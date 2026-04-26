منفذ هجوم «عشاء البيت الأبيض».. مُدرّس ومطوّر ألعاب أطلق 8 طلقات وتبرّع سابقاً لحملة كامالا هاريس

In rapid developments regarding the shooting incident that shook the area surrounding the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the identity of the suspect has been revealed, and official American statements have followed, amidst assurances of swift control over the situation and the opening of a wide-ranging investigation to uncover the motives and circumstances.

Identity of the Suspect

American media reported that the shooter is named Cole Thomas Allen, 31 years old, from California.

Reports indicated that he works as a teacher and a video game developer, and information suggested that he had previously donated to Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign in October 2024.

Details of the Attack

According to CBS, the suspect fired about 8 shots during the incident, while sources confirmed that he targeted officials in the Trump administration.

Washington police clarified that the attacker was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives, and acted alone.

American security agencies confirmed that law enforcement quickly took control of the situation and managed to apprehend the suspect after he breached a checkpoint.

The Director of the Secret Service stated that the multi-layered protection system proved effective in containing the incident.

Condition of the Injured and Investigations

Reports from NBC indicated that one of the injured officers has left the hospital, while the condition of another was described as stable.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that an investigation is ongoing, while the FBI is awaiting a warrant to search the suspect's home in California.

Background of the Suspect

Authorities stated that the suspect was not previously known to the police and has no criminal record, while sources revealed that he admitted to intending to target officials and was determined to cause as much harm as possible.

Official Confirmations

President Donald Trump stated that "no country is immune from political violence," emphasizing that security agencies handled the incident with high efficiency and that full details will be revealed later.

Pursuit and Search Operations

In conjunction with the investigations, authorities conducted perimeter operations around the suspect's home in California, while search operations related to the case continue at several locations, according to American networks.