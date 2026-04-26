في تطورات متسارعة لحادثة إطلاق النار التي هزّت محيط عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، تكشّفت هوية المشتبه به، وتوالت التصريحات الأمريكية الرسمية، وسط تأكيدات بالسيطرة السريعة على الوضع وفتح تحقيق واسع لكشف الدوافع والملابسات.

هوية المشتبه به

أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية بأن مطلق النار يُدعى كول توماس ألين، ويبلغ من العمر 31 عاماً، من ولاية كاليفورنيا.

وذكرت التقارير أنه يعمل مدرّساً ومطوراً لألعاب الفيديو، كما أشارت معلومات إلى تبرعه سابقاً لحملة نائبة الرئيس كامالا هاريس في أكتوبر 2024.

رجال أمن وإعلاميون أمام منزل يُعتقد أنه مرتبط بكول توماس ألين، المشتبه به في حادث إطلاق النار خلال عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، في مدينة تورانس.

رجال أمن وإعلاميون أمام منزل يُعتقد أنه مرتبط بكول توماس ألين، المشتبه به في حادث إطلاق النار خلال عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، في مدينة تورانس.

تفاصيل الهجوم

بحسب شبكة CBS، أطلق المشتبه به نحو 8 طلقات خلال الحادثة، فيما أكدت مصادر أنه استهدف مسؤولين في إدارة ترمب.

كما أوضحت شرطة واشنطن أن المهاجم كان مسلحاً ببندقية صيد ومسدس وسكاكين عدة، وتصرف بشكل منفرد.

وأكدت الأجهزة الأمنية الأمريكية أن قوات إنفاذ القانون سيطرت على الوضع بسرعة، وتمكنت من القبض على المشتبه به بعد اقتحامه نقطة التفتيش.

وقال مدير جهاز الخدمة السرية إن نظام الحماية متعدد الطبقات أثبت فعاليته في احتواء الحادث.

حالة المصابين والتحقيقات

أفادت تقارير NBC أن أحد الضباط المصابين غادر المستشفى، فيما وُصفت حالة آخر بأنها مستقرة.

وأعلنت وزارة الأمن الداخلي أن التحقيق جارٍ، في حين ينتظر مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (FBI) مذكرة لتفتيش منزل المشتبه به في كاليفورنيا.

منفذ هجوم «عشاء البيت الأبيض».. مُدرّس ومطوّر ألعاب أطلق 8 طلقات وتبرّع سابقاً لحملة كامالا هاريس

خلفية المشتبه به

ذكرت السلطات أن المشتبه به غير معروف سابقاً لدى الشرطة ولا يملك سجلاً جنائياً، فيما كشفت مصادر أنه أقرّ بنيته استهداف مسؤولين، وكان مصمماً على إلحاق أكبر قدر من الضرر.

تأكيدات رسمية

قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن «لا يوجد بلد محصن من العنف السياسي»، مؤكداً أن الأجهزة الأمنية تعاملت مع الحادثة بكفاءة عالية، وأن التفاصيل الكاملة ستُكشف لاحقاً.

عمليات ملاحقة وتفتيش

تزامناً مع التحقيقات، نفذت السلطات عمليات تطويق لمنزل المشتبه به في كاليفورنيا، فيما تتواصل عمليات البحث المرتبطة بالقضية في مواقع عدة، وفق ما نقلته شبكات أمريكية.