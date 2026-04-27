جدّد رئيس حزب القوات اللبنانية سمير جعجع، تأكيد أن سياسة المملكة العربية السعودية واضحة تجاه لبنان.
المملكة تدعم المؤسسات الشرعية
وأكد في حديث إلى قناة «الجديد»، أن المملكة لا تتدخل في التفاصيل الداخلية اللبنانية، بل تركز على مطلب أساسي واحد، وهو أن يكون لبنان «دولة فعلية»، لافتاً إلى أن باقي التفاصيل تبقى مسؤولية اللبنانيين أنفسهم.
ولفت جعجع إلى أن المملكة تدعم المؤسسات الشرعية اللبنانية، لكنها ليست مستعدة لوضع جهودها في مسار لا يؤدي إلى نتائج فعلية.
ورداً على سؤال حول ما يتردد عن دور سعودي في بلورة تسوية داخلية، قال جعجع: لا أعلّق على ما يُنسب إلى مصادر أو تسريبات، فالكثير مما يُنقل عن المملكة يكون مبالغاً فيه أو غير دقيق، مجدداً التأكيد أن هدفها الأساسي هو قيام دولة فعلية في لبنان.
الطائف مظلة حماية للبنان
وفي ما يتعلق باتفاق الطائف، شدّد جعجع على أنه يشكل مظلة حماية للبنان، إلا أن تطبيقه يجب أن يتم بنداً بنداً، بدءاً من البند الأساسي المتعلق ببسط سيادة الدولة على كامل أراضيها، أما الحديث عن بقية البنود فيأتي لاحقاً بعد تحقيق هذا الأساس.
وحول الطروحات المتعلقة بتسوية ملف السلاح مقابل مكاسب سياسية، أجاب: هذا الطرح غير مقبول، والأولوية يجب أن تكون لإنهاء هذه المرحلة من دون تقديم تنازلات سياسية، خصوصاً أن لبنان دفع أثماناً كبيرة خلال العقود الماضية، وأن أي نقاش من هذا النوع سابق لأوانه.
حزب الله أراد خوض حرب جديدة
واعتبر جعجع أن لبنان دولة «شبه مفلسة»، و«حزب الله» أراد خوض حرب جديدة، والدولة العميقة تتفرج عليه، والنزيف مستمر، والشباب يهاجرون. وقال «هذه ليست دولة، السلم الأهلي والسلم الأهلي والسلم الأهلي؟ رح نِخرب كلنا قبل ما نوصل للسلم الأهلي».
وفي معرض حديثه عن خيارات الدولة، أوضح رئيس حزب القوات أن لبنان «غير قادر عسكرياً على مواجهة إسرائيل في ظل اختلال ميزان القوى بشكل كبير، معتبراً أن أي حديث عن قدرة عسكرية لبنانية على خوض هذه المواجهة هو غير واقعي».
وأضاف أن الوسيلة الوحيدة المتاحة أمام الدولة اللبنانية لوقف ما يحصل هي عبر التأثير الدولي، لافتاً إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تبقى الجهة الوحيدة القادرة على التأثير على إسرائيل.
هذا هو الخيار المتاح
وأكد أن الرئيس جوزيف عون ورئيس الحكومة نواف سلام بادرا إلى التواصل مع واشنطن في محاولة لوقف الحرب وإعادة الأمور إلى مسارها الطبيعي، مؤكداً أن هذا الخيار، يبقى الخيار المتاح في ظل غياب أي بدائل أخرى.
وأكد رئيس القوات أن وقف إطلاق النار القائم هو الحدّ الذي تمكنت الحكومة اللبنانية من تحقيقه في الظروف الراهنة، مشيراً إلى أن من يرفضه لا يقدّم بديلاً عملياً عمّا يجب فعله. ورأى أن المرحلة الحالية ليست زمن الخطابات والشعارات، بل هي مرحلة يسقط فيها ضحايا يومياً ويتعرض فيها البلد لخسائر كبيرة، ما يفرض التعامل مع الوقائع كما هي.
نهج المقاومة لم يحقق نتائج عملية
وشدد على أن أي جهة قادرة على تحقيق نتيجة أفضل فلتتقدم، أما إذا لم يكن هناك من يملك خياراً أفضل، فعليه أن يترك من يحاولون العمل ليستمروا في محاولاتهم.
وانتقد جعجع الطروحات التي تدعو إلى استمرار «المقاومة» من دون الأخذ بالاعتبار كلفة ذلك على اللبنانيين، مؤكداً أن هذا النهج لم يحقق نتائج عملية، في ظل ما يشهده البلد من خسائر بشرية وتدهور اقتصادي. وقال: «إن من يملك خياراً مختلفاً عن المسار الذي تعتمده الدولة فليطرحه بوضوح؛ لأن الشعارات لا تبني أوطاناً».
Lebanese Forces Party leader Samir Geagea renewed his assertion that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's policy towards Lebanon is clear.
The Kingdom supports legitimate institutions
In an interview with the "Al-Jadeed" channel, he confirmed that the Kingdom does not interfere in the internal Lebanese details but focuses on one fundamental demand, which is for Lebanon to be a "real state," noting that other details remain the responsibility of the Lebanese themselves.
Geagea pointed out that the Kingdom supports the legitimate Lebanese institutions, but it is not willing to invest its efforts in a path that does not lead to actual results.
In response to a question about rumors regarding a Saudi role in shaping an internal settlement, Geagea said: "I do not comment on what is attributed to sources or leaks, as much of what is conveyed about the Kingdom is exaggerated or inaccurate," reiterating that its primary goal is the establishment of a real state in Lebanon.
The Taif Agreement is a protective umbrella for Lebanon
Regarding the Taif Agreement, Geagea emphasized that it constitutes a protective umbrella for Lebanon, but its implementation must be done clause by clause, starting with the fundamental clause related to asserting the state's sovereignty over all its territory, while discussions about the remaining clauses come later after achieving this foundation.
Regarding proposals related to settling the arms issue in exchange for political gains, he replied: "This proposal is unacceptable, and the priority should be to end this phase without making political concessions, especially since Lebanon has paid a heavy price over the past decades, and any discussion of this kind is premature."
Hezbollah wanted to engage in a new war
Geagea considered Lebanon to be a "semi-bankrupt" state, and that "Hezbollah" wanted to engage in a new war, while the deep state watches, the bleeding continues, and the youth are emigrating. He said, "This is not a state; civil peace, civil peace, civil peace? We will all be destroyed before we reach civil peace."
In discussing the state's options, the Lebanese Forces leader clarified that Lebanon is "militarily incapable of confronting Israel in light of the significant imbalance of power, considering that any talk of Lebanese military capability to engage in this confrontation is unrealistic."
He added that the only available means for the Lebanese state to stop what is happening is through international influence, noting that the United States remains the only entity capable of influencing Israel.
This is the available option
He confirmed that President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam initiated communication with Washington in an attempt to stop the war and restore matters to their natural course, emphasizing that this option remains the available one in the absence of any other alternatives.
Geagea affirmed that the current ceasefire is the limit that the Lebanese government has managed to achieve under the current circumstances, pointing out that those who reject it do not offer a practical alternative to what should be done. He believes that the current phase is not a time for speeches and slogans, but rather a phase where victims fall daily and the country suffers significant losses, which necessitates dealing with the realities as they are.
The resistance approach has not achieved practical results
He stressed that any party capable of achieving a better outcome should step forward, but if there is no one with a better option, they should allow those who are trying to work to continue their efforts.
Geagea criticized proposals that call for the continuation of "resistance" without considering the cost to the Lebanese people, affirming that this approach has not achieved practical results, given the human losses and economic deterioration the country is witnessing. He said: "Anyone who has a different option from the path the state is following should clearly present it; because slogans do not build nations."