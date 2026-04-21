While the Pakistani Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed that his country is still waiting for an official response from Iran regarding attendance at the negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump today (Tuesday) requested that Iranian leaders release eight women, considering this step a good start for the negotiations.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "To the leaders of Iran, who will soon enter negotiations, I would be very grateful for the release of these women. I am sure they will appreciate that you did this. Please do not harm them; it will be a wonderful start to our negotiations," attaching a picture of the eight women.



U.S. Reinforcements



According to reports, the eight women face execution, although Trump did not mention their names and only published their pictures.



At the same time, Trump told CNBC that U.S. forces intercepted a ship on Monday that was carrying some equipment to Iran, considering it an act that was not very nice, as it appeared to be a gift from China.



Trump said he was surprised by the Chinese stance, despite what he described as a "very good" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding: "I thought I had reached an understanding with Xi, but that's okay; that's the nature of wars."



Trump added: The U.S. military now has a huge stockpile of ammunition, making us much stronger than we were four or five weeks ago, indicating that the Pentagon took this time to replenish stocks.



Trump speculated that the Iranians may have also conducted some resupply operations, noting that they attempted to move their missiles around the region even during the ceasefire period.



Pakistan: Iran Has Not Confirmed Its Attendance



On another note, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar today called on the United States and Iran to "extend the ceasefire" that is expected to end at dawn on Thursday (Tehran time), giving an opportunity for dialogue and diplomacy.



Dar clarified that his country "continues to focus on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address challenges and achieve sustainable peace and stability in the region," emphasizing the "necessity of communication between the United States and Iran."



For his part, Pakistani Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar clarified in posts on his account on "X" that the situation remains as it is until 7:30 PM Pacific Time, explaining that Pakistan is still waiting for an official response from the Iranian side regarding the confirmation of sending a delegation to attend the peace talks in Islamabad.



He pointed out that Pakistan, as a mediator, is in continuous contact with the Iranians and is pursuing diplomacy and dialogue, explaining that the ceasefire ends at 4:50 AM Pacific Time on April 22, and the decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of the two-week ceasefire is crucial.



He clarified: Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks, and these efforts continue.