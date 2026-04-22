بالتزامن مع القرار الأمريكي تمديد وقف إطلاق النار بانتظار المقترح الإيراني، تتجه أنظار العالم إلى إسلام أباد، اليوم (الأربعاء)، ترقباً لنتائج الجهود الباكستانية بشأن عقد جولة مفاوضات ثانية.


غموض رغم الاستعدادات الباكستانية


وفيما تتصاعد المواجهات في مضيق هرمز، وسط مطالب إيرانية برفع الحصار قبل التفاوض، فإن واشنطن تتمسك باستمرار الحصار إلى حين التوصل إلى اتفاق.


وبينما تتواصل التجهيزات في باكستان لاستضافة جولة لا يعرف حتى الآن إذا كانت ستعقد أم لا، تبدو إيران متمسكة بإستراتيجية «عدم التنازل تحت التهديد»، إذ أعلنت أنها أبلغت الجانب الأمريكي عبر باكستان أن وفدها لن يتوجه إلى إسلام أباد، الأربعاء، من أجل المفاوضات.


وفي ظل الغموض الذي يحيط بالمفاوضات، تبرز 4 سيناريوهات محتملة ترسم ملامح الأيام القادمة.


السيناريو الأول: عدم عقد جولة المفاوضات


وإن كان خياراً غير مرجح، لكنه يعني تعثر المسار التفاوضي، ما يؤكد استمرار الخلافات وتفاقمها، وقد يلجأ كل طرف إلى أدوات ضغط بديلة بدل الحوار، مثل العقوبات أو التصريحات التصعيدية أو التحركات الدبلوماسية المضادة، وهو ما قد ينعكس على دور الوسطاء، إذ تتراجع فرصهم في تقريب وجهات النظر.


السيناريو الثاني: التفاوض والتوصل إلى اتفاق


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة بأن باكستان تسعى إلى إقناع الولايات المتحدة وإيران بالموافقة على مفاوضات تستمر أياماً عدة.


ورغم تأجيل سفر فريقي التفاوض، فإن إسلام أباد تبذل جهوداً مكثفة لجسر الفجوات بين الطرفين، من أجل التوصل إلى «مذكرة تفاهم» في محاولة لكسب الوقت من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي.


وإذا تحقق هذا السيناريو فلا يعني الوصول لاتفاق نهائي، بل ربما سينتج عنه تفاهم مؤقت وتثبيت لوقف النار، وإطار عام للخطوات النووية التي يقابلها تخفيف العقوبات على طهران.


لكن ثمة فجوة كبيرة بين المطالب والتوقعات من كلا الجانبين، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني، والسيطرة على مضيق هرمز، والعقوبات المفروضة على إيران وأصولها المجمدة.


السيناريو الثالث: التفاوض وعدم حدوث اختراق


ويفترض هذا السيناريو أن التقدم المحرز في المفاوضات ينبغي أن ترافقه تنازلات من كلا الجانبين، والمؤشرات الحالية تقول إن الفجوة كبيرة جداً أمام الوصول لاتفاق، خصوصاً مع إصرار ترمب على أن توقف إيران جميع عمليات تخصيب اليورانيوم، وأن تسلم مخزونها الحالي من اليورانيوم المخصب. وقد رفضت إيران هذه المطالب.


السيناريو الرابع: فشل المحادثات وانهيار الهدنة


لا يعرف حتى الآن ما إذا كانت باكستان ستنجح في تحقيق اختراق تفاوضي يسمح بانعقاد الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات.


ولكن حتى مع انعقاد الجولة، فلا شيء يضمن حدوث توافق بين الطرفين في ظل الفجوات الكبيرة بينهما، ما يعني أن خيار فشل الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات -على غرار ما حصل في الجولة الأولى- أمر وارد.