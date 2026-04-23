The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yemahi, strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by groups of extremist settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, and the raising of the flags of the occupation entity in its holy courtyards, in a blatant violation of all international laws and treaties, and a flagrant provocation of the feelings of the Arab and Islamic nation, representing a dangerous escalation that threatens an explosion of the situation in the region.

The President of the Arab Parliament affirmed that what is happening in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Jerusalem is no longer mere violations, "but a systematic policy led by the occupation entity to impose a new reality by force," in a blatant challenge to the will of the international community, and a desperate attempt to impose temporal and spatial division of Islamic holy sites.

He reiterated his firm rejection of any attempts aimed at undermining the historical and legal status quo in the city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian sanctities, emphasizing that the entire area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a pure place of worship for Muslims.

Al-Yemahi also strongly condemned the escalation of terrorist attacks by settlers against the defenseless Palestinian people, their storming of villages and cities, their brutal assaults on citizens, the burning and destruction of homes and properties, and the deliberate killings of civilians, including children, under the direct protection of the occupation forces, in a scene that embodies organized state terrorism and a gross violation of all rules of international humanitarian law.

The President of the Arab Parliament warned of the dangers of the continuation of these crimes and violations, which push the situation towards further tension and explosion, undermining all regional and international efforts aimed at calming the situation, asserting that the international silence on these crimes represents an unjustified cover for their continuation and encourages the authorities of the occupation entity to persist in their aggressive policies.

He called on the international community, particularly the United Nations and the Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities, to take immediate and binding actions to stop these violations, to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, to hold the leaders of the occupation accountable for their crimes, and to work diligently to end the occupation, stressing the necessity for the international community to act immediately to list extremist settler groups on international terrorism lists, as they are organizations that practice organized violence against civilians and operate under the official sponsorship of the occupation authorities, which necessitates their legal prosecution.

Al-Yemahi emphasized the unwavering position of the Arab Parliament in support of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, in order to achieve a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.

Hundreds of settlers (with some reports indicating their number to be around 500-600) stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday (Wednesday) under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, raising Israeli flags and performing provocative Talmudic rituals near the Gate of Mercy and the Dome of the Rock.

These incursions are part of an ongoing policy aimed at imposing a new reality in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, through attempts at temporal and spatial division, which is considered a blatant violation of the existing historical and legal status, a status that has historically been overseen by Jordan as the custodian of the holy sites.

During the same period, the West Bank witnessed an escalation in settler attacks on Palestinian villages and cities, including the burning of homes, destruction of properties, and assaults on citizens and holy places, under the direct protection of the occupation forces.