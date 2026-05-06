يوما بعد يوم، تتفاقم أزمة مضيق هرمز، بعد أن حولته إيران من شريان حيوي للتجارة العالمية إلى فخ مائي يحتجز مئات السفن التجارية وناقلات النفط والغاز.


ومع استمرار إغلاق الممر الملاحي، تقطعت السبل بأكثر من 20 ألف بحار، باتوا عالقين على متن سفنهم في انتظار «ضوء أخضر» قد يطول انتظاره للسماح لهم بمواصلة الإبحار.


ومع الإعلان الأمريكي المفاجئ عن تعليق عملية «مشروع الحرية» لتحرير المضيق من القبضة الإيرانية، فإن مصير هؤلاء يزداد غموضا.


وسجلت الأمم المتحدة مصرع 10 بحارة حتى الآن، لقوا حتفهم إما بسبب النقص الحاد في الغذاء ومياه الشرب والأدوية، أو جراء هجمات تعرضت لها سفنهم في ظل هذه الظروف الاستثنائية.


وتحدثت تقارير إعلامية عن قصة القبطان رامان كابور الذي وجد نفسه عالقا منذ أكثر من شهرين على متن إحدى ناقلات النفط بالقرب من مضيق هرمز، وهو يقود طاقما يتألف من 24 شخصا، يشكلون جزءا من جيش البحارة العالقين في مياه الخليج.


القبطان رامان وطاقمه من البحارة المحظوظين في هذه الأزمة؛ إذ تمكنت الشركة الأم المالكة لسفينتهم من توفير إمدادات كافية من مياه الشرب والطعام، ما جنبهم شبح الجوع والعطش الذي يخيم على سفن أخرى.


إلا أنه وعلى الجانب الآخر، لم يكن الحظ حليفا للجميع، إذ يصف العديد من البحارة العالقين الوضع بظلمات مضيق هرمز، حيث تتناقص الإمدادات الأساسية بشكل مخيف، وربما تنعدم تماما في بعض السفن.


ويعيش هؤلاء في ظل عزلة قسرية داخل مقصورات ضيقة لساعات طويلة، مما أدى إلى تصاعد حاد في حالات الإجهاد البدني والنفسي.


وإلى جانب المأساة الإنسانية، تُاجه السفن العالقة تحديات تقنية خطيرة، أبرزها انقطاع نظام تحديد المواقع العالمي (GPS)، ما أجبر الطواقم البحرية على العودة إلى استخدام أساليب الملاحة اليدوية التقليدية.


ولا تقتصر ارتدادات الأزمة على مياه الخليج، بل ضربت عمق الأسواق العالمية، وتسببت في اضطرابات واسعة، وتعطيل في سلاسل توريد المواد الخام، فضلا عن الارتفاع الجنوني في تكاليف الشحن البحري.