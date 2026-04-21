فيما أكد وزير الإعلام الباكستاني عطا الله تارار أن بلاده لا تزال تنتظر رداً رسمياً من إيران بشأن حضور المفاوضات، طلب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) من قادة إيران الإفراج عن ثماني نساء، معتبراً أن هذه الخطوة ستكون بداية جيدة للمفاوضات.
وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «إلى قادة إيران، الذين سيدخلون قريباً في المفاوضات، سأكون ممتناً جداً للإفراج عن هؤلاء النساء، أنا متأكد أنهم سيقدّرون أنكم فعلتم ذلك، من فضلكم لا تؤذوهن، ستكون بداية رائعة لمفاوضاتنا»، مرفقاً صورة للنساء الثمان.
تعزيزات أمريكية
وحسب تقارير فإن النساء الثمان يواجهن الإعدام، رغم أن ترمب لم يذكر أسماءهن، واكتفى بنشر صورهن.
في الوقت ذاته، قال ترمب لشبكة «سي إن بي سي»: إن القوات الأمريكية اعترضت الاثنين سفينة كانت تحمل بعض المعدات إلى إيران، معتبراً أنه تصرف لم يكن لطيفاً للغاية، إذ يبدو أنها كانت هدية من الصين.
وقال ترمب إنه يشعر بالدهشة من الموقف الصيني، رغم علاقته التي وصفها بـ«الجيدة جداً» مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج، مضيفاً: «كنت أظن أنني توصلت إلى تفاهم مع شي، ولكن لا بأس في ذلك، فهذه هي طبيعة الحروب».
وأضاف ترمب: الجيش الأمريكي لديه الآن مخزون هائل من الذخيرة، ما يجعلنا أقوى بكثير مما كنا عليه قبل أربعة أو خمسة أسابيع، مبيناً أن البنتاغون استغل هذه الفترة لإعادة تزويد المخزونات.
ورجح ترمب أن يكون الإيرانيون قاموا ببعض عمليات إعادة التزود أيضاً، لافتاً إلى أنهم حاولوا تحريك صواريخهم في أرجاء المنطقة حتى خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار.
باكستان: إيران لم تؤكد حضورها
من جهة أخرى، دعا وزير الخارجية الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار اليوم الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى «تمديد وقف إطلاق النار» المرتقب نهايته فجر الخميس (بتوقيت طهران)، ومنح فرصة للحوار والدبلوماسية.
وأوضح دار أن بلاده «تواصل التركيز على الحوار والدبلوماسية باعتبارهما الوسيلتين الوحيدتين القابلتين للتطبيق، ومعالجة التحديات وتحقيق السلام والاستقرار المستدامين في المنطقة»، مشدداً على «ضرورة وجود تواصل بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران».
بدوره، أوضح وزير الإعلام الباكستاني عطا الله تارار في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس» أن الوضع كما هو قائم حتى الساعة 19:30 بتوقيت المحيط الهادئ، موضحاً أن باكستان لا تزال تنتظر الرد الرسمي من الجانب الإيراني بشأن تأكيد إرسال وفد لحضور محادثات السلام في إسلام أباد.
وأشار إلى أن باكستان كوسيط في اتصال مستمر مع الإيرانيين وتسعى في طريق الدبلوماسية والحوار، موضحاً أن وقف إطلاق النار ينتهي في الساعة 4:50 صباحًا بتوقيت المحيط الهادئ، 22 أبريل والقرار من إيران بحضور المحادثات قبل نهاية وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين أمر حاسم.
وأوضح: باكستان بذلت جهودًا صادقة لإقناع القيادة الإيرانية بالمشاركة في الجولة الثانية من المحادثات وتستمر هذه الجهود.
While the Pakistani Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed that his country is still waiting for an official response from Iran regarding attendance at the negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump today (Tuesday) requested that Iranian leaders release eight women, considering this step a good start for the negotiations.
Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "To the leaders of Iran, who will soon enter negotiations, I would be very grateful for the release of these women. I am sure they will appreciate that you did this. Please do not harm them; it will be a wonderful start to our negotiations," attaching a picture of the eight women.
U.S. Reinforcements
According to reports, the eight women face execution, although Trump did not mention their names and only published their pictures.
At the same time, Trump told CNBC that U.S. forces intercepted a ship on Monday that was carrying some equipment to Iran, considering it an act that was not very nice, as it appeared to be a gift from China.
Trump said he was surprised by the Chinese stance, despite what he described as a "very good" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding: "I thought I had reached an understanding with Xi, but that's okay; that's the nature of wars."
Trump added: The U.S. military now has a huge stockpile of ammunition, making us much stronger than we were four or five weeks ago, indicating that the Pentagon took this time to replenish stocks.
Trump speculated that the Iranians may have also conducted some resupply operations, noting that they attempted to move their missiles around the region even during the ceasefire period.
Pakistan: Iran Has Not Confirmed Its Attendance
On another note, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar today called on the United States and Iran to "extend the ceasefire" that is expected to end at dawn on Thursday (Tehran time), giving an opportunity for dialogue and diplomacy.
Dar clarified that his country "continues to focus on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address challenges and achieve sustainable peace and stability in the region," emphasizing the "necessity of communication between the United States and Iran."
For his part, Pakistani Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar clarified in posts on his account on "X" that the situation remains as it is until 7:30 PM Pacific Time, explaining that Pakistan is still waiting for an official response from the Iranian side regarding the confirmation of sending a delegation to attend the peace talks in Islamabad.
He pointed out that Pakistan, as a mediator, is in continuous contact with the Iranians and is pursuing diplomacy and dialogue, explaining that the ceasefire ends at 4:50 AM Pacific Time on April 22, and the decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of the two-week ceasefire is crucial.
He clarified: Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks, and these efforts continue.