As Israeli airstrikes continue in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army has once again issued a warning for the evacuation of more than 15 towns, ordering residents to move northward.



The army spokesperson, Avichai Adraee, accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire agreement in a post on X today (Tuesday), which forced the army to act against them with force.



The Israeli army announced the destruction of approximately 1,000 military targets belonging to Hezbollah in the south. It added in a statement that its forces destroyed around 1,000 terrorist targets used by Hezbollah to attack the army in southern Lebanon, including booby-trapped buildings and buildings containing weapons.



It noted that Israeli soldiers found hundreds of weapon pieces and neutralized them, including machine guns, hand grenades, mines, anti-tank missiles, rocket ammunition, and mortars, although it did not specify the timeframe in which these targets were destroyed.



The Israeli air force launched a series of airstrikes this morning targeting the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and the town of Haris in southern Lebanon.



The Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns towards the Al-Mahani neighborhood in the city of Bint Jbeil, according to the Lebanese National News Agency. Israeli drones were reported flying over the capital Beirut and its southern suburbs. Additionally, Israeli warplanes and drones were observed flying over the Tyre area and several towns and villages in southern Lebanon.



For its part, Hezbollah launched attack drones towards northern Israel.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated yesterday, Monday, that the rockets and drones in Hezbollah's possession necessitate the continuation of military operations in Lebanon, despite the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.



It is worth noting that U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel starting at midnight on April 16, following intensive Israeli airstrikes targeting Lebanon since March 2. On April 23, he announced an extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon for an additional 3 weeks, but violations continue to occur.