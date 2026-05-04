بتمويل «سعودي - أوروبي».. مأرب تودع «شح المياه» بـ 11 بئراً وشبكات طاقة شمسية

في إطار جهود المملكة العربية السعودية المستمرة لدعم قطاع الخدمات وتحسين البنية التحتية في المحافظات اليمنية، وضع وكيل محافظة مأرب الدكتور عبدربه مفتاح اليوم (الإثنين) حجر الأساس لمشروع تعزيز الأمن المائي بالطاقة المتجددة في المحافظة، برعاية عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي محافظ مأرب اللواء سلطان العرادة.
ويأتي المشروع بدعم سخي من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن والاتحاد الأوروبي، وبتنفيذ من مؤسسة صلة للتنمية، ليمثل نقلة نوعية في معالجة شح المياه وتوفير مصادر مستدامة ونظيفة للمواطنين.
استدامة وتطوير
ويستهدف المشروع الحيوي تعزيز مصادر المياه في مديريات (المدينة، الوادي، وحريب)، من خلال حفر وإعادة تأهيل 11 بئراً وتزويدها بأنظمة الطاقة الشمسية الحديثة، إضافة إلى إنشاء 7 خزانات برجية بسعات متفاوتة لرفع كفاءة التخزين، وتنفيذ شبكات توزيع إستراتيجية تخدم أكثر من 368 ألف مستفيد بشكل مباشر.
بالشراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يفتتح مشاريع مياه في مأرب.
تثمين الدعم السعودي
وأشاد وكيل محافظة مأرب الدكتور عبدربه مفتاح بالدور الريادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم القطاعات الخدمية والتنموية باليمن، مؤكداً أن هذا المشروع سيسهم بفاعلية في تخفيف معاناة السكان جراء شح المياه.
وثمن مفتاح الشراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي وجهود الجهة المنفذة، مشدداً على تقديم السلطة المحلية كافة التسهيلات لضمان إنجاز العمل وفق الجداول الزمنية.
معايير عالمية
من جانبه، أوضح المدير التنفيذي لمؤسسة صلة للتنمية علي حسن باشماخ أن المشروع يعتمد أرقى المعايير الفنية لضمان ديمومة الخدمة وتحقيق الأثر التنموي المنشود، مشيراً إلى أن التحول نحو الطاقة المتجددة في قطاع المياه يمثل حلاً إستراتيجياً لمواجهة تحديات الطاقة وضمان وصول المياه للمستفيدين بسلاسة.
بصمات إعمار اليمن
يذكر أن المشروع يأتي ضمن منظومة متكاملة من المبادرات التنموية التي ينفذها البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، إذ بلغت مشاريع قطاع المياه وحده 61 مشروعاً ومبادرة في 14 محافظة يمنية، وذلك من إجمالي 287 مشروعاً ومبادرة أطلقها البرنامج في 8 قطاعات حيوية، شملت التعليم والصحة والطاقة والنقل والزراعة والثروة السمكية، لدعم قدرات الحكومة اليمنية وتحسين معيشة السكان في اليمن.
As part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to support the services sector and improve infrastructure in Yemeni governorates, the Deputy Governor of Marib, Dr. Abdul Rabbu Muftah, today (Monday) laid the foundation stone for the project to enhance water security through renewable energy in the governorate, under the patronage of the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Governor of Marib, Major General Sultan Al-Aradah.
The project comes with generous support from the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the European Union, and is being implemented by Sila Foundation for Development, representing a qualitative leap in addressing water scarcity and providing sustainable and clean sources for citizens.
Sustainability and Development
The vital project aims to enhance water sources in the districts of (City, Wadi, and Harib), through the drilling and rehabilitation of 11 wells and equipping them with modern solar energy systems, in addition to the construction of 7 elevated tanks with varying capacities to improve storage efficiency, and the implementation of strategic distribution networks serving more than 368,000 beneficiaries directly.
بالشراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يفتتح مشاريع مياه في مأرب.
Appreciation of Saudi Support
The Deputy Governor of Marib, Dr. Abdul Rabbu Muftah, praised the pioneering role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the service and development sectors in Yemen, affirming that this project will effectively contribute to alleviating the suffering of the population due to water scarcity.
Muftah appreciated the partnership with the European Union and the efforts of the implementing agency, emphasizing that the local authority will provide all necessary facilitation to ensure the work is completed according to the timelines.
Global Standards
For his part, the Executive Director of Sila Foundation for Development, Ali Hassan Bashmakh, explained that the project adheres to the highest technical standards to ensure the sustainability of the service and achieve the desired developmental impact, indicating that the shift towards renewable energy in the water sector represents a strategic solution to face energy challenges and ensure smooth access to water for beneficiaries.
Imprints of Yemen's Reconstruction
It is worth mentioning that the project is part of an integrated system of developmental initiatives implemented by the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, with water sector projects alone reaching 61 projects and initiatives in 14 Yemeni governorates, out of a total of 287 projects and initiatives launched by the program in 8 vital sectors, including education, health, energy, transport, agriculture, and fisheries, to support the capabilities of the Yemeni government and improve the living conditions of the population in Yemen.