منفذ هجوم «عشاء البيت الأبيض».. مُدرّس ومطوّر ألعاب أطلق 8 طلقات وتبرّع سابقاً لحملة كامالا هاريس

في تطورات متسارعة لحادثة إطلاق النار التي هزّت محيط عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، تكشّفت هوية المشتبه به، وتوالت التصريحات الأمريكية الرسمية، وسط تأكيدات بالسيطرة السريعة على الوضع وفتح تحقيق واسع لكشف الدوافع والملابسات.
هوية المشتبه به
أفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية بأن مطلق النار يُدعى كول توماس ألين، ويبلغ من العمر 31 عاماً، من ولاية كاليفورنيا.
وذكرت التقارير أنه يعمل مدرّساً ومطوراً لألعاب الفيديو، كما أشارت معلومات إلى تبرعه سابقاً لحملة نائبة الرئيس كامالا هاريس في أكتوبر 2024.
رجال أمن وإعلاميون أمام منزل يُعتقد أنه مرتبط بكول توماس ألين، المشتبه به في حادث إطلاق النار خلال عشاء مراسلي البيت الأبيض، في مدينة تورانس.
تفاصيل الهجوم
بحسب شبكة CBS، أطلق المشتبه به نحو 8 طلقات خلال الحادثة، فيما أكدت مصادر أنه استهدف مسؤولين في إدارة ترمب.
كما أوضحت شرطة واشنطن أن المهاجم كان مسلحاً ببندقية صيد ومسدس وسكاكين عدة، وتصرف بشكل منفرد.
وأكدت الأجهزة الأمنية الأمريكية أن قوات إنفاذ القانون سيطرت على الوضع بسرعة، وتمكنت من القبض على المشتبه به بعد اقتحامه نقطة التفتيش.
وقال مدير جهاز الخدمة السرية إن نظام الحماية متعدد الطبقات أثبت فعاليته في احتواء الحادث.
حالة المصابين والتحقيقات
أفادت تقارير NBC أن أحد الضباط المصابين غادر المستشفى، فيما وُصفت حالة آخر بأنها مستقرة.
وأعلنت وزارة الأمن الداخلي أن التحقيق جارٍ، في حين ينتظر مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (FBI) مذكرة لتفتيش منزل المشتبه به في كاليفورنيا.
خلفية المشتبه به
ذكرت السلطات أن المشتبه به غير معروف سابقاً لدى الشرطة ولا يملك سجلاً جنائياً، فيما كشفت مصادر أنه أقرّ بنيته استهداف مسؤولين، وكان مصمماً على إلحاق أكبر قدر من الضرر.
تأكيدات رسمية
قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن «لا يوجد بلد محصن من العنف السياسي»، مؤكداً أن الأجهزة الأمنية تعاملت مع الحادثة بكفاءة عالية، وأن التفاصيل الكاملة ستُكشف لاحقاً.
عمليات ملاحقة وتفتيش
تزامناً مع التحقيقات، نفذت السلطات عمليات تطويق لمنزل المشتبه به في كاليفورنيا، فيما تتواصل عمليات البحث المرتبطة بالقضية في مواقع عدة، وفق ما نقلته شبكات أمريكية.
In rapid developments regarding the shooting incident that shook the area surrounding the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the identity of the suspect has been revealed, and official American statements have followed, amidst assurances of swift control over the situation and the opening of a wide-ranging investigation to uncover the motives and circumstances.
Identity of the Suspect
American media reported that the shooter is named Cole Thomas Allen, 31 years old, from California.
Reports indicated that he works as a teacher and a video game developer, and information suggested that he had previously donated to Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign in October 2024.
Details of the Attack
According to CBS, the suspect fired about 8 shots during the incident, while sources confirmed that he targeted officials in the Trump administration.
Washington police clarified that the attacker was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives, and acted alone.
American security agencies confirmed that law enforcement quickly took control of the situation and managed to apprehend the suspect after he breached a checkpoint.
The Director of the Secret Service stated that the multi-layered protection system proved effective in containing the incident.
Condition of the Injured and Investigations
Reports from NBC indicated that one of the injured officers has left the hospital, while the condition of another was described as stable.
The Department of Homeland Security announced that an investigation is ongoing, while the FBI is awaiting a warrant to search the suspect's home in California.
Background of the Suspect
Authorities stated that the suspect was not previously known to the police and has no criminal record, while sources revealed that he admitted to intending to target officials and was determined to cause as much harm as possible.
Official Confirmations
President Donald Trump stated that "no country is immune from political violence," emphasizing that security agencies handled the incident with high efficiency and that full details will be revealed later.
Pursuit and Search Operations
In conjunction with the investigations, authorities conducted perimeter operations around the suspect's home in California, while search operations related to the case continue at several locations, according to American networks.