للمرة 81 منذ بدء محاكمته عام 2020، مثل رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم الثلاثاء، أمام المحكمة المركزية في تل أبيب، للرد على تهم الفساد الموجهة له.


يذكر أن هذه المرة الأولى التي يمثل فيها نتنياهو أمام المحكمة منذ نحو شهرين، أي منذ اندلاع الحرب على إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي.


وكان من المقرر أن يمثل نتنياهو أمام المحكمة، أمس الإثنين، لكنه طلب إلغاء الجلسة متذرعاً بـ«أسباب أمنية»، قبل أن يعقد مشاورات أمنية بشأن الحرب على لبنان.


وأفادت صحيفة «معاريف» الإسرائيلية، بأن نتنياهو في المرحلة الأخيرة من محاكمته؛ أدلى بإفادته على مدار 80 يوماً من الجلسات. ووفقاً لمكتب المدعي العام، لا يزال لديه نحو 11 يوما ًكاملاً من الإفادة، إضافة لإعادة استجواب من محامي دفاعه، التي من المفترض أن تكون قصيرة.


وأضافت أنه في الأسبوعين الماضيين، تم إلغاء جلساته بناء على طلبه، ومنذ بداية الحرب على إيران لم يدلِ بشهادته، رغم استئناف جميع جلسات المحكمة في إسرائيل.


وأدلي نتنياهو بشهادته اليوم في القضية 4000، التي يتهم فيها بالرشوة والاحتيال وخيانة الثقة.


ووفقاً للائحة الاتهام، كان لدى نتنياهو ورجل الأعمال شاؤول إلوفيتش، المالك السابق لموقع «واللا» الإخباري، علاقة رشوة، وفي إطارها، قدم نتنياهو وعائلته، مطالب مختلفة لعائلة إلوفيتش بشأن التغطية الإعلامية لشؤونهم في الموقع، كما طالبوه بحجب خصومه السياسيين.


ويأتي استمرار جلسات المحكمة مع تواصل الانقسام داخل إسرائيل بين مؤيّد ومعارض بشأن طلب نتنياهو العفو من الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ، لكن دون الإقرار بالذنب أو اعتزال الحياة السياسية.


ومنذ بداية محاكمته عام 2020، رفض نتنياهو الاعتراف بالذنب، بينما لا يتيح القانون الإسرائيلي للرئيس منح العفو إلا بعد الإقرار بالذنب.


ويواجه نتنياهو اتهامات بالفساد والرشوة وإساءة الأمانة في 3 ملفات فساد معروفة بالملفات «1000» و«2000» و«4000»، وقُدمت لائحة الاتهام المتعلقة بها نهاية نوفمبر 2019.


ويتعلق «الملف 1000» بحصول نتنياهو وأفراد من عائلته على هدايا ثمينة من رجال أعمال أثرياء، مقابل تقديم تسهيلات ومساعدات لتلك الشخصيات في مجالات مختلفة.


ويتهم في «الملف 2000» بالتفاوض مع أرنون موزيس، ناشر صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» العبرية الخاصة، للحصول على تغطية إعلامية إيجابية.


وإضافة إلى محاكمته بقضايا الفساد، فإن نتنياهو مطلوب منذ عام 2024 للمثول أمام المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، بتهمة ارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية في غزة.