For the 81st time since the start of his trial in 2020, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared today, Tuesday, before the Central Court in Tel Aviv to respond to the corruption charges against him.



It is noted that this is the first time Netanyahu has appeared in court in nearly two months, since the outbreak of the war on Iran on February 28.



Netanyahu was scheduled to appear in court yesterday, Monday, but he requested to cancel the session citing "security reasons," before holding security consultations regarding the war on Lebanon.



The Israeli newspaper "Maariv" reported that Netanyahu, in the final phase of his trial, has provided testimony over 80 days of sessions. According to the Attorney General's office, he still has about 11 full days of testimony left, in addition to a brief re-examination by his defense lawyer.



It added that in the past two weeks, his sessions were canceled at his request, and since the beginning of the war on Iran, he has not testified, despite all court sessions in Israel resuming.



Netanyahu testified today in Case 4000, in which he is accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.



According to the indictment, Netanyahu had a bribery relationship with businessman Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the "Walla" news site, in which Netanyahu and his family made various demands to the Elovitch family regarding media coverage of their affairs on the site, as well as requesting him to block his political opponents.



The continuation of court sessions comes amid ongoing division within Israel between supporters and opponents regarding Netanyahu's request for a pardon from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, without admitting guilt or retiring from political life.



Since the beginning of his trial in 2020, Netanyahu has refused to plead guilty, while Israeli law does not allow the president to grant a pardon except after an admission of guilt.



Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust in three known corruption cases referred to as "File 1000," "File 2000," and "File 4000," with the indictment related to them submitted at the end of November 2019.



File "1000" pertains to Netanyahu and members of his family receiving valuable gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for providing favors and assistance to those figures in various fields.



In "File 2000," he is accused of negotiating with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of the Hebrew newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," for positive media coverage.



In addition to his trial for corruption cases, Netanyahu has been wanted since 2024 to appear before the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.