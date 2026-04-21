The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaia Kalas, revealed today (Tuesday) that the bloc's countries have agreed to expand the sanctions imposed on Iran to include those responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz.



Kalas announced her request to foreign ministers during their meeting in Luxembourg to enhance the EU's naval mission in the Middle East, which is currently working to protect ships from attacks by the Houthi group in the Red Sea, explaining that if fighting resumes tonight, the cost will be high for all parties involved.



The EU foreign policy chief emphasized the necessity of holding the anticipated round of negotiations in Islamabad.



This comes amid ongoing conflicting statements regarding the direction of the American and Iranian delegations to Islamabad.



The Washington Post quoted White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt as saying that discussions with Iran are dynamic and continuously evolving, praising the performance of Vice President J.D. Vance and describing him as doing a great job.



However, Axios reported that the American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are still in the United States, and their plane took off from Miami heading to Washington, with the possibility of meeting President Donald Trump.



In contrast, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran has not yet made a final decision regarding participation in the negotiations in Pakistan, clarifying that the maritime blockade on Iranian ports is a violation of international law.



For his part, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian acknowledged that his country is facing significant challenges, saying: "In the past, we faced a specific enemy, but today we are facing a group of powers."



He added: "According to the expected future trajectory, we will face challenges that the government cannot resolve, and we need the participation of the people."