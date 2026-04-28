Ali Al-Zaydi, tasked with forming the new government, is the youngest Iraqi Prime Minister at 40 years old. He is seen as a compromise candidate. The businessman and banker, who owns the television station Dijlah, was not widely known in political circles and has never held a government position.

30 Days to Form the New Government

The name Al-Zaydi had not been mentioned previously while attempts were made to bring back former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki into the political scene through the government, but those efforts stumbled due to internal and external reasons.

He will have a 30-day deadline to form the government, facing many complex issues, most notably the uncontrolled weapons in the hands of armed factions, relations with neighboring countries, and economic challenges, especially after the sharp decline in income resulting from disturbances in the Strait of Hormuz.

After his appointment, Al-Zaydi confirmed his intention to work with all political forces to form a government that responds to citizens' demands for establishing security and stability and achieving comprehensive development.

علي الزيدي

Months of Disputes Within the Ruling Coalition

After months of consultations and disputes within the largest parliamentary blocs, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi announced the assignment of Ali Al-Zaydi to form the new government in the country. Al-Zaydi's selection came after a meeting held by the "Coordination Framework" in the capital Baghdad earlier on Monday.

The Iraqi News Agency "INA" reported that Al-Zaydi was born in Dhi Qar Governorate.

He has never held a political position in Iraq, while a circulated biography indicates that he possesses a diverse background of legal, financial, and executive experience, having managed several economic, educational, and medical institutions.

Who is Al-Zaydi?

Al-Zaydi holds a Bachelor's degree in Law, as well as a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Finance and Banking, and he is a member of the Iraqi Bar Association.

He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Holding Company, which owns and manages a group of companies with diverse activities.

He has chaired the Board of Directors of the South Bank in Iraq for several years, and he also chaired the Board of Directors of the Iraqi People's University, and previously held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ishtar Medical Institute.

Al-Zaydi has contributed to discussions on issues related to economic development, investment, education, good governance, and the future of Iraq.