أدان رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي، بأشد العبارات اقتحام مجموعات من المستوطنين المتطرفين للمسجد الأقصى المبارك، تحت حماية قوات كيان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، ورفع أعلام كيان الاحتلال في باحاته الطاهرة، في انتهاك صارخ لكل القوانين والمواثيق الدولية، واستفزاز سافر لمشاعر الأمة العربية والإسلامية، وتصعيد خطير ينذر بانفجار الأوضاع في المنطقة.

وأكد رئيس البرلمان العربي أن ما يجري في المسجد الأقصى المبارك ومدينة القدس لم يعد مجرد انتهاكات، «بل سياسة ممنهجة يقودها كيان الاحتلال لتكريس واقع جديد بالقوة»، في تحد صارخ لإرادة المجتمع الدولي، ومحاولة بائسة لفرض التقسيم الزماني والمكاني للمقدسات الإسلامية.

وجدد رئيس البرلمان العربي رفضه القاطع لأي محاولات تستهدف المساس بالوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في مدينة القدس ومقدساتها الإسلامية والمسيحية، مشدداً على أن المسجد الأقصى المبارك بكامل مساحته هو مكان عبادة خالص للمسلمين.

كما أدان اليماحي بأشد العبارات تصاعد اعتداءات المستوطنين الإرهابية على أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني الأعزل، واقتحامهم القرى والمدن، واعتداءاتهم الوحشية على المواطنين، وحرق وتدمير المنازل والممتلكات، وارتكاب جرائم قتل متعمدة بحق المدنيين، بمن فيهم الأطفال، تحت حماية مباشرة من قوات كيان الاحتلال، في مشهد يجسد إرهاب دولة منظماً وانتهاكاً جسيماً لكل قواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني.

وحذر رئيس البرلمان العربي من خطورة استمرار هذه الجرائم والانتهاكات التي تدفع الأوضاع نحو مزيد من التوتر والانفجار، وتنسف كافة الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى التهدئة، مؤكداً أن الصمت الدولي على هذه الجرائم يمثل غطاءً غير مبرر لاستمرارها، ويشجع سلطات كيان الاحتلال على التمادي في سياساتها العدوانية.

ودعا المجتمع الدولي، وفي مقدمته الأمم المتحدة ومجلس الأمن، إلى تحمل مسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، واتخاذ إجراءات فورية وملزمة لوقف هذه الانتهاكات، وتوفير الحماية الدولية للشعب الفلسطيني، ومحاسبة قادة الاحتلال على جرائمهم، والعمل الجاد على إنهاء الاحتلال، مشدداً على ضرورة تحرك المجتمع الدولي بشكل فوري لإدراج جماعات المستوطنين المتطرفين على قوائم الإرهاب الدولية، باعتبارهم تنظيمات تمارس العنف المنظم ضد المدنيين، وتعمل برعاية رسمية من سلطات كيان الاحتلال، الأمر الذي يستوجب ملاحقتهم قانونياً.

وأكد اليماحي على موقف البرلمان العربي الثابت والداعم لحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني غير القابلة للتصرف، وفي مقدمتها حقه في إقامة دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها مدينة القدس، بما يحقق التوصل إلى تسوية عادلة وشاملة للقضية الفلسطينية.

وكان مئات المستوطنين (وصل عددهم في بعض التقارير نحو 500-600) قد اقتحموا أمس (الأربعاء) ساحات المسجد الأقصى تحت حماية قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، مع رفع أعلام إسرائيلية وأداء طقوس تلمودية استفزازية قرب باب الرحمة وقبة الصخرة.

وتُعد هذه الاقتحامات جزءاً من سياسة مستمرة تهدف إلى فرض واقع جديد في المسجد الأقصى، من خلال محاولات التقسيم الزماني والمكاني، وهو ما يُعتبر انتهاكاً صارخاً للوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم وهو الوضع الذي يُشرف عليه الأردن تاريخياً كوصي على المقدسات.

كما شهدت الضفة الغربية في الفترة ذاتها تصعيداً في اعتداءات المستوطنين على القرى والمدن الفلسطينية، بما في ذلك حرق المنازل، وتدمير الممتلكات، واعتداءات على المواطنين والأماكن المقدسة، تحت حماية مباشرة من قوات الاحتلال.