to influence Iran, especially with China's displeasure over the potential imposition of fees by Iran on the passage through the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump confirmed that the United States seeks to reopen the strait for all the countries in the region. He stressed that he will not be patient with Iran for long, urging Tehran to expedite reaching an agreement.



Trump said, "It's just a matter of time; if we don't stop, it could go on for a few more weeks, and then it would end. I did this at the request of many leaders; I have a friendly relationship with them, and this will matter to them. Iran's time is up; now they can make a deal, or they will be obliterated. I don't want to do that."



He pointed out that his Chinese counterpart offered assistance in negotiations with Iran to reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.