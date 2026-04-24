Pakistani government sources have indicated the likelihood of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arriving in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, this evening (Friday), accompanied by a limited delegation.



The sources anticipated a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, following intensive communication with the Pakistani mediation team.



Officials reported that the American logistical and security team is still present in the Pakistani capital to support the upcoming dialogue process.



The Iranian foreign minister has made direct contacts with senior civilian and military leaders in Pakistan, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief General Asim Munir, amid rapidly evolving regional developments.



According to the sources, the discussions focused on the broader regional situation, ongoing diplomatic efforts, and the importance of maintaining stability through continued communication. They added that both sides emphasized the priority of dialogue and agreed to stay in touch as the situation develops.



The sources mentioned that the Iranian side is seeking to reach practical arrangements for an actionable agreement, rather than formal agreements similar to previous experiences.



According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, both sides exchanged views on regional developments, ceasefire, and the diplomatic efforts being made by Islamabad in the context of communication between the United States and Iran.



Dar emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and communication to address outstanding issues, contributing to enhancing regional peace and stability as soon as possible.



Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif requested the Iranian ambassador in Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, to convey a message to the Iranian leadership to consider holding a round of negotiations with the United States as soon as possible during their meeting



last Wednesday.



According to Pakistani sources, the meeting lasted a long time but focused on the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the international pressures facing Iran, and the prospects for peace and stability in the region. The sources added that Sharif emphasized that challenges should be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy rather than the use of force.



The sources noted that "the Iranian ambassador expressed appreciation for Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and showed a desire to continue close cooperation between the two countries, but he informed the Prime Minister that the United States must first demonstrate seriousness towards dialogue."



According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, it was also agreed that in light of the current situation, Pakistan and Iran would continue close coordination and play a constructive role in reducing regional tensions.