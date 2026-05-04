كشفت المستشارة القضائية للحكومة الإسرائيلية جالي بهاراف-ميارا، أنها مستعدة لإجراء محادثات مع فريق الدفاع الخاص برئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو في محاكمته بقضايا فساد، بهدف التوصل إلى صفقة تسوية (إقرار بالذنب)، على ألا تكون هناك أي شروط مسبقة وألا تتأثر إجراءات المحاكمة الجارية في الوقت الحالي.


وكان المستشار القانوني للرئيس الإسرائيلي يتسحاق هرتسوج، دعا الأسبوع الماضي المستشارة القضائية ومحامي نتنياهو إلى مقر إقامة الرئيس لبدء مناقشات تهدف إلى التوصل إلى «تفاهمات» بشأن المحاكمة الجنائية المستمرة لرئيس الوزراء، في إشارة إلى إمكانية عقد صفقة.


وأفادت تقارير سابقة بأن هرتسوج لن يمنح نتنياهو عفواً، وسيسعى لعقد صفقة إقرار بالذنب، رغم دعوة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لهرتسوج لمنح نتنياهو عفواً في قضايا الفساد.


وجاء في رسالة موقعة من مساعد بهاراف-ميارا أن المستشارة القضائية ومدعي الدولة آميت آيزمان «يقدران جهود هرتسوج للوساطة من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق في هذه القضية».


وأضاف أن النيابة مستعدة لإجراء مناقشات مع فريق الدفاع لصياغة صفقة مناسبة، إذا لم تكن هناك شروط مسبقة للمحادثات، ودون الإضرار بسير المحاكمة.


لكن الرسالة لم تتحدث عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن طبيعة هذه المحادثات المحتملة. ولم يقدم محامو نتنياهو حتى الآن ردهم على دعوة هرتسوج.


ويواجه نتنياهو اتهامات بـ«الرشوة والاحتيال وخيانة الأمانة»، تم توجيهها إليه في عام 2019 بعد سنوات من التحقيقات.


وتأجلت محاكمته، التي بدأت في عام 2020 ويمكن أن تؤدي إلى عقوبات بالسجن، مراراً وتكراراً، خصوصاً في فترة الحرب على غزة، وأيضاً حربي لبنان وإيران.


وأيد ترمب دعوات نتنياهو الموجهة إلى الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحق هرتسوج للعفو عنه، زاعماً أن مثوله المتكرر أمام المحكمة «يؤثر على قدرته على أداء مهماته». وهاجم هرتسوج في 13 فبراير، قائلاً إنه «يجب أن يخجل من نفسه» لعدم إصدار ذلك القرار.


وقال مكتب هرتسوج، إن إدارة العفو في وزارة العدل ستجمع الآراء لتقديمها إلى المستشار القانوني للرئيس، الذي سيصوغ توصية، وفقاً للإجراءات المعتادة. ولا يُمنح العفو عادة في أثناء المحاكمة.