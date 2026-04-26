كشف مسؤولان باكستانيان أنه لا توجد خطط فورية لعودة المبعوثين الأمريكيين كوشنر وويتكوف إلى إسلام أباد لإجراء محادثات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين في الوقت الحالي.


ونقلت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس» عن مسؤولين باكستانيين قولهما، اليون الأحد: إن كبار القادة السياسيين والعسكريين في باكستان يواصلون جهود الوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مع استمرار المفاوضات غير المباشرة قائمة رغم تصاعد التوتر بين الطرفين.


ومن المتوقع أن يصل وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى العاصمة إسلام أباد مساء اليوم الأحد، في زيارة ثانية خلال يومين، بعد رحلة قصيرة إلى عُمان.


وكان عراقجي زار إسلام أباد، السبت، وعرض موقف طهران بشأن إنهاء الصراع الإقليمي على رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف وقائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير، ووزير الخارجية إسحاق دار، إلى جانب مسؤولين كبار آخرين.


وبحث سلطان عمان هيثم بن طارق آل سعيد، الأحد، مع عراقجي مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وجهود الوساطة والمساعي الرّامية إلى إنهاء النّزاعات، وفق ما أوردت وكالة الأنباء العمانية.


وأضافت الوكالة أن السلطان هيثم بن طارق اطّلع على وجهات نظر الجانب الإيراني حيال تلك التّطورات.


وأضافت أن عراقجي استمع لوجهات نظر السلطان بشأن سبل الدّفع بهذه الجهود بما يعزّز فرص التوصّل إلى حلول سياسيّة مُستدامة، ويحدّ من تداعيات الأزمات على شعوب المنطقة. وأكد سلطان عمان أهمية تغليب لغة الحوار والدّبلوماسية في معالجة القضايا، بما يُسهم في ترسيخ دعائم السّلام.


في غضون ذلك، تستعد ألمانيا لإرسال وحدات بحرية إلى البحر الأبيض المتوسط، تمهيداً لاحتمال نشرها ضمن مهمة دولية في مضيق هرمز، بحسب ما كشفت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


وقال وزير الدفاع الألماني بوريس بيستوريوس في مقابلة مع صحيفة «راينيشه بوست»: سنقوم بنشر كاسحة ألغام في البحر المتوسط وتزويدها بسفينة قيادة وإمداد»، دون أن يحدد موعد انطلاق السفينتين.


وأضاف أن إنهاء الأعمال العدائية في المنطقة، يُعد شرطاً أساسياً لأي انتشار ألماني، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الانتشار لن يكون ممكناً إلا بعد موافقة البرلمان (البوندستاج).


ولفت إلى أن بلاده قررت نشر أجزاء من الوحدات الألمانية في المتوسط مبكراً، حتى لا نخسر مزيداً من الوقت بمجرد الحصول على التفويض.