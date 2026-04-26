China has expressed strong protest and deep dissatisfaction, rejecting the European Union's decision to include Chinese companies and entities in the 20th package of sanctions imposed on Russia, describing the move as "illegal and unjustified."

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce confirmed that the European decision contradicts the mutual understandings between the two sides and undermines mutual trust, warning of its repercussions on the stability of bilateral relations between Beijing and Brussels.

Warning Against Escalation

Beijing called on the European Union to immediately retract the inclusion of its companies in the sanctions lists, asserting that it will take "all necessary measures" to protect the rights and interests of its companies if this approach continues, which it described as pushing relations onto a "wrong path."

Details of the European Package

The European Union approved on April 23 the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, aiming to limit its ability to finance the war in Ukraine through restrictions on the energy, finance, and trade sectors.

The package included the listing of entities from third countries, including 16 Chinese entities, alongside companies from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Belarus, under the pretext of supplying dual-use goods or systems related to the Russian military industries.

Brussels also imposed additional export restrictions on about 28 entities in several countries, including China, Turkey, and Thailand, as part of its efforts to limit circumvention of the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Consistent Chinese Position

China reiterated its position that it is not a party to the Ukrainian crisis and that its economic cooperation with Russia is "legal and legitimate," emphasizing its rejection of unilateral sanctions that lack international legal basis or UN mandate, considering them harmful to global energy security and economic cooperation.

Reciprocal Response

In a reciprocal move, Beijing had included 7 European companies in its export control list, in an action seen as a direct response to the European sanctions, reflecting the escalating tension between the two sides.