نشر حساب البيت الأبيض الرسمي على منصة «إكس» فيديو مثيراً للجدل يظهر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وهو يردد كلمة واحدة فقط «الفوز» (Win) لمدة ساعة كاملة، وكتب البيت الأبيض تعليقاً على الفيديو: «الرئيس ترمب يقول كلمة الفوز لمدة ساعة.. لا يستطيع التوقف ولن يتوقف».

وانتشر الفيديو بسرعة كبيرة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وأثار ردود فعل متضاربة، إذ اعتبره مؤيدو ترمب رسالة إصرار وقوة، بينما وصفه النقاد بأنه «غريب» و«غير مألوف»، خصوصاً في ظل التوترات الدولية الراهنة.

ويأتي هذا الفيديو ضمن رسائل ترمب المستمرة حول «الفوز» في الحرب مع إيران، ومزاعمه بتحقيق تقدم على جبهات سياسية متعددة. في المقابل، أشارت تقارير أمريكية إلى أن إيران تتفوق حالياً في «حرب السوشيال ميديا» ضد الولايات المتحدة.

وأفادت صحيفة «ذا هيل» الأمريكية بأن البعثات الدبلوماسية الإيرانية تعتمد على مقاطع فيديو مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، تتسم بالذكاء والسخرية اللاذعة، لانتقاد الرئيس ترمب والموقف الأمريكي من الحرب.

وقالت أستاذة الاتصالات الإستراتيجية في جامعة هيرست، بريا دوشي: «القوة الحادة هي محاولة متعمدة لزعزعة استقرار الخصم بتشويه صورته، أو باستخدام أنظمته ضده».