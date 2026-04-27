واصل الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، انتهاك وقف إطلاق النار في لبنان، وشن غارات جديدة على مناطق عدة في الجنوب.


وقتلت غارات أمس (الأحد) 14 شخصاً وأصابت 37 آخرين، فيما يبحث رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو مع حكومته خروقات حزب الله لوقف إطلاق النار.


وأفادت الوكالة اللبنانية للإعلام، بأن غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت، بلدات زبقين وبيوت السياد وأطراف الحنية وجبال البطم، في قضاء صور، وتحدثت عن قصف إسرائيلي استهدف قرى القطاع الغربي في قضاء صور.


واستهدفت طائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية بلدة القليلة في صور، ما تسبب في وقوع إصابات، كما استهدفت مسيرة مفرق السماعية.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، أن الاجتماع الأمني الإسرائيلي، الذي أعلن نتنياهو عقده، أدى إلى إلغاء شهادته في إحدى جلسات محاكمته الجنائية، والتي كانت مقررة، صباح الإثنين.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي أنذر بإخلاء سكان سبع بلدات وراء «المنطقة العازلة» التي احتلها قبل اتفاق وقف ‌إطلاق النار، في شمال نهر الليطاني.


وقال نتنياهو في اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء الأمني المصغر في القدس، الأحد: «مما يلزمنا هو أمن إسرائيل، أمن جنودنا وأمن سكاننا». وأضاف «نتصرف بقوة وفقا للقواعد التي اتفقنا عليها مع الولايات المتحدة، وأيضاً بالمناسبة، مع لبنان».


من جانبه، أعلن «حزب الله» أنه لن يوقف هجماته على القوات الإسرائيلية داخل لبنان وعلى بلدات شمال إسرائيل، ما دامت إسرائيل مستمرة في انتهاكاتها لوقف إطلاق النار.


وتجاوز عدد ضحايا الهجمات الإسرائيلية على لبنان، 2500 ضحية منذ اندلاع الحرب في الثاني من مارس الماضي، وقالت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، إن من بين الضحايا 277 امرأة و177 طفلاً و100 من المسعفين.


وقال قادة عسكريون في الجيش الإسرائيلي لصحيفة «هآرتس»، الأسبوع الماضي، إن الجيش يواصل هدم منشآت ومبانٍ في قرى جنوب لبنان خلال فترة وقف النار.


وأضافوا أن عمليات الهدم «تنفذ بشكل منهجي» وتستهدف مبانٍ مدنية في القرى التي تنتشر فيها القوات الإسرائيلية، بما في ذلك مناطق قريبة من الحدود مع إسرائيل.


وأكد المسؤولون أن الجيش الإسرائيلي لا يميز في عمليات الهدم بين المباني التي يقول إن «حزب الله» استخدمها لتخزين أسلحة، وبقية المباني إذ تشير التقارير إلى تدمير بلدات كاملة.


وأضاف المسؤولون العسكريون أن عمليات الهدم تُنفذ بواسطة متعهدين يتقاضون أجوراً، بعضهم يتقاضى أجره عن عدد المباني التي يتم تدميرها.


ومددت إسرائيل ولبنان، الخميس الماضي، اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار لمدة ثلاثة أسابيع خلال اجتماع عقد في البيت الأبيض بوساطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.