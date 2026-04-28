يعد علي الزيدي المكلف بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، أصغر رئيس وزراء عراقي (40 عاما). وينظر إليه على أنه مرشح تسوية. ولم يكن رجل الأعمال والمصرفي المالك لمحطة تلفزيونية (دجلة)، معروفا على نطاق واسع في الأوساط السياسية، ولم يسبق له أن تولى منصبا حكوميا.
30 يوما لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة
لم يطرح اسم الزيدي في السابق بينما كانت تجري محاولات لإعادة رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي إلى المشهد السياسي عبر الحكومة، إلا أن تلك المساعي تعثّرت لأسباب داخلية وخارجية. وستكون أمامه مهلة 30 يوما لتأليف الحكومة، وتنتظره العديد من الملفات المعقدة، أبرزها السلاح المنفلت بيد الفصائل المسلحة والعلاقات مع دول الجوار، والتحديات الاقتصادية، خصوصا بعد الانخفاض الحاد في الدخل الناجم عن الاضطرابات في مضيق هرمز. وأكد الزيدي بعد تكليفه عزمه العمل مع جميع القوى السياسية لتشكيل حكومة تستجيب لمطالب المواطنين في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار وتحقيق التنمية الشاملة.
علي الزيدي
أشهر من الخلافات داخل التحالف الحاكم
بعد أشهر من المشاورات والخلافات داخل أكبر الكتل البرلمانية، أعلن الرئيس العراقي نزار أميدي تكليف علي الزيدي بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة في البلاد. وجاء اختيار الزيدي بعد اجتماع عقده «الإطار التنسيقي» في العاصمة بغداد خلال وقت سابق أمس الإثنين. وذكرت وكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع» أن الزيدي من مواليد محافظة ذي قار. ولم يسبق أن تولى منصباً سياسياً في العراق، في وقت تُشير سيرة ذاتية متداولة إلى أنه يمتلك رصيداً متنوعاً من الخبرة القانونية والمالية والتنفيذية، وذلك خلال توليه إدارة عدد من المؤسسات الاقتصادية والتعليمية والطبية.
من هو الزيدي ؟
يحمل الزيدي شهادة بكالوريوس قانون، وبكالوريوس وماجستير في المالية والمصارف، وهو عضو نقابة المحامين العراقيين. ويشغل حالياً رئاسة مجلس إدارة الشركة الوطنية القابضة، التي تمتلك وتدير مجموعة من الشركات ذات الأنشطة المتعددة. تولى رئاسة مجلس إدارة مصرف الجنوب في العراق لعدة سنوات، كما ترأس مجلس إدارة جامعة الشعب العراقية، وتولى أيضاً في السابق رئاسة مجلس إدارة معهد عشتار الطبي. أسهم الزيدي في مناقشة قضايا تتصل بالتنمية الاقتصادية والاستثمار والتعليم، والحكم الرشيد، ومستقبل العراق.
Ali Al-Zaydi, tasked with forming the new government, is the youngest Iraqi Prime Minister at 40 years old. He is seen as a compromise candidate. The businessman and banker, who owns the television station Dijlah, was not widely known in political circles and has never held a government position.
30 Days to Form the New Government
The name Al-Zaydi had not been mentioned previously while attempts were made to bring back former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki into the political scene through the government, but those efforts stumbled due to internal and external reasons. He will have a 30-day deadline to form the government, facing many complex issues, most notably the uncontrolled weapons in the hands of armed factions, relations with neighboring countries, and economic challenges, especially after the sharp decline in income resulting from disturbances in the Strait of Hormuz. After his appointment, Al-Zaydi confirmed his intention to work with all political forces to form a government that responds to citizens' demands for establishing security and stability and achieving comprehensive development.
علي الزيدي
Months of Disputes Within the Ruling Coalition
After months of consultations and disputes within the largest parliamentary blocs, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi announced the assignment of Ali Al-Zaydi to form the new government in the country. Al-Zaydi's selection came after a meeting held by the "Coordination Framework" in the capital Baghdad earlier on Monday. The Iraqi News Agency "INA" reported that Al-Zaydi was born in Dhi Qar Governorate. He has never held a political position in Iraq, while a circulated biography indicates that he possesses a diverse background of legal, financial, and executive experience, having managed several economic, educational, and medical institutions.
Who is Al-Zaydi?
Al-Zaydi holds a Bachelor's degree in Law, as well as a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Finance and Banking, and he is a member of the Iraqi Bar Association. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Holding Company, which owns and manages a group of companies with diverse activities. He has chaired the Board of Directors of the South Bank in Iraq for several years, and he also chaired the Board of Directors of the Iraqi People's University, and previously held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ishtar Medical Institute. Al-Zaydi has contributed to discussions on issues related to economic development, investment, education, good governance, and the future of Iraq.