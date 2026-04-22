أفادت الأمم المتحدة بأن نحو 8,000 شخص لقوا حتفهم أو فُقدوا على طرق الهجرة خلال العام الماضي، في ظل تصدّر المسارات البحرية المؤدية إلى أوروبا قائمة الطرق الأكثر خطورة، مع تسجيل العديد من الضحايا ضمن ما يُعرف بـ«حوادث الغرق غير المرئية».

وقالت مديرة إدارة الشؤون الإنسانية والاستجابة في المنظمة الدولية للهجرة ماريا مويتا، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في جنيف: إن هذه الأرقام «تعكس فشلاً جماعياً في منع وقوع مثل هذه المآسي».

وبحسب المنظمة، بلغ عدد الوفيات والمفقودين 7,904 أشخاص، بانخفاض عن الرقم القياسي المسجل في عام 2024 الذي بلغ 9,197 حالة. إلا أن هذا التراجع النسبي يُعزى جزئياً إلى وجود نحو 1,500 حالة يُشتبه بها لم يتم التحقق منها بسبب تقليص المساعدات.

وأشارت البيانات إلى أن أكثر من 40% من حالات الوفاة والاختفاء وقعت على الطرق البحرية المؤدية إلى أوروبا، إذ سُجّل عدد كبير من الحوادث ضمن فئة «الغرق غير المرئي»، وهي الحالات التي تختفي فيها القوارب بالكامل في عرض البحر دون العثور على أي أثر لها.

كما لفت التقرير إلى أن الطريق الممتد من غرب أفريقيا شمالاً نحو أوروبا شهد نحو 1,200 حالة وفاة، في حين سجلت آسيا عدداً قياسياً من الضحايا، بينهم مئات اللاجئين من أقلية الروهينغا الفارين من العنف في ميانمار أو من الظروف القاسية في مخيمات اللجوء المكتظة في بنغلاديش.

من جانبها، قالت المديرة العامة للمنظمة الدولية للهجرة إيمي بوب، إن مسارات الهجرة تتغير استجابة للنزاعات والضغوط المناخية والتغيرات في السياسات، لكن المخاطر لا تزال حقيقية، مضيفة: خلف هذه الأرقام يقف أشخاص يخوضون رحلات محفوفة بالمخاطر، وعائلات تنتظر أخباراً قد لا تصل أبداً.