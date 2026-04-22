أعرب رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف عن شكره للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على قبوله طلب تمديد وقف إطلاق النار للسماح للجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية بالمواصلة.
وكتب شريف على حسابه في «إكس»: باسمي الشخصي وباسم المشير سيّد عاصم منير، أتقدم بخالص الشكر والامتنان إلى الرئيس ترمب لقبوله بكرم طلبنا بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار للسماح للجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية بأن تأخذ مجراها، مضيفاً: مع الثقة والاطمئنان الممنوحين، ستستمر باكستان في جهودها الصادقة للتوصل إلى تسوية تفاوضية للنزاع.
وشدد بالقول: أتمنى بصدق أن يستمر الطرفان في احترام وقف إطلاق النار وأن نتمكن من إبرام «صفقة سلام» شاملة خلال الجولة الثانية من المحادثات المقررة في إسلام آباد لإنهاء النزاع نهائياً.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن تمديد وقف النار إلى حين تقديم إيران مقترحها وانتهاء المناقشات بطريقة أو بأخرى، ومواصلة الحصار والاستعدادات، موضحاً أن هناك انقساماً حاداً في إيران، ورغبة من المشير عاصم منير ورئيس وزراء باكستان بطلب تأجيل الهجوم على إيران.
في غضون ذلك، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إن القيادة الإيرانية تشهد نقاشاً داخلياً مكثفاً بشأن كيفية المضي قدماً في المحادثات، مبيناً أن ذلك من بين أسباب قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب انتظار واشنطن وإسلام آباد ردّ إيران على المقترح الأخير.
في المقابل، اعتبر مستشار رئيس البرلمان الإيراني تمديد ترمب وقف إطلاق النار لا يحمل أي معنى، موضحاً أن استمرار الحصار لا يختلف عن القصف ويجب الرد عليه عسكرياً.
ورأى مستشار رئيس البرلمان الإيراني أن تمديد ترمب وقف إطلاق النار محاولة لكسب الوقت بهدف تنفيذ ضربة مفاجئة.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for accepting the request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to continue.
Sharif wrote on his account on "X": In my personal capacity and on behalf of Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course, adding: With the confidence and reassurance granted, Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict.
He emphasized by saying: I sincerely hope that both parties continue to respect the ceasefire and that we can conclude a comprehensive "peace deal" during the second round of talks scheduled in Islamabad to end the conflict permanently.
U.S. President Donald Trump had announced the extension of the ceasefire until Iran presents its proposal and the discussions conclude one way or another, while continuing the blockade and preparations, explaining that there is a sharp division in Iran, and a desire from Marshal Asim Munir and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to request a postponement of the attack on Iran.
Meanwhile, Axios reported that a U.S. official stated that the Iranian leadership is experiencing intense internal discussions about how to proceed with the talks, indicating that this is among the reasons for President Donald Trump's decision to wait for Washington and Islamabad's response to Iran's latest proposal.
In contrast, an advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker considered Trump's extension of the ceasefire to be meaningless, explaining that the continuation of the blockade is no different from bombing and must be responded to militarily.
The advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker viewed Trump's extension of the ceasefire as an attempt to buy time for the purpose of executing a surprise strike.