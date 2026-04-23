بعد أكثر من خمسة أسابيع من المواجهات العسكرية، أتاح وقف إطلاق النار الهش، الذي استمر 14 يومًا بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران، لسكان العاصمة طهران فرصة أولية لرصد حجم الدمار الذي خلّفته الحرب.

المدينة، التي يقطنها نحو 9 ملايين نسمة، بدت مثقلة بآثار القصف، حيث تنتشر الأنقاض في أحيائها، وتظهر الأضرار بوضوح على المباني الشاهقة والبنية التحتية.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن، الثلاثاء الماضي، تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران إلى أجل غير مسمى، وذلك قبل يوم واحد فقط من انتهاء الهدنة، رغم تعثر الجهود لعقد جولة جديدة من المفاوضات.

ولا تزال الخلافات قائمة بين الطرفين بشأن ملفات رئيسية، أبرزها البرنامج النووي الإيراني، والسيطرة على مضيق هرمز، إضافة إلى دور طهران في دعم جماعات مسلحة في المنطقة.

ورغم بوادر التهدئة، تشير التقديرات إلى سقوط ما لا يقل عن 3300 قتيل في إيران، من مدنيين وعسكريين، إلى جانب خسائر مادية واسعة النطاق.

كما أعاقت القيود التي فرضتها السلطات الإيرانية على التصوير والوصول إلى الإنترنت، فضلًا عن القيود الأمريكية على صور الأقمار الصناعية عالية الدقة، عمليات التقييم الميداني الدقيق.

في المقابل، اعتمدت دراسة صادرة عن باحثين في جامعة ولاية أوريغون على صور الرادار، لتقدّر تضرر أو تدمير ما لا يقل عن 7645 مبنى في أنحاء البلاد منذ 28 فبراير وحتى بدء الهدنة في 8 أبريل، من بينها عشرات المنشآت التعليمية والصحية.

أما في طهران، فقد أظهر تحليل أجرته وكالة بلومبيرغ أن نحو 2816 مبنى تضرر، توزعت بين منشآت عسكرية (32%)، وصناعية (25%)، وسكنية (21%)، إضافة إلى منشآت تجارية (19%) وحكومية (2%)، ويعكس هذا التوزيع امتداد آثار الضربات إلى مختلف القطاعات داخل المدينة.

وفي هذا السياق، أوضحت الباحثة نازنين شاهروكني من جامعة سايمون فريزر أن الدمار في المدن الكبرى لا يكون دائمًا على شكل مناطق مدمرة بالكامل، بل يظهر بشكل متفرق، مما يجعل التمييز بين الأهداف العسكرية والمدنية أمرًا معقدًا، حيث تتأثر الحياة اليومية بشكل شامل.

وبحسب تحليل آخر لوكالة بلومبيرغ استند إلى صور أقمار صناعية، فإن إجمالي المباني المتضررة أو المدمرة في إيران بلغ 7645 مبنى خلال فترة القتال.

وقدّرت الحكومة الإيرانية الخسائر الاقتصادية بنحو 270 مليار دولار، وهو رقم يقترب من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي السنوي، واعتبرته المتحدثة فاطمة مهاجراني رقمًا قابلًا للارتفاع.

وعلى الصعيد الإنساني، أعلنت السلطات مقتل 3371 شخصًا، بينهم 496 امرأة، وإصابة أكثر من 34 ألفًا، فيما أشارت تقارير استخباراتية إلى سقوط 1858 قتيلًا خلال الأيام الـ12 الأولى فقط من القتال.

وفي طهران وحدها، تضررت أكثر من 39 ألف وحدة سكنية، مع تسجيل انفجارات كبيرة قرب مواقع حساسة، بينها القصر الرئاسي ومقار أمنية، كما أظهر تحليل بلومبيرغ أن نحو خُمس الأضرار طالت القطاع المدني.

اقتصاديًا، تعرض ميناء بندر عباس الإستراتيجي لهجوم في مطلع أبريل، إلى جانب أضرار جسيمة لحقت بمجمعات البتروكيماويات في عسلوية ومعشور، ما أدى إلى تعليق صادرات القطاع بالكامل، وكانت هذه الصادرات تدر ما بين 13 و15 مليار دولار سنويًا، وتعد من أهم مصادر العملة الصعبة لإيران بعد النفط.

من جانبها، أكدت نائبة المتحدث باسم البيت الأبيض أن الولايات المتحدة استهدفت نحو 13 ألف موقع منذ بدء العمليات، مشددة على عدم تعمد استهداف المدنيين.