أعرب رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف عن شكره للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على قبوله طلب تمديد وقف إطلاق النار للسماح للجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية بالمواصلة.


وكتب شريف على حسابه في «إكس»: باسمي الشخصي وباسم المشير سيّد عاصم منير، أتقدم بخالص الشكر والامتنان إلى الرئيس ترمب لقبوله بكرم طلبنا بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار للسماح للجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية بأن تأخذ مجراها، مضيفاً: مع الثقة والاطمئنان الممنوحين، ستستمر باكستان في جهودها الصادقة للتوصل إلى تسوية تفاوضية للنزاع.


وشدد بالقول: أتمنى بصدق أن يستمر الطرفان في احترام وقف إطلاق النار وأن نتمكن من إبرام «صفقة سلام» شاملة خلال الجولة الثانية من المحادثات المقررة في إسلام آباد لإنهاء النزاع نهائياً.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن تمديد وقف النار إلى حين تقديم إيران مقترحها وانتهاء المناقشات بطريقة أو بأخرى، ومواصلة الحصار والاستعدادات، موضحاً أن هناك انقساماً حاداً في إيران، ورغبة من المشير عاصم منير ورئيس وزراء باكستان بطلب تأجيل الهجوم على إيران.


في غضون ذلك، نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إن القيادة الإيرانية تشهد نقاشاً داخلياً مكثفاً بشأن كيفية المضي قدماً في المحادثات، مبيناً أن ذلك من بين أسباب قرار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب انتظار واشنطن وإسلام آباد ردّ إيران على المقترح الأخير.


في المقابل، اعتبر مستشار رئيس البرلمان الإيراني تمديد ترمب وقف إطلاق النار لا يحمل أي معنى، موضحاً أن استمرار الحصار لا يختلف عن القصف ويجب الرد عليه عسكرياً.


ورأى مستشار رئيس البرلمان الإيراني أن تمديد ترمب وقف إطلاق النار محاولة لكسب الوقت بهدف تنفيذ ضربة مفاجئة.