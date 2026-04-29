The Commander of the First Military Region Operations, Brigadier General Mohammed Omar bin Ghanem, affirmed that the security situation in Hadhramaut is witnessing a noticeable improvement and a growing relative stability, supported by intensive military and security efforts and high-level coordination, alongside effective support from the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia.



He explained in a special interview with "Okaz" that the adopted strategies are based on intensive security deployment, proactive intelligence work, and the protection of vital installations, which enhances the investment and development environment.



He emphasized that the relationship between security and development is complementary, while security remains the foundation from which comprehensive stability projects are launched.



Here is the text of the interview:



• How do you describe the current security situation within the scope of the First Military Region operations? What are the main field challenges?



•• The security situation is witnessing a state of growing relative stability, thanks to the continuous efforts made by military and security units, supported and supervised by military and political leaderships, in addition to the ongoing support from the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia. However, there are still field challenges, the most prominent of which are attempts by some lawless elements to undermine security, the expansion of the geographical area of the operational theater, along with the nature of the terrain that requires high readiness and studied deployment.



• What are the main strategies you adopt to enhance stability and protect vital installations in Hadhramaut?



•• We rely on integrated strategies, including enhancing security deployment in vital locations, intensifying patrols, activating intelligence work, and securing strategic installations through multiple protection plans. We also focus on the principle of proactive prevention and rapid response to any potential threat.



• How is coordination between military and security agencies ensured to guarantee the integration of efforts?



•• Coordination is carried out through a unified command and control system, which includes joint operations rooms linking various formations, with continuous information exchange and periodic meetings to assess the situation and unify plans, ensuring the integration of field performance.



• To what extent does security stability contribute to supporting development and investment efforts in the region?



•• Security represents the fundamental pillar of development, and the more stability is enhanced, the more investor confidence grows and development opportunities expand. The security improvement has directly reflected on economic and service activities and contributed to creating a suitable environment for launching vital projects.



• What are the aspects of cooperation between you and the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, in enhancing military and security capabilities?



•• Cooperation with the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia is a pivotal factor in raising military capabilities, through training, qualification, logistical support, and exchanging expertise, which has contributed to improving combat readiness and enhancing operational performance efficiency.



• How do you evaluate the level of training and qualification of the forces? Are there joint programs?



•• We place utmost importance on training, and there has been a noticeable development in the level of qualification through internal programs and joint courses with the coalition. We focus on specialized training and enhancing the efficiency of field leaders in line with the challenges.



• What are the main threats facing the region currently, and how are they dealt with proactively?



•• The threats include infiltration attempts, terrorist activities, and smuggling operations, and they are dealt with through proactive intelligence work, enhancing surveillance, and executing targeted operations to neutralize risks before they escalate.



• How do you view the relationship between security and development in Hadhramaut? Which one leads the other?



•• The relationship is complementary and cannot be separated; security provides the necessary environment for development, and development enhances stability. However, security remains the foundation from which the development process is launched, while its sustainability is linked to achieving comprehensive development.



• Any final words?



•• We appreciate the support of the political leadership and the efforts of the Ministry of Defense in organizing and developing the military institution, and we highly value the prominent role of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in supporting security and stability, especially since this support has had a direct impact on raising the efficiency of the forces and enhancing their ability to perform their missions and instill reassurance in Hadhramaut.