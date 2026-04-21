وجّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران، مع مواصلة الحصار البحري والإبقاء على القوات في حالة جاهزية، مؤكداً أن هذا التمديد سيستمر إلى حين تقديم مقترح إيراني موحد وإنهاء المناقشات.


وقال إن قرار تمديد وقف إطلاق النار يأتي بعد طلب باكستان تعليق الهجوم على إيران.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: «بناءً على أن حكومة إيران تعاني من انقسام داخلي شديد، وهو أمر غير مفاجئ، وبناءً على طلب كل من قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، فقد طُلب منا إيقاف الهجوم على إيران إلى حين أن يتمكن قادتها وممثلوها من التوصل إلى مقترح موحد».


وأضاف: «وعليه، فقد أصدرتُ تعليماتي للجيش بمواصلة الحصار، والبقاء في جميع الجوانب الأخرى في حالة استعداد تام، كما سيتم تمديد وقف إطلاق النار إلى حين تقديم المقترح، واستكمال المحادثات، سواء انتهت إلى نتيجة أو لم تنتهِ».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب قد عقد اجتماعاً في البيت الأبيض مع نائبه جي دي فانس ومبعوثيه سيتف ويتكوف وكوشنر، كما أعلن تعليق الرحلة الدبلوماسية لنائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس إلى إسلام آباد، بعد عدم تأكيد طهران موقفها من المفاوضات، بحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية.


ويسعى المسؤولون الأمريكيون للحصول على إشارة واضحة بأن المفاوضين الإيرانيين مُنحوا تفويضاً كاملاً للتوصل إلى اتفاق.


وتتواصل الجهود الباكستانية لإقناع الإيرانيين بالمشاركة في المفاوضات المقررة في إسلام آباد.


وجاء ذلك بعد وقت قصير من إعلان الجيش الأمريكي السيطرة على ناقلة النفط تيفاني في خليج البنغال التي كانت في طريقها من إيران إلى سنغافورة، وبحسب مسؤول أمريكي فإن ناقلة النفط تيفاني تعود لأسطول الظل الإيراني.


وأفاد المسؤول بأن الجهات الحكومية الأمريكية المختصة ستقرر مصيرها.