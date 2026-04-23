فيما قالت مصادر باكستانية إن إسلام آباد ستنقل مقترحات إلى طرفي النزاع، من بينها رفع جزئي للحصار الأمريكي على الموانئ الإيرانية مقابل فتح مضيق هرمز، أعلنت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية (البنتاغون)، اليوم (الخميس)، السيطرة على سفينة في المحيط الهندي كانت تنقل نفطاً من إيران.


وقال «البنتاغون»: «قواتنا اعتلت أمس سفينة في المحيط الهندي خاضعة للعقوبات كانت تنقل نفطاً من إيران»، مضيفاً: «لا يمكن للجهات الخاضعة للعقوبات استخدام المياه الدولية للتهرب منها». ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» أن 34 ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بإيران شقت طريقها عبر مضيق هرمز وخرقت الحصار الأمريكي.


من جهتها، دعت الحكومة الألمانية إيران إلى اغتنام الفرصة واستئناف المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة في إسلام آباد، مشددة على ضرورة أن يظل مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً بشكل دائم ومعتمداً عليه بلا عقبات أو رسوم.


وأعلنت الحكومة الألمانية استعدادها للمساهمة في الحفاظ على حرية الملاحة في مضيق هرمز بما يتسق مع القانون الدولي.


في المقابل، قال نائب رئيس البرلمان الإيراني حميد رضا حاجي بابائي، اليوم، إن البنك المركزي الإيراني تلقى أول الإيرادات من نظام فرض رسوم العبور في مضيق هرمز، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «تسنيم».


وكانت لجنة الأمن القومي في البرلمان الإيراني قد وافقت الشهر الماضي على خطة لفرض رسوم على السفن العابرة للمضيق، ما أثار ردود فعل دولية واسعة.


في غضون ذلك، أوضحت مصادر باكستانية أن إسلام آباد ستنقل مقترحات وأفكار جديدة قد يكون من بينها رفع جزئي للحصار الذي تفرضه واشنطن على إيران مقابل فتح مضيق هرمز، مبينة أن المساعي مستمرة وهناك تفاؤل كبير بحدوث خرق لكن لا يوجد أي موعد محدد لجولة مفاوضات ثانية.


وأفاد مسؤول باكستاني أن بلاده تنتظر رداً من إيران على المقترحات وتحديد موعد للمفاوضات.