كشفت مسؤولة ⁠السياسة الخارجية ‌في الاتحاد الأوروبي، كايا كالاس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، اتفاق دول التكتل ⁠على توسيع نطاق العقوبات المفروضة على إيران لتشمل المسؤولين عن إغلاق مضيق هرمز.


وأعلنت كالاس عن طلبها ​من وزراء الخارجية ‌خلال اجتماعهم في لوكسمبورج ​تعزيز البعثة ⁠البحرية للاتحاد ​الأوروبي ⁠في ‌الشرق الأوسط التي تعمل حالياً على ‌حماية السفن من هجمات جماعة الحوثي في البحر الأحمر، موضحة أنه إذا استؤنف القتال الليلة سيكون ثمن ذلك كبيراً لكل الأطراف.


وشددت مسؤولة ⁠السياسة الخارجية ‌في الاتحاد الأوروبي على ضرورة انعقاد جولة المفاوضات المنتظرة في إسلام آباد.


يأتي ذلك على وقع استمرار التضارب في التصريحات حول توجه الوفدين الأمريكي والإيراني إلى إسلام آباد.


ونقلت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت قولها إن المباحثات مع إيران ديناميكية وتتطور بشكل مستمر، مشيدة بأداء نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس ووصفته بأنه يقوم بعمل رائع.


لكن موقع «أكسيوس» ذكر أن الموفدين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر ما زالا في الولايات المتحدة، وأن طائرتهما أقلعت من ميامي باتجاه واشنطن، مع احتمال لقائهما الرئيس دونالد ترمب.


بالمقابل، ذكرت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية أن طهران لم تتخذ بعد القرار النهائي بشأن المشاركة أو عدمها في مفاوضات باكستان، موضحة أن الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية انتهاك للقانون الدولي.


من جهته، أقر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن بلاده تواجه تحديات كبيرة، قائلاً: كنا في الماضي نواجه عدواً محدداً أما اليوم فنحن نواجه مجموعة من القوى.


وأضاف: وفق المسار المتوقع مستقبلاً سنواجه تحديات لا تستطيع الحكومة حلها ونحتاج مشاركة الشعب.