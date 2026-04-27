ليس مجرد لقاء دبلوماسي بروتوكولي، فالقمة المرتقبة في واشنطن بين الملك تشارلز الثالث والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأتي هذه المرة وسط أجواء مشحونة، حيث تلقي حادثة إطلاق النار الأخيرة في حفل عشاء «مراسلي البيت الأبيض» بظلالها الثقيلة على المشهد الأمني والسياسي في العاصمة الأمريكية.

بعيداً عن السياسة، يكتسب هذا اللقاء صبغة إنسانية فريدة، إذ يجد الملك تشارلز والرئيس الأمريكي نفسيهما أعضاءً في «نادي حصري ومؤلم»: قادة العالم الذين واجهوا الموت في أماكن عامة ونجوا.

فالملك تشارلز الذي يتوقع الجميع منه اتزانًا ملكيًا، يحمل في ذاكرته لحظات مرعبة من جولته في أستراليا عام 1994، حين اخترقت الرصاصات حديقة سيدني بينما كان يعتلي المنصة الملكية. والآن، يتشارك مع ترمب الذي عاش تجارب أمنية مشابهة آخرها الحادثة الأخيرة في واشنطن. وهذا الرابط الاستثنائي يجعل التحدي الأمني جزءاً لا يتجزأ من هيبة منصبهما.

ما وراء الأمن.. هل تُصلح القمة «العلاقة الخاصة»؟

تأتي الزيارة في وقت تشهد فيه «العلاقة الخاصة» بين لندن وواشنطن فجوة متزايدة، مما يضع الملك تشارلز أمام مهمة غير معلنة: فهل يستطيع بأسلوبه الدبلوماسي الهادئ تهدئة الأجواء والعبور بالعلاقات بين البلدين فوق أمواج التوترات الحالية؟

لقاء القمة الأمريكية - البريطانية ليس مجرد استعراض للعلاقات التاريخية، بل هو اختبار لمدى قدرة الزعيمين على تجاوز الصراعات السياسية والتحديات الأمنية التي جعلت من هذه الزيارة واحدة من أكثر اللقاءات حساسية في تاريخ البلدين الحديث.

وفي واشنطن، يراقب العالم لقاء «الناجيين»، بانتظار أن يرى هل ستكون هذه القمة مجرد بروتوكول عابر، أم نقطة انطلاق لصفحة جديدة تكسر حدة التوتر؟