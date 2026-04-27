اعتبرت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، أنه من السابق لأوانه تخفيف العقوبات المفروضة على إيران.

وقالت في تصريحات من برلين، اليوم الإثنين: نعتقد أن رفع العقوبات سابق لأوانه، موضحة أن العقوبات فُرضت بسبب قمع إيران لشعبها. وأضافت: «علينا أولاً أن نرى تغييراً جذريّاً، في إيران قبل رفع العقوبات».


وكانت فون دير لاين، أكدت أن أمن الخليج وأوروبا مترابط، مشددة على تضامن الاتحاد الأوروبي الكامل مع مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية ودوله الأعضاء في مواجهة الهجمات غير المبررة من إيران.


وقالت فون دير لاين، قبل نحو أسبوعين، في بيان عقب اجتماعها في بروكسل مع الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم محمد البديوي: إن التطورات الأخيرة تُظهر بوضوح سبب عدم وجوب امتلاك إيران أسلحة نووية.


وأعربت عن تقديرها للتضامن وجهود الوساطة التي أبدتها العديد من دول الخليج في الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، مؤكدة أن المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب شراكة أوثق بين أوروبا ودول الخليج.


وأضافت أن القمة المرتقبة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي ومجلس التعاون الخليجي في وقت لاحق من العام الحالي تمثّل فرصة مثالية لتعزيز العلاقات بين الجانبين.