رجحت مصادر حكومية باكستانية احتمالات وصول وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي إلى العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد مساء اليوم (الجمعة)، برفقة وفد محدود.


وتوقعت المصادر عقد جولة ثانية من محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام آباد، عقب تواصل مكثف مع فريق الوساطة الباكستاني.


وأفاد مسؤولون بأن الفريق اللوجستي والأمني الأمريكي لايزال متواجدا في العاصمة الباكستانية لدعم عملية الحوار المرتقبة.

فيما ذكرت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية أن عراقجي سيبدأ اليوم جولة تشمل إسلام آباد ومسقط وموسكو . وأضافت أنه سيلتقي في العاصمة الباكستانية رئيس الوزراء شهبارز شريف، بحضور قائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير .


وكان وزير الخارجية الإيراني أجرى اتصالات مباشرة مع كبار القيادات المدنية والعسكرية في باكستان، من بينهم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية إسحاق دار، وقائد الجيش المشير عاصم منير، في ظل تطورات إقليمية متسارعة.


وحسب المصادر فإن المناقشات ركزت على الوضع الإقليمي الأوسع، والجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية، وأهمية الحفاظ على الاستقرار من خلال استمرار التواصل. وأضافت أن الجانبين شددا على أولوية الحوار، واتفقا على البقاء على اتصال مع تطور الأوضاع..


وذكرت المصادر أن الجانب الإيراني يسعى إلى التوصل لترتيبات عملية لاتفاق قابل للتنفيذ، بدلاً من اتفاقات شكلية على غرار تجارب سابقة.


ووفقا لوزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، تبادل الجانبان وجهات النظر بشأن التطورات الإقليمية، ووقف إطلاق النار، والجهود الدبلوماسية التي تبذلها إسلام آباد في سياق التواصل بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وأكد دار أهمية استمرار الحوار والتواصل لمعالجة القضايا العالقة، بما يسهم في تعزيز السلام والاستقرار الإقليميين في أقرب وقت ممكن.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، طلب من سفير إيران في إسلام آباد رضا أميري مقدم، نقل رسالة إلى القيادة الإيرانية للنظر في عقد جولة مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة في أقرب وقت ممكن، خلا لقائهما


الأربعاء الماضي.


وحسب مصادر باكستانية، فإن الاجتماع استمر لفترة طويلة، لكنه ركّز على التوترات المتصاعدة في الشرق الأوسط، والضغوط الدولية التي تواجهها إيران، وآفاق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة. وأضافت المصادر أن شريف أكد أن التحديات يجب أن تعالج من خلال الحوار والدبلوماسية بدلاً من استخدام القوة.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن «السفير الإيراني أعرب عن تقديره لجهود باكستان في تعزيز السلام، وأبدى رغبة في مواصلة التعاون الوثيق بين البلدين، لكنه أبلغ رئيس الوزراء أن على الولايات المتحدة أن تُظهر أولاً جدية تجاه الحوار».


ووفقاً للبيان الصادر عن مكتب رئيس الوزراء، فقد جرى الاتفاق أيضاً على أنه في ضوء الوضع الراهن، ستواصل باكستان وإيران التنسيق الوثيق، وستضطلعان بدور بنّاء في خفض التوترات الإقليمية.