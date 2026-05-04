بتمويل «سعودي - أوروبي».. مأرب تودع «شح المياه» بـ 11 بئراً وشبكات طاقة شمسية

As part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to support the services sector and improve infrastructure in Yemeni governorates, the Deputy Governor of Marib, Dr. Abdul Rabbu Muftah, today (Monday) laid the foundation stone for the project to enhance water security through renewable energy in the governorate, under the patronage of the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Governor of Marib, Major General Sultan Al-Aradah.



​The project comes with generous support from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the European Union, and is being implemented by Sila Foundation for Development, representing a qualitative leap in addressing water scarcity and providing sustainable and clean sources for citizens.



​Sustainability and Development



The vital project aims to enhance water sources in the districts of (City, Wadi, and Harib), through the drilling and rehabilitation of 11 wells and equipping them with modern solar energy systems, in addition to the construction of 7 elevated tanks with varying capacities to improve storage efficiency, and the implementation of strategic distribution networks serving more than 368,000 beneficiaries directly.

بالشراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يفتتح مشاريع مياه في مأرب.



​Appreciation of Saudi Support



The Deputy Governor of Marib, Dr. Abdul Rabbu Muftah, praised the pioneering role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the service and development sectors in Yemen, affirming that this project will effectively contribute to alleviating the suffering of the population due to water scarcity.



Muftah appreciated the partnership with the European Union and the efforts of the implementing agency, emphasizing that the local authority will provide all necessary facilitation to ensure the work is completed according to the timelines.



​Global Standards



For his part, the Executive Director of Sila Foundation for Development, Ali Hassan Bashmakh, explained that the project adheres to the highest technical standards to ensure the sustainability of the service and achieve the desired developmental impact, indicating that the shift towards renewable energy in the water sector represents a strategic solution to face energy challenges and ensure smooth access to water for beneficiaries.



​Imprints of Yemen's Reconstruction



It is worth mentioning that the project is part of an integrated system of developmental initiatives implemented by the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, with water sector projects alone reaching 61 projects and initiatives in 14 Yemeni governorates, out of a total of 287 projects and initiatives launched by the program in 8 vital sectors, including education, health, energy, transport, agriculture, and fisheries, to support the capabilities of the Yemeni government and improve the living conditions of the population in Yemen.