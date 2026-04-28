يعد علي الزيدي المكلف بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، أصغر رئيس وزراء عراقي (40 عاما). وينظر إليه على أنه مرشح تسوية. ولم يكن رجل الأعمال والمصرفي المالك لمحطة تلفزيونية (دجلة)، معروفا على نطاق واسع في الأوساط السياسية، ولم يسبق له أن تولى منصبا حكوميا.

30 يوما لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة

لم يطرح اسم الزيدي في السابق بينما كانت تجري محاولات لإعادة رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي إلى المشهد السياسي عبر الحكومة، إلا أن تلك المساعي تعثّرت لأسباب داخلية وخارجية.
وستكون أمامه مهلة 30 يوما لتأليف الحكومة، وتنتظره العديد من الملفات المعقدة، أبرزها السلاح المنفلت بيد الفصائل المسلحة والعلاقات مع دول الجوار، والتحديات الاقتصادية، خصوصا بعد الانخفاض الحاد في الدخل الناجم عن الاضطرابات في مضيق هرمز.
وأكد الزيدي بعد تكليفه عزمه العمل مع جميع القوى السياسية لتشكيل حكومة تستجيب لمطالب المواطنين في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار وتحقيق التنمية الشاملة.

علي الزيدي
علي الزيدي

أشهر من الخلافات داخل التحالف الحاكم

بعد أشهر من المشاورات والخلافات داخل أكبر الكتل البرلمانية، أعلن الرئيس العراقي نزار أميدي تكليف علي الزيدي بتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة في البلاد. وجاء اختيار الزيدي بعد اجتماع عقده «الإطار التنسيقي» في العاصمة بغداد خلال وقت سابق أمس الإثنين.
وذكرت وكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع» أن الزيدي من مواليد محافظة ذي قار.
ولم يسبق أن تولى منصباً سياسياً في العراق، في وقت تُشير سيرة ذاتية متداولة إلى أنه يمتلك رصيداً متنوعاً من الخبرة القانونية والمالية والتنفيذية، وذلك خلال توليه إدارة عدد من المؤسسات الاقتصادية والتعليمية والطبية.

من هو الزيدي ؟

يحمل الزيدي شهادة بكالوريوس قانون، وبكالوريوس وماجستير في المالية والمصارف، وهو عضو نقابة المحامين العراقيين.
ويشغل حالياً رئاسة مجلس إدارة الشركة الوطنية القابضة، التي تمتلك وتدير مجموعة من الشركات ذات الأنشطة المتعددة.
تولى رئاسة مجلس إدارة مصرف الجنوب في العراق لعدة سنوات، كما ترأس مجلس إدارة جامعة الشعب العراقية، وتولى أيضاً في السابق رئاسة مجلس إدارة معهد عشتار الطبي.
أسهم الزيدي في مناقشة قضايا تتصل بالتنمية الاقتصادية والاستثمار والتعليم، والحكم الرشيد، ومستقبل العراق.