This is not just a diplomatic protocol meeting; the anticipated summit in Washington between King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump comes this time amid charged atmospheres, as the recent shooting incident at the "White House Correspondents' Dinner" casts a heavy shadow over the security and political scene in the U.S. capital.

Away from politics, this meeting takes on a unique human dimension, as King Charles and the American president find themselves members of an "exclusive and painful club": world leaders who have faced death in public places and survived.

King Charles, who everyone expects to exhibit royal composure, carries in his memory terrifying moments from his tour in Australia in 1994, when bullets pierced the Sydney garden while he was on the royal platform. Now, he shares this experience with Trump, who has lived through similar security incidents, the latest being the recent event in Washington. This extraordinary connection makes the security challenge an integral part of the dignity of their positions.

Beyond Security... Will the Summit Repair the "Special Relationship"?

The visit comes at a time when the "special relationship" between London and Washington is experiencing an increasing gap, placing King Charles before an unannounced task: Can he, with his calm diplomatic style, soothe the atmosphere and navigate the relations between the two countries over the waves of current tensions?

The American-British summit is not merely a showcase of historical relations; it is a test of the leaders' ability to overcome political conflicts and security challenges that have made this visit one of the most sensitive meetings in the modern history of both countries.

In Washington, the world is watching the meeting of the "survivors," waiting to see whether this summit will be just a fleeting protocol or a starting point for a new chapter that breaks the intensity of the tension.