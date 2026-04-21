وجّه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران، مع مواصلة الحصار البحري والإبقاء على القوات في حالة جاهزية، مؤكداً أن هذا التمديد سيستمر إلى حين تقديم مقترح إيراني موحد وإنهاء المناقشات.
وقال إن قرار تمديد وقف إطلاق النار يأتي بعد طلب باكستان تعليق الهجوم على إيران.
وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: «بناءً على أن حكومة إيران تعاني من انقسام داخلي شديد، وهو أمر غير مفاجئ، وبناءً على طلب كل من قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الوزراء شهباز شريف، فقد طُلب منا إيقاف الهجوم على إيران إلى حين أن يتمكن قادتها وممثلوها من التوصل إلى مقترح موحد».
وأضاف: «وعليه، فقد أصدرتُ تعليماتي للجيش بمواصلة الحصار، والبقاء في جميع الجوانب الأخرى في حالة استعداد تام، كما سيتم تمديد وقف إطلاق النار إلى حين تقديم المقترح، واستكمال المحادثات، سواء انتهت إلى نتيجة أو لم تنتهِ».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب قد عقد اجتماعاً في البيت الأبيض مع نائبه جي دي فانس ومبعوثيه سيتف ويتكوف وكوشنر، كما أعلن تعليق الرحلة الدبلوماسية لنائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس إلى إسلام آباد، بعد عدم تأكيد طهران موقفها من المفاوضات، بحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية.
ويسعى المسؤولون الأمريكيون للحصول على إشارة واضحة بأن المفاوضين الإيرانيين مُنحوا تفويضاً كاملاً للتوصل إلى اتفاق.
وتتواصل الجهود الباكستانية لإقناع الإيرانيين بالمشاركة في المفاوضات المقررة في إسلام آباد.
وجاء ذلك بعد وقت قصير من إعلان الجيش الأمريكي السيطرة على ناقلة النفط تيفاني في خليج البنغال التي كانت في طريقها من إيران إلى سنغافورة، وبحسب مسؤول أمريكي فإن ناقلة النفط تيفاني تعود لأسطول الظل الإيراني.
وأفاد المسؤول بأن الجهات الحكومية الأمريكية المختصة ستقرر مصيرها.
U.S. President Donald Trump directed today (Tuesday) to extend the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, while continuing the naval blockade and keeping the forces in a state of readiness, confirming that this extension will last until a unified Iranian proposal is presented and discussions are concluded.
He stated that the decision to extend the ceasefire comes after Pakistan requested a suspension of the attack on Iran.
Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "Given that the Iranian government is suffering from severe internal division, which is not surprising, and at the request of both the Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, we have been asked to halt the attack on Iran until their leaders and representatives can reach a unified proposal."
He added: "Accordingly, I have instructed the military to continue the blockade and remain fully prepared in all other aspects, and the ceasefire will be extended until the proposal is presented and discussions are completed, whether they lead to a result or not."
President Trump had held a meeting at the White House with Vice President JD Vance and his envoys Steff Witkoff and Kushner, and announced the suspension of Vice President JD Vance's diplomatic trip to Islamabad, after Tehran did not confirm its position on the negotiations, according to the American newspaper "The New York Times."
U.S. officials are seeking a clear signal that the Iranian negotiators have been given full authority to reach an agreement.
Efforts by Pakistani officials continue to persuade the Iranians to participate in the scheduled negotiations in Islamabad.
This came shortly after the announcement that the U.S. military had seized the oil tanker Tiffany in the Bay of Bengal, which was en route from Iran to Singapore, and according to an American official, the oil tanker Tiffany belongs to the Iranian shadow fleet.
The official stated that the relevant U.S. government agencies will decide its fate.