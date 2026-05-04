The Israeli government's legal advisor, Gali Baharav-Miara, revealed that she is ready to hold talks with the defense team of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding his corruption trial, with the aim of reaching a plea deal, provided that there are no preconditions and that the ongoing trial proceedings are not affected.



Last week, the legal advisor to Israeli President Isaac Herzog invited Baharav-Miara and Netanyahu's lawyer to the president's residence to begin discussions aimed at reaching "understandings" regarding the ongoing criminal trial of the Prime Minister, indicating the possibility of a deal.



Previous reports indicated that Herzog would not grant Netanyahu a pardon and would seek to reach a plea deal, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Herzog to grant Netanyahu a pardon in the corruption cases.



A message signed by Baharav-Miara's assistant stated that the legal advisor and State Attorney Amit Aizman "appreciate Herzog's efforts to mediate in order to reach an agreement in this matter."



It added that the prosecution is prepared to engage in discussions with the defense team to formulate an appropriate deal, provided there are no preconditions for the talks and without harming the course of the trial.



However, the message did not provide further details regarding the nature of these potential discussions. Netanyahu's lawyers have not yet responded to Herzog's invitation.



Netanyahu faces charges of "bribery, fraud, and breach of trust," which were brought against him in 2019 after years of investigations.



His trial, which began in 2020 and could lead to prison sentences, has been postponed repeatedly, particularly during the war in Gaza, as well as the wars in Lebanon and Iran.



Trump supported Netanyahu's calls to Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a pardon, claiming that his repeated appearances in court "affect his ability to perform his duties." Herzog was criticized on February 13, with Netanyahu stating that he "should be ashamed of himself" for not issuing that decision.



Herzog's office stated that the pardon administration at the Ministry of Justice will gather opinions to present to the president's legal advisor, who will draft a recommendation, according to usual procedures. Pardons are not typically granted during a trial.