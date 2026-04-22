The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, expressed his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for accepting the request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to continue.



Sharif wrote on his account on "X": In my personal capacity and on behalf of Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course, adding: With the confidence and reassurance granted, Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict.



He emphasized by saying: I sincerely hope that both parties continue to respect the ceasefire and that we can conclude a comprehensive "peace deal" during the second round of talks scheduled in Islamabad to end the conflict permanently.



U.S. President Donald Trump had announced the extension of the ceasefire until Iran presents its proposal and the discussions conclude one way or another, while continuing the blockade and preparations, explaining that there is a sharp division in Iran, and a desire from Marshal Asim Munir and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to request a postponement of the attack on Iran.



Meanwhile, Axios reported that a U.S. official stated that the Iranian leadership is experiencing intense internal discussions about how to proceed with the talks, indicating that this is among the reasons for President Donald Trump's decision to wait for Washington and Islamabad's response to Iran's latest proposal.



In contrast, an advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker considered Trump's extension of the ceasefire to be meaningless, explaining that the continuation of the blockade is no different from bombing and must be responded to militarily.



The advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker viewed Trump's extension of the ceasefire as an attempt to buy time for the purpose of executing a surprise strike.