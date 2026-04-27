Lebanese Forces Party leader Samir Geagea renewed his assertion that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's policy towards Lebanon is clear.

The Kingdom supports legitimate institutions



In an interview with the "Al-Jadeed" channel, he confirmed that the Kingdom does not interfere in the internal Lebanese details but focuses on one fundamental demand, which is for Lebanon to be a "real state," noting that other details remain the responsibility of the Lebanese themselves.

Geagea pointed out that the Kingdom supports the legitimate Lebanese institutions, but it is not willing to invest its efforts in a path that does not lead to actual results.

In response to a question about rumors regarding a Saudi role in shaping an internal settlement, Geagea said: "I do not comment on what is attributed to sources or leaks, as much of what is conveyed about the Kingdom is exaggerated or inaccurate," reiterating that its primary goal is the establishment of a real state in Lebanon.

The Taif Agreement is a protective umbrella for Lebanon



Regarding the Taif Agreement, Geagea emphasized that it constitutes a protective umbrella for Lebanon, but its implementation must be done clause by clause, starting with the fundamental clause related to asserting the state's sovereignty over all its territory, while discussions about the remaining clauses come later after achieving this foundation.

Regarding proposals related to settling the arms issue in exchange for political gains, he replied: "This proposal is unacceptable, and the priority should be to end this phase without making political concessions, especially since Lebanon has paid a heavy price over the past decades, and any discussion of this kind is premature."

Hezbollah wanted to engage in a new war



Geagea considered Lebanon to be a "semi-bankrupt" state, and that "Hezbollah" wanted to engage in a new war, while the deep state watches, the bleeding continues, and the youth are emigrating. He said, "This is not a state; civil peace, civil peace, civil peace? We will all be destroyed before we reach civil peace."

In discussing the state's options, the Lebanese Forces leader clarified that Lebanon is "militarily incapable of confronting Israel in light of the significant imbalance of power, considering that any talk of Lebanese military capability to engage in this confrontation is unrealistic."

He added that the only available means for the Lebanese state to stop what is happening is through international influence, noting that the United States remains the only entity capable of influencing Israel.

This is the available option



He confirmed that President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam initiated communication with Washington in an attempt to stop the war and restore matters to their natural course, emphasizing that this option remains the available one in the absence of any other alternatives.



Geagea affirmed that the current ceasefire is the limit that the Lebanese government has managed to achieve under the current circumstances, pointing out that those who reject it do not offer a practical alternative to what should be done. He believes that the current phase is not a time for speeches and slogans, but rather a phase where victims fall daily and the country suffers significant losses, which necessitates dealing with the realities as they are.

The resistance approach has not achieved practical results



He stressed that any party capable of achieving a better outcome should step forward, but if there is no one with a better option, they should allow those who are trying to work to continue their efforts.



Geagea criticized proposals that call for the continuation of "resistance" without considering the cost to the Lebanese people, affirming that this approach has not achieved practical results, given the human losses and economic deterioration the country is witnessing. He said: "Anyone who has a different option from the path the state is following should clearly present it; because slogans do not build nations."