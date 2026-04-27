The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that it is too early to ease the sanctions imposed on Iran.

She said in statements from Berlin today, Monday: "We believe that lifting the sanctions is premature," explaining that the sanctions were imposed due to Iran's repression of its people. She added: "We must first see a fundamental change in Iran before lifting the sanctions."



Von der Leyen emphasized that the security of the Gulf and Europe is interconnected, stressing the European Union's full solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council and its member states in facing the unjustified attacks from Iran.



About two weeks ago, von der Leyen stated in a statement following her meeting in Brussels with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, that recent developments clearly show why Iran should not possess nuclear weapons.



She expressed her appreciation for the solidarity and mediation efforts shown by many Gulf countries in the Russia-Ukraine war, affirming that the current phase requires a closer partnership between Europe and the Gulf states.



She added that the upcoming summit between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council later this year represents an ideal opportunity to strengthen relations between the two sides.