In conjunction with the American decision to extend the ceasefire pending the Iranian proposal, the world's attention is directed towards Islamabad today (Wednesday), awaiting the results of Pakistani efforts to hold a second round of negotiations.



Ambiguity Despite Pakistani Preparations



As confrontations escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, amid Iranian demands to lift the blockade before negotiations, Washington insists on maintaining the blockade until an agreement is reached.



While preparations continue in Pakistan to host a round of negotiations that is still uncertain, Iran appears to be adhering to a strategy of "not conceding under threat," having announced that it informed the American side through Pakistan that its delegation would not head to Islamabad on Wednesday for negotiations.



In light of the ambiguity surrounding the negotiations, four potential scenarios emerge that outline the coming days.



Scenario One: No Negotiation Round Held



While this option is unlikely, it would mean a stalemate in the negotiation process, confirming the continuation and exacerbation of disputes. Each party may resort to alternative pressure tools instead of dialogue, such as sanctions, escalatory statements, or counter-diplomatic moves, which could affect the role of intermediaries, diminishing their chances of bridging the gaps.



Scenario Two: Negotiation and Reaching an Agreement



Informed sources have reported that Pakistan is seeking to convince the United States and Iran to agree to negotiations lasting several days.



Despite the postponement of the travel of the negotiation teams, Islamabad is making intensive efforts to bridge the gaps between the two sides, aiming for a "memorandum of understanding" in an attempt to buy time for reaching a final agreement.



If this scenario is realized, it does not necessarily mean reaching a final agreement, but it may result in a temporary understanding and a consolidation of the ceasefire, along with a general framework for nuclear steps that would be met with a reduction in sanctions on Tehran.



However, there is a significant gap between the demands and expectations from both sides, especially regarding the Iranian nuclear program, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and the sanctions imposed on Iran and its frozen assets.



Scenario Three: Negotiation Without Breakthrough



This scenario assumes that any progress made in the negotiations should be accompanied by concessions from both sides, and current indicators suggest that the gap is very large for reaching an agreement, especially with Trump's insistence that Iran halt all uranium enrichment operations and surrender its current stock of enriched uranium. Iran has rejected these demands.



Scenario Four: Failure of Talks and Collapse of the Truce



It remains uncertain whether Pakistan will succeed in achieving a negotiating breakthrough that allows for the second round of negotiations to take place.



However, even if the round is held, nothing guarantees that there will be an agreement between the two sides given the significant gaps between them, which means that the option of failure for the second round of negotiations—similar to what happened in the first round—is a possibility.