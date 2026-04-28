فيما تتواصل الغارات الإسرائيلية على جنوب لبنان، أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي مجدداً تحذيراً من أجل إخلاء أكثر من 15 بلدة، وأمر السكان بالتحرك شمالاً.


واتهم المتحدث باسم الجيش أفيخاي أدرعي في منشور على إكس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حزب الله بخرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، ما اضطر الجيش إلى العمل ضده بقوة.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي تدمير نحو 1,000 هدف عسكري لحزب الله في الجنوب. وأضاف في بيان أن قواته دمرت نحو 1,000 هدف إرهابي استخدمها حزب الله لمهاجمة الجيش جنوبي لبنان، بما في ذلك مبانٍ مفخخة ومبانٍ تحتوي على أسلحة.


ولفت إلى أن الجنود الإسرائيليين عثروا على مئات من قطع الأسلحة، وقاموا بتحييدها، بما في ذلك الرشاشات والقنابل اليدوية والألغام والصواريخ المضادة للدبابات والذخائر الصاروخية وقذائف الهاون، إلا أنه لم يحدد الفترة التي تم فيها تدمير هذه الأهداف.


وشنّ الطيران الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات، صباح اليوم، استهدفت بلدة زوطر الشرقية وبلدة حاريص في الجنوب اللبناني.


وأطلقت القوات الإسرائيلية النار من رشاشاتها الثقيلة باتجاه حي المهنية في مدينة بنت جبيل، بحسب ما أفادت «الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام» اللبنانية الرسمية. وسجّل تحليق للطيران المسيّر الإسرائيلي فوق العاصمة بيروت وضاحيتها الجنوبية. كما سجّل تحليق للطيران الحربي والمسيّر الإسرائيلي فوق منطقة صور وعدد من البلدات والقرى في جنوب لبنان.


من جانبه، أطلق حزب الله مسيرات انقضاضية نحو شمال إسرائيل.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اعتبر أمس الإثنين، أن الصواريخ والمسيّرات في حوزة حزب الله تتطلب مواصلة العمل العسكري في لبنان، رغم اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين الجانبين.


يذكر أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، كان أعلن وقفاً لإطلاق النار لمدة 10 أيام، بين لبنان وإسرائيل ابتداء من منتصف ليل الـ16 من أبريل الحالي، بعد غارات إسرائيلية مكثّفة استهدفت لبنان منذ الثاني من مارس الماضي. وأعلن في 23 أبريل الجاري تمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل ولبنان لمدة 3 أسابيع، إلا أن الخروقات لا تزال مستمرة.