The United Nations reported that around 8,000 people have died or gone missing on migration routes over the past year, with maritime routes leading to Europe topping the list of the most dangerous pathways, as many victims were recorded in what are known as "invisible drowning incidents."

Maria Muita, Director of the Department of Humanitarian Affairs and Response at the International Organization for Migration, stated during a press conference in Geneva that these figures "reflect a collective failure to prevent such tragedies."

According to the organization, the number of deaths and missing persons reached 7,904, a decrease from the record number of 9,197 cases registered in 2024. However, this relative decline is partly attributed to around 1,500 suspected cases that have not been verified due to reduced aid.

The data indicated that more than 40% of the deaths and disappearances occurred on maritime routes leading to Europe, with a significant number of incidents recorded in the category of "invisible drowning," which refers to cases where boats completely disappear at sea without any trace.

The report also pointed out that the route extending from West Africa northward to Europe witnessed around 1,200 deaths, while Asia recorded a record number of victims, including hundreds of refugees from the Rohingya minority fleeing violence in Myanmar or harsh conditions in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

For her part, the Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope, stated that migration routes are changing in response to conflicts, climate pressures, and policy changes, but the risks remain real, adding: Behind these numbers are individuals undertaking perilous journeys and families waiting for news that may never arrive.