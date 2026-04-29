أكد قائد عمليات المنطقة العسكرية الأولى العميد الركن محمد عمر بن غانم، أن المشهد الأمني في حضرموت يشهد تحسناً ملحوظاً واستقراراً نسبياً متنامياً، مدعوماً بجهود عسكرية وأمنية مكثفة وتنسيق عالي المستوى، إلى جانب دعم فاعل من التحالف العربي بقيادة السعودية.


وأوضح في حوار خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن الإستراتيجيات المعتمدة ترتكز على الانتشار الأمني المكثف، والعمل الاستخباراتي الاستباقي، وحماية المنشآت الحيوية، بما يعزز بيئة الاستثمار والتنمية.


وشدد على أن العلاقة بين الأمن والتنمية تكاملية، فيما يظل الأمن هو الأساس الذي تنطلق منه مشاريع الاستقرار الشامل.


وإلى نص الحوار:


• كيف تصفون المشهد الأمني الراهن في نطاق عمليات المنطقة العسكرية الأولى؟ وما أبرز التحديات الميدانية؟


•• المشهد الأمني يشهد حالة من الاستقرار النسبي المتنامي، بفضل الجهود المتواصلة التي تبذلها الوحدات العسكرية والأمنية، بدعم وإشراف القيادات العسكرية والسياسية، إضافة إلى الإسناد المستمر من التحالف العربي بقيادة السعودية، ومع ذلك، لا تزال هناك تحديات ميدانية، أبرزها محاولات بعض العناصر الخارجة عن القانون زعزعة الأمن، واتساع الرقعة الجغرافية لمسرح العمليات، إلى جانب طبيعة التضاريس التي تتطلب جاهزية عالية وانتشاراً مدروساً.


• ما أبرز الإستراتيجيات التي تعتمدونها لتعزيز الاستقرار وحماية المنشآت الحيوية في حضرموت؟


•• نعتمد على إستراتيجيات متكاملة، تشمل تعزيز الانتشار الأمني في المواقع الحيوية، وتكثيف الدوريات، وتفعيل العمل الاستخباراتي، وتأمين المنشآت الإستراتيجية عبر خطط حماية متعددة. كما نركز على مبدأ الوقاية الاستباقية والتعامل السريع مع أي تهديد محتمل.


• كيف يتم التنسيق بين الأجهزة العسكرية والأمنية لضمان تكامل الجهود؟


•• يتم التنسيق من خلال منظومة قيادة وسيطرة موحدة، تتضمن غرف عمليات مشتركة تربط مختلف التشكيلات، مع تبادل مستمر للمعلومات، واجتماعات دورية لتقييم الوضع وتوحيد الخطط، بما يضمن تكامل الأداء الميداني.


• إلى أي مدى يسهم الاستقرار الأمني في دعم جهود التنمية والاستثمار في المنطقة؟


•• الأمن يمثل الركيزة الأساسية للتنمية، وكلما تعزز الاستقرار ازدادت ثقة المستثمرين واتسعت فرص التنمية، فالتحسن الأمني انعكس بشكل مباشر على النشاط الاقتصادي والخدمي، وأسهم في تهيئة بيئة مناسبة لإطلاق المشاريع الحيوية.


• ما أوجه التعاون بينكم والتحالف العربي، بقيادة السعودية، في تعزيز القدرات العسكرية والأمنية؟


•• التعاون مع التحالف العربي بقيادة السعودية يعد عاملاً محورياً في رفع القدرات العسكرية، من خلال التدريب والتأهيل والدعم اللوجستي وتبادل الخبرات، ما أسهم في تحسين الجاهزية القتالية ورفع كفاءة الأداء العملياتي.


• كيف تقيمون مستوى التدريب والتأهيل للقوات؟ وهل هناك برامج مشتركة؟


•• نولي التدريب أهمية قصوى، وقد شهدت الفترة الماضية تطوراً ملحوظاً في مستوى التأهيل عبر برامج داخلية ودورات مشتركة مع التحالف، ونركز على التدريب التخصصي ورفع كفاءة القادة الميدانيين بما يتواكب مع التحديات.


• ما أبرز التهديدات التي تواجه المنطقة حالياً، وكيف يتم التعامل معها استباقياً؟


•• التهديدات تشمل محاولات التسلل والأنشطة الإرهابية وعمليات التهريب، ويتم التعامل معها عبر العمل الاستخباراتي الاستباقي، وتعزيز المراقبة، وتنفيذ عمليات نوعية لتحييد المخاطر قبل تفاقمها.


• كيف تنظرون إلى العلاقة بين الأمن والتنمية في حضرموت؟ وأيهما يقود الآخر؟


•• العلاقة تكاملية لا يمكن فصلها، فالأمن يوفر البيئة اللازمة للتنمية، والتنمية تعزز الاستقرار، ومع ذلك، يبقى الأمن هو الأساس الذي تنطلق منه عملية التنمية، فيما ترتبط استدامته بتحقيق تنمية شاملة.


• كلمة أخيرة.


•• نثمن دعم القيادة السياسية وجهود وزارة الدفاع في تنظيم وتطوير المؤسسة العسكرية، ونقدّر عالياً الدور البارز للتحالف العربي بقيادة السعودية في دعم الأمن والاستقرار، خصوصاً أن هذا الدعم كان له أثر مباشر في رفع كفاءة القوات وتعزيز قدرتها على أداء مهماتها وترسيخ الطمأنينة في حضرموت.