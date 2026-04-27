أكد السفير البريطاني في واشنطن، كريستوفر تيرنر، أن جميع الإجراءات الأمنية المناسبة قد اتُخذت لحماية الملك تشارلز الثالث والملكة كاميلا خلال زيارتهما الرسمية إلى الولايات المتحدة، وذلك في أعقاب حادث إطلاق النار الذي وقع مساء السبت الماضي خلال حفل عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، والذي وصفه البيت الأبيض بأنه «محاولة اغتيال» للرئيس دونالد ترمب.

ونقلت وكالة «بي أيه ميديا» البريطانية عن السفير قوله إن الفرق الأمنية البريطانية والأمريكية كانت تخطط للزيارة منذ أسابيع، قبل وقوع الحادث، مشيراً إلى إمكانية إجراء «تعديلات تشغيلية محدودة» حسب تطور الأحداث.

من جانبه، أكد قصر باكنغهام أن الزيارة ستسير «كما هو مخطط لها»، بعد مشاورات مكثفة عبر المحيط الأطلسي وبالتشاور مع الحكومة البريطانية، وأعرب القصر عن ارتياح الملك لسلامة الرئيس ترامب والسيدة الأولى وجميع الحضور في الحادث.

وتأتي الزيارة الرسمية، التي تستمر أربعة أيام من 27 إلى 30 أبريل، في إطار احتفال الولايات المتحدة بذكرى مرور 250 عاماً على إعلان استقلالها.

لندن تعلن إجراءات أمنية مشددة لحماية الملك تشارلز في أمريكا

ويشمل البرنامج لقاءً خاصاً بين الملك والرئيس ترمب، مأدبة رسمية في البيت الأبيض، وحضور الملك جلسة مشتركة للكونغرس الأمريكي وهي المرة الأولى منذ خطاب الملكة إليزابيث الثانية عام 1991، بالإضافة إلى فعاليات في نيويورك وفرجينيا.

وتعد هذه أول زيارة دولة يقوم بها ملك بريطاني إلى الولايات المتحدة منذ زيارة الملكة إليزابيث الثانية عام 2007، وتأتي الزيارة في ظل توترات سابقة في العلاقات بين لندن وواشنطن، مع أمل بريطاني في تعزيز العلاقة الخاصة بين البلدين.

وكانت السلطات الأمنية قد بدأت التحضيرات الأمنية للزيارة منذ فترة طويلة، إلا أن حادث عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض دفع إلى مراجعة سريعة وتعزيز الإجراءات الوقائية.