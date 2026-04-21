U.S. President Donald Trump directed today (Tuesday) to extend the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, while continuing the naval blockade and keeping the forces in a state of readiness, confirming that this extension will last until a unified Iranian proposal is presented and discussions are concluded.



He stated that the decision to extend the ceasefire comes after Pakistan requested a suspension of the attack on Iran.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "Given that the Iranian government is suffering from severe internal division, which is not surprising, and at the request of both the Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, we have been asked to halt the attack on Iran until their leaders and representatives can reach a unified proposal."



He added: "Accordingly, I have instructed the military to continue the blockade and remain fully prepared in all other aspects, and the ceasefire will be extended until the proposal is presented and discussions are completed, whether they lead to a result or not."



President Trump had held a meeting at the White House with Vice President JD Vance and his envoys Steff Witkoff and Kushner, and announced the suspension of Vice President JD Vance's diplomatic trip to Islamabad, after Tehran did not confirm its position on the negotiations, according to the American newspaper "The New York Times."



U.S. officials are seeking a clear signal that the Iranian negotiators have been given full authority to reach an agreement.



Efforts by Pakistani officials continue to persuade the Iranians to participate in the scheduled negotiations in Islamabad.



This came shortly after the announcement that the U.S. military had seized the oil tanker Tiffany in the Bay of Bengal, which was en route from Iran to Singapore, and according to an American official, the oil tanker Tiffany belongs to the Iranian shadow fleet.



The official stated that the relevant U.S. government agencies will decide its fate.