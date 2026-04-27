The Israeli army continued today (Monday) to violate the ceasefire in Lebanon, launching new airstrikes on several areas in the south.



Yesterday's (Sunday) airstrikes killed 14 people and injured 37 others, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is discussing Hezbollah's violations of the ceasefire with his government.



The Lebanese news agency reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Zibqin, Bayt al-Sayyad, the outskirts of al-Haniyya, and the mountains of al-Batam in the Tyre district, and mentioned Israeli shelling that targeted villages in the western sector of the Tyre district.



An Israeli drone targeted the town of al-Qulayla in Tyre, causing injuries, and another drone targeted the al-Sam'iyya intersection.



Israeli media reported that the Israeli security meeting, which Netanyahu announced he would hold, led to the cancellation of his testimony in one of his criminal trial sessions, which was scheduled for Monday morning.



The Israeli army had warned of evacuating residents from seven towns behind the "buffer zone" it occupied before the ceasefire agreement, in the north of the Litani River.



Netanyahu said in a meeting of the security cabinet in Jerusalem on Sunday: "What we need is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our residents." He added, "We are acting forcefully according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and also, by the way, with Lebanon."



For its part, Hezbollah announced that it would not stop its attacks on Israeli forces inside Lebanon and on towns in northern Israel, as long as Israel continues its violations of the ceasefire.



The number of casualties from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has exceeded 2,500 since the outbreak of the war on March 2, and the Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that among the casualties are 277 women, 177 children, and 100 paramedics.



Israeli military leaders told the newspaper "Haaretz" last week that the army continues to demolish facilities and buildings in southern Lebanese villages during the ceasefire period.



They added that the demolition operations are being carried out "systematically" and target civilian buildings in the villages where Israeli forces are deployed, including areas close to the border with Israel.



Officials confirmed that the Israeli army does not distinguish in its demolition operations between buildings that it claims Hezbollah used to store weapons and other buildings, as reports indicate the destruction of entire towns.



Military officials added that the demolition operations are carried out by contractors who are paid, some of whom are compensated based on the number of buildings destroyed.



Israel and Lebanon extended the ceasefire agreement for three weeks last Thursday during a meeting held at the White House mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump.