في إطار جهود المملكة العربية السعودية المستمرة لدعم قطاع الخدمات وتحسين البنية التحتية في المحافظات اليمنية، وضع وكيل محافظة مأرب الدكتور عبدربه مفتاح اليوم (الإثنين) حجر الأساس لمشروع تعزيز الأمن المائي بالطاقة المتجددة في المحافظة، برعاية عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ مأرب اللواء سلطان العرادة.


​ويأتي المشروع بدعم سخي من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن والاتحاد الأوروبي، وبتنفيذ من مؤسسة صلة للتنمية، ليمثل نقلة نوعية في معالجة شح المياه وتوفير مصادر مستدامة ونظيفة للمواطنين.


​استدامة وتطوير


ويستهدف المشروع الحيوي تعزيز مصادر المياه في مديريات (المدينة، الوادي، وحريب)، من خلال حفر وإعادة تأهيل 11 بئراً وتزويدها بأنظمة الطاقة الشمسية الحديثة، إضافة إلى إنشاء 7 خزانات برجية بسعات متفاوتة لرفع كفاءة التخزين، وتنفيذ شبكات توزيع إستراتيجية تخدم أكثر من 368 ألف مستفيد بشكل مباشر.

بالشراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يفتتح مشاريع مياه في مأرب.

بالشراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يفتتح مشاريع مياه في مأرب.


​تثمين الدعم السعودي


وأشاد وكيل محافظة مأرب الدكتور عبدربه مفتاح بالدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم القطاعات الخدمية والتنموية باليمن، مؤكداً أن هذا المشروع سيسهم بفاعلية في تخفيف معاناة السكان جراء شح المياه.


وثمن مفتاح الشراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي وجهود الجهة المنفذة، مشدداً على تقديم السلطة المحلية كافة التسهيلات لضمان إنجاز العمل وفق الجداول الزمنية.


​معايير عالمية


من جانبه، أوضح المدير التنفيذي لمؤسسة صلة للتنمية علي حسن باشماخ أن المشروع يعتمد أرقى المعايير الفنية لضمان ديمومة الخدمة وتحقيق الأثر التنموي المنشود، مشيراً إلى أن التحول نحو الطاقة المتجددة في قطاع المياه يمثل حلاً إستراتيجياً لمواجهة تحديات الطاقة وضمان وصول المياه للمستفيدين بسلاسة.

بتمويل «سعودي - أوروبي».. مأرب تودع «شح المياه» بـ 11 بئراً وشبكات طاقة شمسية


​بصمات إعمار اليمن


يذكر أن المشروع يأتي ضمن منظومة متكاملة من المبادرات التنموية التي ينفذها البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، إذ بلغت مشاريع قطاع المياه وحده 61 مشروعاً ومبادرة في 14 محافظة يمنية، وذلك من إجمالي 287 مشروعاً ومبادرة أطلقها البرنامج في 8 قطاعات حيوية، شملت التعليم والصحة والطاقة والنقل والزراعة والثروة السمكية، لدعم قدرات الحكومة اليمنية وتحسين معيشة السكان في اليمن.