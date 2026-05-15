جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التأكيد على أنه لا يمكن لإيران أن تمتلك سلاحاً نووياً، لافتاً إلى أنه تم حل العديد من المشكلات التي لم يكن بإمكان الآخرين حلها بشأن الأزمة مع إيران.


وأفاد ترمب في تصريحات، اليوم (الجمعة)، أنه ناقش الملف الإيراني مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، وأنهما لا يرغبان في أن تمتلك إيران أسلحة نووية، ويريدان فتح «المضيق»، وذلك في اليوم الثاني والأخير من قمتهما في بكين. وكشف عن أن هناك تقارباً كبيراً بشأن كيفية إنهاء الوضع المتعلق بحرب إيران، قائلاً: «نشعر بتقارب كبير بشأن كيفية إنهاء هذا الوضع». ووصف الرئيس الأمريكي زيارته إلى الصين، بأنها كانت رائعة وأنه يحترم الرئيس الصيني جداً.


وحذر الرئيس الأمريكي في مقابلة مع «فوكس نيوز»، من أن الوقت ينفد أمام طهران، مؤكداً أنه يتعين على الإيرانيين إبرام اتفاق. وأضاف أنه لن يسمح لإيران بامتلاك سلاح نووي، وقال إنه متفق مع الصين على هذا الأمر. وتوعد بتوجيه ضربات عسكرية مباشرة ضد إيران في حال رصد أي محاولة للتحرك داخل مواقعها النووية، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن لن تسمح لطهران بامتلاك السلاح النووي تحت أي ظرف.


وأوضح في تصريحاته لـ«فوكس نيوز»، أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية السابقة التي شملت استهداف المواقع النووية، أسهمت في إحباط مساعي طهران لتطوير سلاحها. ووصف القيادة الإيرانية بأنهم «مجانين»، محذراً من أنهم سيستخدمون القنبلة النووية ضد إسرائيل ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وأوروبا، والولايات المتحدة ذاتها في حال تمكنوا من الحصول عليها.


وعبّر عن اعتقاده بأن نظيره الصيني، ربما يكون لديه قدرة في التأثير على إيران، خاصة مع استياء الصين من احتمال فرض إيران رسوماً على عبور مضيق هرمز.


وأكد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى إعادة فتح المضيق، من أجل دول المنطقة كلها. وشدد على أنه لن يصبر كثيراً على إيران، مطالباً طهران بالإسراع في إبرام اتفاق.


وقال ترمب: «إنها مجرد مسألة وقت، إن لم نتوقف، كان من الممكن أن يستمر الأمر لبضعة أسابيع أخرى، وكان سينتهي حينها، لقد فعلت ذلك بناءً على طلب العديد من القادة، أنا على علاقة ودية معهم، وهذا سيهمهم، لقد انتهى أمر إيران، الآن يمكنهم عقد صفقة، أو سيتم إبادتهم، لا أريد أن أفعل ذلك».


ولفت إلى إن نظيره الصيني عرض المساعدة في المفاوضات مع إيران للتوصل إلى اتفاق يقضي بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.