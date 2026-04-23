While Pakistani sources stated that Islamabad would convey proposals to both parties in the conflict, including a partial lifting of the American blockade on Iranian ports in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced today (Thursday) the seizure of a ship in the Indian Ocean that was transporting oil from Iran.



The Pentagon said: "Our forces boarded a sanctions-compliant ship in the Indian Ocean yesterday that was transporting oil from Iran," adding: "Entities under sanctions cannot use international waters to evade them." Bloomberg reported that 34 oil tankers linked to Iran made their way through the Strait of Hormuz, breaching the American blockade.



For its part, the German government urged Iran to seize the opportunity and resume talks with the United States in Islamabad, emphasizing the need for the Strait of Hormuz to remain permanently open and accessible without obstacles or fees.



The German government announced its readiness to contribute to maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.



In contrast, Iranian Parliament Vice President Hamid Reza Hajibabaei stated today that the Iranian Central Bank received its first revenues from the toll system imposed on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Tasnim news agency.



Last month, the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee approved a plan to impose tolls on ships transiting the strait, which sparked widespread international reactions.



Meanwhile, Pakistani sources clarified that Islamabad would convey new proposals and ideas, which may include a partial lifting of the blockade imposed by Washington on Iran in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that efforts are ongoing and there is great optimism for a breakthrough, but no specific date has been set for a second round of negotiations.



A Pakistani official reported that his country is awaiting a response from Iran regarding the proposals and the scheduling of negotiations.