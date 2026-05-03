نشر حساب البيت الأبيض الرسمي على منصة «إكس» فيديو مثيراً للجدل يظهر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وهو يردد كلمة واحدة فقط «الفوز» (Win) لمدة ساعة كاملة، وكتب البيت الأبيض تعليقاً على الفيديو: «الرئيس ترمب يقول كلمة الفوز لمدة ساعة.. لا يستطيع التوقف ولن يتوقف».
وانتشر الفيديو بسرعة كبيرة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وأثار ردود فعل متضاربة، إذ اعتبره مؤيدو ترمب رسالة إصرار وقوة، بينما وصفه النقاد بأنه «غريب» و«غير مألوف»، خصوصاً في ظل التوترات الدولية الراهنة.
ويأتي هذا الفيديو ضمن رسائل ترمب المستمرة حول «الفوز» في الحرب مع إيران، ومزاعمه بتحقيق تقدم على جبهات سياسية متعددة. في المقابل، أشارت تقارير أمريكية إلى أن إيران تتفوق حالياً في «حرب السوشيال ميديا» ضد الولايات المتحدة.
وأفادت صحيفة «ذا هيل» الأمريكية بأن البعثات الدبلوماسية الإيرانية تعتمد على مقاطع فيديو مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، تتسم بالذكاء والسخرية اللاذعة، لانتقاد الرئيس ترمب والموقف الأمريكي من الحرب.
وقالت أستاذة الاتصالات الإستراتيجية في جامعة هيرست، بريا دوشي: «القوة الحادة هي محاولة متعمدة لزعزعة استقرار الخصم بتشويه صورته، أو باستخدام أنظمته ضده».
The official White House account on the platform "X" published a controversial video showing U.S. President Donald Trump repeating just one word "win" for a full hour, and the White House commented on the video: "President Trump says the word win for an hour... he can't stop and won't stop."
The video quickly spread across social media, eliciting mixed reactions, as Trump supporters viewed it as a message of determination and strength, while critics described it as "strange" and "unusual," especially amid current international tensions.
This video is part of Trump's ongoing messages about "winning" in the war with Iran, and his claims of making progress on multiple political fronts. In contrast, U.S. reports indicated that Iran currently has the upper hand in the "social media war" against the United States.
The American newspaper "The Hill" reported that Iranian diplomatic missions rely on AI-generated videos that are sharp and sarcastic to criticize President Trump and the U.S. stance on the war.
Strategic communications professor at Hurst University, Priya Doshi, said: "Sharp power is a deliberate attempt to destabilize the opponent by distorting their image or using their systems against them."