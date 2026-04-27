لندن تعلن إجراءات أمنية مشددة لحماية الملك تشارلز في أمريكا

The British Ambassador to Washington, Christopher Turner, confirmed that all appropriate security measures have been taken to protect King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their official visit to the United States, following the shooting incident that occurred last Saturday evening during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which the White House described as a "murder attempt" on President Donald Trump.

The British news agency "PA Media" reported the ambassador as saying that British and American security teams had been planning for the visit for weeks before the incident, noting the possibility of making "limited operational adjustments" depending on the developments.

For its part, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the visit will proceed "as planned," following extensive consultations across the Atlantic and in coordination with the British government, expressing the King's relief for the safety of President Trump, the First Lady, and all attendees at the incident.

The official visit, which lasts four days from April 27 to 30, is part of the United States' celebration of the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence.

The program includes a special meeting between the King and President Trump, an official dinner at the White House, and the King attending a joint session of the U.S. Congress, which is the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's address in 1991, in addition to events in New York and Virginia.

This is the first state visit by a British monarch to the United States since Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 2007, and it comes amid previous tensions in relations between London and Washington, with British hopes to strengthen the special relationship between the two countries.

Security authorities had begun preparations for the visit long ago, but the White House Correspondents' Dinner incident prompted a swift review and enhancement of preventive measures.