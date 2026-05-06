Day by day, the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is worsening, as Iran has transformed it from a vital artery for global trade into a watery trap that holds hundreds of commercial ships and oil and gas tankers.



With the continued closure of the shipping corridor, more than 20,000 sailors have found themselves stranded on their vessels, waiting for a "green light" that may take a long time to receive to allow them to continue sailing.



With the sudden American announcement to suspend the "Freedom Project" aimed at liberating the strait from Iranian control, the fate of these sailors becomes increasingly uncertain.



The United Nations has reported the deaths of 10 sailors so far, who lost their lives either due to severe shortages of food, drinking water, and medicine, or as a result of attacks on their ships under these extraordinary circumstances.



Media reports have recounted the story of Captain Raman Kapoor, who has found himself stranded for over two months on one of the oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, leading a crew of 24 people, who are part of the army of sailors trapped in the Gulf waters.



Captain Raman and his crew are among the lucky sailors in this crisis; the parent company that owns their ship has managed to provide sufficient supplies of drinking water and food, sparing them from the specter of hunger and thirst that looms over other vessels.



However, on the other hand, luck has not favored everyone, as many stranded sailors describe the situation as one of darkness in the Strait of Hormuz, where essential supplies are frighteningly dwindling, and may even be completely absent on some ships.



These sailors live under forced isolation within cramped quarters for long hours, leading to a sharp rise in cases of physical and psychological stress.



In addition to the humanitarian tragedy, the stranded ships face serious technical challenges, the most prominent of which is the disruption of the Global Positioning System (GPS), forcing the crews to revert to traditional manual navigation methods.



The repercussions of the crisis are not limited to the Gulf waters; they have struck deep into global markets, causing widespread disruptions, and a halt in the supply chains of raw materials, as well as a skyrocketing increase in maritime shipping costs.