The official White House account on the platform "X" published a controversial video showing U.S. President Donald Trump repeating just one word "win" for a full hour, and the White House commented on the video: "President Trump says the word win for an hour... he can't stop and won't stop."

The video quickly spread across social media, eliciting mixed reactions, as Trump supporters viewed it as a message of determination and strength, while critics described it as "strange" and "unusual," especially amid current international tensions.

This video is part of Trump's ongoing messages about "winning" in the war with Iran, and his claims of making progress on multiple political fronts. In contrast, U.S. reports indicated that Iran currently has the upper hand in the "social media war" against the United States.

The American newspaper "The Hill" reported that Iranian diplomatic missions rely on AI-generated videos that are sharp and sarcastic to criticize President Trump and the U.S. stance on the war.

Strategic communications professor at Hurst University, Priya Doshi, said: "Sharp power is a deliberate attempt to destabilize the opponent by distorting their image or using their systems against them."