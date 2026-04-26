Two Pakistani officials revealed that there are no immediate plans for the return of American envoys Kushner and Witkoff to Islamabad for talks with Iranian officials at this time.



The Associated Press reported that the Pakistani officials stated on Sunday that senior political and military leaders in Pakistan continue mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, with indirect negotiations ongoing despite escalating tensions between the two sides.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in the capital Islamabad on Sunday evening, marking his second visit in two days after a short trip to Oman.



Araghchi visited Islamabad on Saturday and presented Tehran's position on ending the regional conflict to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other senior officials.



Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said discussed the latest developments in the region, mediation efforts, and initiatives aimed at ending conflicts with Araghchi on Sunday, according to Oman News Agency.



The agency added that Sultan Haitham bin Tariq was briefed on the Iranian side's views regarding these developments.



It also stated that Araghchi listened to the Sultan's perspectives on ways to advance these efforts to enhance the chances of reaching sustainable political solutions and to mitigate the impacts of crises on the peoples of the region. The Sultan of Oman emphasized the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy in addressing issues, which contributes to establishing the foundations of peace.



Meanwhile, Germany is preparing to send naval units to the Mediterranean Sea in anticipation of possibly deploying them as part of an international mission in the Strait of Hormuz, as revealed by Bloomberg News.



German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated in an interview with the Rheinische Post: "We will deploy a minesweeper in the Mediterranean and provide it with a command and supply ship," without specifying a date for the ships' departure.



He added that ending hostilities in the region is a prerequisite for any German deployment, noting that this deployment will only be possible after approval from the parliament (Bundestag).



He pointed out that his country decided to deploy parts of the German units in the Mediterranean early, so as not to lose more time once the mandate is obtained.