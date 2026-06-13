The government of Ghana today (Saturday) officially protested to Canada, one of the host countries for the 2026 World Cup, following Canada's refusal to grant a visa to midfielder Thomas Partey to participate in the tournament. This decision was made due to the player's trial in Britain on charges related to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, based on allegations made by four women regarding incidents between 2020 and 2022, while the player has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the Canadian decision as "arbitrary and extremely unfair," emphasizing that Partey is "a key player for the Ghanaian national team."



The official statement said: "Ghana has sent an official protest note to Canada, requesting a review of its unfortunate decision." It added: "While we respect Canada's sovereign right to enforce immigration laws, Ghana believes that relying on unproven allegations in the absence of a judicial ruling raises fundamental questions about justice and proportionality."



Partey, 33, a former Arsenal midfielder and current player for Villarreal, will not be able to travel to Toronto, where Ghana will begin its World Cup campaign against Panama on the 17th of this month. The Ghanaian team has set up its base in the United States, at Bryant University in Boston.



Partey is expected to be eligible to participate in Ghana's subsequent matches in Group 12 against England and Croatia, which will take place in the United States.