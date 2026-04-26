كشف مسؤولان باكستانيان أنه لا توجد خطط فورية لعودة المبعوثين الأمريكيين كوشنر وويتكوف إلى إسلام أباد لإجراء محادثات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين في الوقت الحالي.
ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» عن مسؤولين باكستانيين قولهما، اليون الأحد: إن كبار القادة السياسيين والعسكريين في باكستان يواصلون جهود الوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مع استمرار المفاوضات غير المباشرة قائمة رغم تصاعد التوتر بين الطرفين.
ومن المتوقع أن يصل وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى العاصمة إسلام أباد مساء اليوم الأحد، في زيارة ثانية خلال يومين، بعد رحلة قصيرة إلى عُمان.
وكان عراقجي زار إسلام أباد، السبت، وعرض موقف طهران بشأن إنهاء الصراع الإقليمي على رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف وقائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير، ووزير الخارجية إسحاق دار، إلى جانب مسؤولين كبار آخرين.
وبحث سلطان عمان هيثم بن طارق آل سعيد، الأحد، مع عراقجي مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وجهود الوساطة والمساعي الرّامية إلى إنهاء النّزاعات، وفق ما أوردت وكالة الأنباء العمانية.
وأضافت الوكالة أن السلطان هيثم بن طارق اطّلع على وجهات نظر الجانب الإيراني حيال تلك التّطورات.
وأضافت أن عراقجي استمع لوجهات نظر السلطان بشأن سبل الدّفع بهذه الجهود بما يعزّز فرص التوصّل إلى حلول سياسيّة مُستدامة، ويحدّ من تداعيات الأزمات على شعوب المنطقة. وأكد سلطان عمان أهمية تغليب لغة الحوار والدّبلوماسية في معالجة القضايا، بما يُسهم في ترسيخ دعائم السّلام.
في غضون ذلك، تستعد ألمانيا لإرسال وحدات بحرية إلى البحر الأبيض المتوسط، تمهيداً لاحتمال نشرها ضمن مهمة دولية في مضيق هرمز، بحسب ما كشفت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».
وقال وزير الدفاع الألماني بوريس بيستوريوس في مقابلة مع صحيفة «راينيشه بوست»: سنقوم بنشر كاسحة ألغام في البحر المتوسط وتزويدها بسفينة قيادة وإمداد»، دون أن يحدد موعد انطلاق السفينتين.
وأضاف أن إنهاء الأعمال العدائية في المنطقة، يُعد شرطاً أساسياً لأي انتشار ألماني، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الانتشار لن يكون ممكناً إلا بعد موافقة البرلمان (البوندستاج).
ولفت إلى أن بلاده قررت نشر أجزاء من الوحدات الألمانية في المتوسط مبكراً، حتى لا نخسر مزيداً من الوقت بمجرد الحصول على التفويض.
Two Pakistani officials revealed that there are no immediate plans for the return of American envoys Kushner and Witkoff to Islamabad for talks with Iranian officials at this time.
The Associated Press reported that the Pakistani officials stated on Sunday that senior political and military leaders in Pakistan continue mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, with indirect negotiations ongoing despite escalating tensions between the two sides.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in the capital Islamabad on Sunday evening, marking his second visit in two days after a short trip to Oman.
Araghchi visited Islamabad on Saturday and presented Tehran's position on ending the regional conflict to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other senior officials.
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said discussed the latest developments in the region, mediation efforts, and initiatives aimed at ending conflicts with Araghchi on Sunday, according to Oman News Agency.
The agency added that Sultan Haitham bin Tariq was briefed on the Iranian side's views regarding these developments.
It also stated that Araghchi listened to the Sultan's perspectives on ways to advance these efforts to enhance the chances of reaching sustainable political solutions and to mitigate the impacts of crises on the peoples of the region. The Sultan of Oman emphasized the importance of prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy in addressing issues, which contributes to establishing the foundations of peace.
Meanwhile, Germany is preparing to send naval units to the Mediterranean Sea in anticipation of possibly deploying them as part of an international mission in the Strait of Hormuz, as revealed by Bloomberg News.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated in an interview with the Rheinische Post: "We will deploy a minesweeper in the Mediterranean and provide it with a command and supply ship," without specifying a date for the ships' departure.
He added that ending hostilities in the region is a prerequisite for any German deployment, noting that this deployment will only be possible after approval from the parliament (Bundestag).
He pointed out that his country decided to deploy parts of the German units in the Mediterranean early, so as not to lose more time once the mandate is obtained.