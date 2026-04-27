جدّد رئيس حزب القوات اللبنانية سمير جعجع، تأكيد أن سياسة المملكة العربية السعودية واضحة تجاه لبنان.

المملكة تدعم المؤسسات الشرعية


وأكد في حديث إلى قناة «الجديد»، أن المملكة لا تتدخل في التفاصيل الداخلية اللبنانية، بل تركز على مطلب أساسي واحد، وهو أن يكون لبنان «دولة فعلية»، لافتاً إلى أن باقي التفاصيل تبقى مسؤولية اللبنانيين أنفسهم.

ولفت جعجع إلى أن المملكة تدعم المؤسسات الشرعية اللبنانية، لكنها ليست مستعدة لوضع جهودها في مسار لا يؤدي إلى نتائج فعلية.

ورداً على سؤال حول ما يتردد عن دور سعودي في بلورة تسوية داخلية، قال جعجع: لا أعلّق على ما يُنسب إلى مصادر أو تسريبات، فالكثير مما يُنقل عن المملكة يكون مبالغاً فيه أو غير دقيق، مجدداً التأكيد أن هدفها الأساسي هو قيام دولة فعلية في لبنان.

الطائف مظلة حماية للبنان


وفي ما يتعلق باتفاق الطائف، شدّد جعجع على أنه يشكل مظلة حماية للبنان، إلا أن تطبيقه يجب أن يتم بنداً بنداً، بدءاً من البند الأساسي المتعلق ببسط سيادة الدولة على كامل أراضيها، أما الحديث عن بقية البنود فيأتي لاحقاً بعد تحقيق هذا الأساس.

وحول الطروحات المتعلقة بتسوية ملف السلاح مقابل مكاسب سياسية، أجاب: هذا الطرح غير مقبول، والأولوية يجب أن تكون لإنهاء هذه المرحلة من دون تقديم تنازلات سياسية، خصوصاً أن لبنان دفع أثماناً كبيرة خلال العقود الماضية، وأن أي نقاش من هذا النوع سابق لأوانه.

حزب الله أراد خوض حرب جديدة


واعتبر جعجع أن لبنان دولة «شبه مفلسة»، و«حزب الله» أراد خوض حرب جديدة، والدولة العميقة تتفرج عليه، والنزيف مستمر، والشباب يهاجرون. وقال «هذه ليست دولة، السلم الأهلي والسلم الأهلي والسلم الأهلي؟ رح نِخرب كلنا قبل ما نوصل للسلم الأهلي».

وفي معرض حديثه عن خيارات الدولة، أوضح رئيس حزب القوات أن لبنان «غير قادر عسكرياً على مواجهة إسرائيل في ظل اختلال ميزان القوى بشكل كبير، معتبراً أن أي حديث عن قدرة عسكرية لبنانية على خوض هذه المواجهة هو غير واقعي».

وأضاف أن الوسيلة الوحيدة المتاحة أمام الدولة اللبنانية لوقف ما يحصل هي عبر التأثير الدولي، لافتاً إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تبقى الجهة الوحيدة القادرة على التأثير على إسرائيل.

هذا هو الخيار المتاح


وأكد أن الرئيس جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام بادرا إلى التواصل مع واشنطن في محاولة لوقف الحرب وإعادة الأمور إلى مسارها الطبيعي، مؤكداً أن هذا الخيار، يبقى الخيار المتاح في ظل غياب أي بدائل أخرى.


وأكد رئيس القوات أن وقف إطلاق النار القائم هو الحدّ الذي تمكنت الحكومة اللبنانية من تحقيقه في الظروف الراهنة، مشيراً إلى أن من يرفضه لا يقدّم بديلاً عملياً عمّا يجب فعله. ورأى أن المرحلة الحالية ليست زمن الخطابات والشعارات، بل هي مرحلة يسقط فيها ضحايا يومياً ويتعرض فيها البلد لخسائر كبيرة، ما يفرض التعامل مع الوقائع كما هي.

نهج المقاومة لم يحقق نتائج عملية


وشدد على أن أي جهة قادرة على تحقيق نتيجة أفضل فلتتقدم، أما إذا لم يكن هناك من يملك خياراً أفضل، فعليه أن يترك من يحاولون العمل ليستمروا في محاولاتهم.


وانتقد جعجع الطروحات التي تدعو إلى استمرار «المقاومة» من دون الأخذ بالاعتبار كلفة ذلك على اللبنانيين، مؤكداً أن هذا النهج لم يحقق نتائج عملية، في ظل ما يشهده البلد من خسائر بشرية وتدهور اقتصادي. وقال: «إن من يملك خياراً مختلفاً عن المسار الذي تعتمده الدولة فليطرحه بوضوح؛ لأن الشعارات لا تبني أوطاناً».