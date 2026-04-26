أعربت الصين عن احتجاج شديد واستياء بالغ، رافضةً قرار الاتحاد الأوروبي إدراج شركات وكيانات صينية ضمن الحزمة الـ20 من العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا، ووصفت الخطوة بأنها «غير قانونية وغير مبررة».

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية ووزارة التجارة الصينيتان أن القرار الأوروبي يتعارض مع التفاهمات المشتركة بين الجانبين، ويقوض الثقة المتبادلة، محذرتين من تداعياته على استقرار العلاقات الثنائية بين بكين وبروكسل.

تحذير من التصعيد

ودعت بكين الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى التراجع الفوري عن إدراج شركاتها في قوائم العقوبات، مؤكدة أنها ستتخذ «كل الإجراءات اللازمة» لحماية حقوق ومصالح شركاتها، في حال استمرار هذا النهج، الذي وصفته بأنه يدفع العلاقات إلى «مسار خاطئ».

تفاصيل الحزمة الأوروبية

وكان الاتحاد الأوروبي قد أقر في 23 أبريل الحزمة الـ20 من العقوبات على روسيا، بهدف الحد من قدرتها على تمويل الحرب في أوكرانيا، عبر قيود على قطاعات الطاقة والتمويل والتجارة.

وشملت الحزمة إدراج كيانات من دول ثالثة، بينها 16 كياناً صينياً، إلى جانب شركات من أوزبكستان وكازاخستان وبيلاروسيا، بدعوى توريد سلع مزدوجة الاستخدام أو أنظمة مرتبطة بالصناعات العسكرية الروسية.

كما فرضت بروكسل قيود تصدير إضافية على نحو 28 كياناً في دول عدة، بينها الصين وتركيا وتايلاند، ضمن مساعيها للحد من التحايل على العقوبات المفروضة على موسكو.

موقف صيني ثابت

وجددت الصين تأكيدها أنها ليست طرفاً في الأزمة الأوكرانية، وأن تعاونها الاقتصادي مع روسيا «قانوني ومشروع»، مشددة على رفضها العقوبات الأحادية التي تفتقر إلى أساس قانوني دولي أو تفويض أممي، معتبرةً أنها تضر بالأمن الطاقي العالمي والتعاون الاقتصادي.

رد بالمثل

وفي خطوة مقابلة، كانت بكين قد أدرجت 7 شركات أوروبية ضمن قائمة الرقابة على الصادرات، في إجراء اعتبر رداً مباشراً على العقوبات الأوروبية، ما يعكس تصاعد التوتر بين الجانبين.