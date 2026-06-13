قدمت حكومة غانا اليوم (السبت) احتجاجاً رسمياً على كندا، إحدى الدول المضيفة لكأس العالم 2026، على خلفية رفض الأخيرة منح تأشيرة دخول للاعب خط الوسط توماس بارتي للمشاركة في البطولة، بسبب محاكمة اللاعب في بريطانيا بتهم تتعلق بسبع قضايا اغتصاب وتهمة اعتداء جنسي واحدة، وفق ادعاءات قدمتها أربع نساء عن وقائع بين 2020 و2022، فيما دفع اللاعب ببراءته من جميع التهم.
وزير الخارجية الغاني سام أوكودزيتو أبلاكوا وصف القرار الكندي بأنه «تعسفي وغير عادل للغاية»، مؤكداً أن بارتي «لاعب أساسي في المنتخب الغاني الأول».
وقال البيان الرسمي: «أرسلت غانا مذكرة احتجاج رسمية إلى كندا، وطلبت مراجعة قرارها المؤسف». وأضاف: «مع احترامنا لحق كندا السيادي في تطبيق قوانين الهجرة، ترى غانا أن الاعتماد على اتهامات لم تثبت صحتها في غياب قرار قضائي يثير تساؤلات جوهرية حول العدالة والتناسب».
ولن يتمكن بارتي (33 عاماً) لاعب وسط أرسنال الانجليزي السابق وفياريال الإسباني الحالي من السفر إلى تورونتو، حيث تستهل غانا مشوارها في كأس العالم بمواجهة بنما في الـ17 من الشهر الحالي. وقد أقام المنتخب الغاني مقره في الولايات المتحدة، في جامعة براينت بمدينة بوسطن.
ومن المفترض أن يكون بارتي مؤهلاً للمشاركة في مباراتي غانا اللاحقتين ضمن المجموعة الـ12 أمام إنجلترا وكرواتيا اللتين ستقامان في الولايات المتحدة.
The government of Ghana today (Saturday) officially protested to Canada, one of the host countries for the 2026 World Cup, following Canada's refusal to grant a visa to midfielder Thomas Partey to participate in the tournament. This decision was made due to the player's trial in Britain on charges related to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, based on allegations made by four women regarding incidents between 2020 and 2022, while the player has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the Canadian decision as "arbitrary and extremely unfair," emphasizing that Partey is "a key player for the Ghanaian national team."
The official statement said: "Ghana has sent an official protest note to Canada, requesting a review of its unfortunate decision." It added: "While we respect Canada's sovereign right to enforce immigration laws, Ghana believes that relying on unproven allegations in the absence of a judicial ruling raises fundamental questions about justice and proportionality."
Partey, 33, a former Arsenal midfielder and current player for Villarreal, will not be able to travel to Toronto, where Ghana will begin its World Cup campaign against Panama on the 17th of this month. The Ghanaian team has set up its base in the United States, at Bryant University in Boston.
Partey is expected to be eligible to participate in Ghana's subsequent matches in Group 12 against England and Croatia, which will take place in the United States.