قدمت حكومة غانا اليوم (السبت) احتجاجاً رسمياً على كندا، إحدى الدول المضيفة لكأس العالم 2026، على خلفية رفض الأخيرة منح تأشيرة دخول للاعب خط الوسط توماس بارتي للمشاركة في البطولة، بسبب محاكمة اللاعب في بريطانيا بتهم تتعلق بسبع قضايا اغتصاب وتهمة اعتداء جنسي واحدة، وفق ادعاءات قدمتها أربع نساء عن وقائع بين 2020 و2022، فيما دفع اللاعب ببراءته من جميع التهم.


وزير الخارجية الغاني سام أوكودزيتو أبلاكوا وصف القرار الكندي بأنه «تعسفي وغير عادل للغاية»، مؤكداً أن بارتي «لاعب أساسي في المنتخب الغاني الأول».


وقال البيان الرسمي: «أرسلت غانا مذكرة احتجاج رسمية إلى كندا، وطلبت مراجعة قرارها المؤسف». وأضاف: «مع احترامنا لحق كندا السيادي في تطبيق قوانين الهجرة، ترى غانا أن الاعتماد على اتهامات لم تثبت صحتها في غياب قرار قضائي يثير تساؤلات جوهرية حول العدالة والتناسب».


ولن يتمكن بارتي (33 عاماً) لاعب وسط أرسنال الانجليزي السابق وفياريال الإسباني الحالي من السفر إلى تورونتو، حيث تستهل غانا مشوارها في كأس العالم بمواجهة بنما في الـ17 من الشهر الحالي. وقد أقام المنتخب الغاني مقره في الولايات المتحدة، في جامعة براينت بمدينة بوسطن.


ومن المفترض أن يكون بارتي مؤهلاً للمشاركة في مباراتي غانا اللاحقتين ضمن المجموعة الـ12 أمام إنجلترا وكرواتيا اللتين ستقامان في الولايات المتحدة.