فيما أكد وزير الإعلام الباكستاني عطا الله تارار أن بلاده لا تزال تنتظر رداً رسمياً من إيران بشأن حضور المفاوضات، طلب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) من قادة إيران الإفراج عن ثماني نساء، معتبراً أن هذه الخطوة ستكون بداية جيدة للمفاوضات.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «إلى قادة إيران، الذين سيدخلون قريباً في المفاوضات، سأكون ممتناً جداً للإفراج عن هؤلاء النساء، أنا متأكد أنهم سيقدّرون أنكم فعلتم ذلك، من فضلكم لا تؤذوهن، ستكون بداية رائعة لمفاوضاتنا»، مرفقاً صورة للنساء الثمان.


تعزيزات أمريكية


وحسب تقارير فإن النساء الثمان يواجهن الإعدام، رغم أن ترمب لم يذكر أسماءهن، واكتفى بنشر صورهن.


في الوقت ذاته، قال ترمب لشبكة «سي إن بي سي»: إن القوات الأمريكية اعترضت الاثنين سفينة كانت تحمل بعض المعدات إلى إيران، معتبراً أنه تصرف لم يكن لطيفاً للغاية، إذ يبدو أنها كانت هدية من الصين.


وقال ترمب إنه يشعر بالدهشة من الموقف الصيني، رغم علاقته التي وصفها بـ«الجيدة جداً» مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج، مضيفاً: «كنت أظن أنني توصلت إلى تفاهم مع شي، ولكن لا بأس في ذلك، فهذه هي طبيعة الحروب».


وأضاف ترمب: الجيش الأمريكي لديه الآن مخزون هائل من الذخيرة، ما يجعلنا أقوى بكثير مما كنا عليه قبل أربعة أو خمسة أسابيع، مبيناً أن البنتاغون استغل هذه الفترة لإعادة تزويد المخزونات.


ورجح ترمب أن يكون الإيرانيون قاموا ببعض عمليات إعادة التزود أيضاً، لافتاً إلى أنهم حاولوا تحريك صواريخهم في أرجاء المنطقة حتى خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار.


باكستان: إيران لم تؤكد حضورها


من جهة أخرى، دعا وزير الخارجية الباكستاني محمد إسحاق دار اليوم الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى «تمديد وقف إطلاق النار» المرتقب نهايته فجر الخميس (بتوقيت طهران)، ومنح فرصة للحوار والدبلوماسية.


وأوضح دار أن بلاده «تواصل التركيز على الحوار والدبلوماسية باعتبارهما الوسيلتين الوحيدتين القابلتين للتطبيق، ومعالجة التحديات وتحقيق السلام والاستقرار المستدامين في المنطقة»، مشدداً على «ضرورة وجود تواصل بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران».


بدوره، أوضح وزير الإعلام الباكستاني عطا الله تارار في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس» أن الوضع كما هو قائم حتى الساعة 19:30 بتوقيت المحيط الهادئ، موضحاً أن باكستان لا تزال تنتظر الرد الرسمي من الجانب الإيراني بشأن تأكيد إرسال وفد لحضور محادثات السلام في إسلام أباد.


وأشار إلى أن ⁠باكستان كوسيط في اتصال مستمر مع الإيرانيين وتسعى في طريق الدبلوماسية والحوار، موضحاً أن وقف إطلاق النار ينتهي في الساعة 4:50 صباحًا بتوقيت المحيط الهادئ، 22 أبريل والقرار من إيران بحضور المحادثات قبل نهاية وقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين أمر حاسم.


وأوضح: باكستان بذلت جهودًا صادقة لإقناع القيادة الإيرانية بالمشاركة في الجولة الثانية من المحادثات وتستمر هذه الجهود.