رجحت مصادر حكومية باكستانية احتمالات وصول وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد مساء اليوم (الجمعة)، برفقة وفد محدود.
وتوقعت المصادر عقد جولة ثانية من محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام آباد، عقب تواصل مكثف مع فريق الوساطة الباكستاني.
وأفاد مسؤولون بأن الفريق اللوجستي والأمني الأمريكي لايزال متواجدا في العاصمة الباكستانية لدعم عملية الحوار المرتقبة.
فيما ذكرت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية أن عراقجي سيبدأ اليوم جولة تشمل إسلام آباد ومسقط وموسكو . وأضافت أنه سيلتقي في العاصمة الباكستانية رئيس الوزراء شهبارز شريف، بحضور قائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير .
وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني أجرى اتصالات مباشرة مع كبار القيادات المدنية والعسكرية في باكستان، من بينهم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية إسحاق دار، وقائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير، في ظل تطورات إقليمية متسارعة.
وحسب المصادر فإن المناقشات ركزت على الوضع الإقليمي الأوسع، والجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية، وأهمية الحفاظ على الاستقرار من خلال استمرار التواصل. وأضافت أن الجانبين شددا على أولوية الحوار، واتفقا على البقاء على اتصال مع تطور الأوضاع..
وذكرت المصادر أن الجانب الإيراني يسعى إلى التوصل لترتيبات عملية لاتفاق قابل للتنفيذ، بدلاً من اتفاقات شكلية على غرار تجارب سابقة.
ووفقا لوزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، تبادل الجانبان وجهات النظر بشأن التطورات الإقليمية، ووقف إطلاق النار، والجهود الدبلوماسية التي تبذلها إسلام آباد في سياق التواصل بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وأكد دار أهمية استمرار الحوار والتواصل لمعالجة القضايا العالقة، بما يسهم في تعزيز السلام والاستقرار الإقليميين في أقرب وقت ممكن.
وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، طلب من سفير إيران في إسلام آباد رضا أميري مقدم، نقل رسالة إلى القيادة الإيرانية للنظر في عقد جولة مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة في أقرب وقت ممكن، خلا لقائهما
الأربعاء الماضي.
وحسب مصادر باكستانية، فإن الاجتماع استمر لفترة طويلة، لكنه ركّز على التوترات المتصاعدة في الشرق الأوسط، والضغوط الدولية التي تواجهها إيران، وآفاق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة. وأضافت المصادر أن شريف أكد أن التحديات يجب أن تعالج من خلال الحوار والدبلوماسية بدلاً من استخدام القوة.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن «السفير الإيراني أعرب عن تقديره لجهود باكستان في تعزيز السلام، وأبدى رغبة في مواصلة التعاون الوثيق بين البلدين، لكنه أبلغ رئيس الوزراء أن على الولايات المتحدة أن تُظهر أولاً جدية تجاه الحوار».
ووفقاً للبيان الصادر عن مكتب رئيس الوزراء، فقد جرى الاتفاق أيضاً على أنه في ضوء الوضع الراهن، ستواصل باكستان وإيران التنسيق الوثيق، وستضطلعان بدور بنّاء في خفض التوترات الإقليمية.
Pakistani government sources have indicated the likelihood of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arriving in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, this evening (Friday), accompanied by a limited delegation.
The sources anticipated a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, following intensive communication with the Pakistani mediation team.
Officials reported that the American logistical and security team is still present in the Pakistani capital to support the upcoming dialogue process.
The Iranian foreign minister has made direct contacts with senior civilian and military leaders in Pakistan, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief General Asim Munir, amid rapidly evolving regional developments.
According to the sources, the discussions focused on the broader regional situation, ongoing diplomatic efforts, and the importance of maintaining stability through continued communication. They added that both sides emphasized the priority of dialogue and agreed to stay in touch as the situation develops.
The sources mentioned that the Iranian side is seeking to reach practical arrangements for an actionable agreement, rather than formal agreements similar to previous experiences.
According to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, both sides exchanged views on regional developments, ceasefire, and the diplomatic efforts being made by Islamabad in the context of communication between the United States and Iran.
Dar emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and communication to address outstanding issues, contributing to enhancing regional peace and stability as soon as possible.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif requested the Iranian ambassador in Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, to convey a message to the Iranian leadership to consider holding a round of negotiations with the United States as soon as possible during their meeting
last Wednesday.
According to Pakistani sources, the meeting lasted a long time but focused on the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the international pressures facing Iran, and the prospects for peace and stability in the region. The sources added that Sharif emphasized that challenges should be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy rather than the use of force.
The sources noted that "the Iranian ambassador expressed appreciation for Pakistan's efforts to promote peace and showed a desire to continue close cooperation between the two countries, but he informed the Prime Minister that the United States must first demonstrate seriousness towards dialogue."
According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, it was also agreed that in light of the current situation, Pakistan and Iran would continue close coordination and play a constructive role in reducing regional tensions.