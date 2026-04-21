مع اقتراب موعد انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار، يسود الغموض مسار المفاوضات المرتقبة في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، وسط اشتراطات متبادلة، وتصعيد بحري، واستمرار الخلافات الجوهرية حول الملف النووي.
الوفود لم تغادر والهدنة تقترب من النهاية
وفي منشور قصير على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إيران بأنها «انتهكت وقف إطلاق النار عدة مرات».
وجاء منشور ترمب وسط ترقب لاحتمال عقد مفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران في إسلام آباد، قبل نهاية الهدنة فجر الخميس بتوقيت إيران.
ووفقا لمصدر باكستاني مشارك في المحادثات، ينتهي أمد الهدنة بين واشنطن وطهران في الثامنة من مساء الأربعاء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (3:30 فجر الخميس بتوقيت طهران).
وفيما تستعد إسلام آباد لاستضافة المحادثات، ظهرت تباينات في الأنباء بشأن الوفد الأمريكي، فبينما أعلن ترمب أن وفده سيغادر قريبا، أكدت مصادر أن نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس لا يزال في الولايات المتحدة، نافية تقارير عن توجهه إلى باكستان.
ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مصادر مطلعة أنه من المقرر أن يغادر فانس واشنطن اليوم إلى إسلام آباد، مشددة على أن «الوضع لا يزال متغيرا».
الهوة واسعة بين واشنطن وطهران
سياسيا، تبدو الهوة واسعة بين واشنطن وطهران، إذ رفضت القيادة الإيرانية التفاوض تحت التهديد، واعتبر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن «الإشارات غير البناءة والمتضاربة الصادرة عن المسؤولين الأمريكيين تحمل رسالة مريرة، فهم يريدون استسلام إيران»، مشددا على أن «الإيرانيين لا يرضخون للقوة».
فيما حذر رئيس البرلمان وكبير المفاوضين الإيرانيين محمد باقر قاليباف من أن ترمب يسعى لتحويل طاولة المفاوضات إلى طاولة استسلام، متهما إياه بزيادة الضغط على طهران من خلال الحصار وانتهاكات وقف إطلاق النار.
وقال قاليباف عبر منصة «إكس»: إن طهران ستكشف «أوراقا جديدة» إذا استؤنفت الحرب، مضيفا: «نحن لا نقبل أن نفاوض تحت التهديد، وخلال الأسبوعين الماضيين كنا نستعد لكشف أوراق جديدة في ساحة المعركة».
انعدام الثقة العميقة لدى الإيرانيين
وتترافق هذه التصريحات مع تسريبات نقلتها «سي إن إن» عن مسؤولين في إدارة ترمب، أكدوا فيها أن تعليقات الرئيس العلنية «أضرت بالمفاوضات نظرا لانعدام الثقة العميق لدى الإيرانيين تجاه الولايات المتحدة».
وأوضحت الشبكة أن الإيرانيين لم يبدوا ارتياحا لتفاوض ترمب عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والإيحاء بموافقتهم على قضايا لم يحسم أمرها بعد، مشيرة إلى أنهم قلقون بشكل خاص من الظهور بمظهر الضعيف.
ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول إيراني كبير أن طهران تدرس بإيجابية حضور محادثات السلام، في تغير واضح للهجة الإيرانية مقارنة بالتصريحات السابقة، إثر جهود إسلام آباد لإنهاء الحصار الأمريكي.
عقبة الملف النووي
ويتصدر الملف النووي أولوية الخلافات، إذ صرح ترمب بأن إيران وافقت على إخراج اليورانيوم المخصب من أراضيها، وهو ما نفته أمس (الإثنين). وكشفت «سي إن إن» أن أحد المقترحات الأخيرة من الجانب الإيراني يقضي بتعليق تخصيب اليورانيوم لمدة 10 سنوات، يعقبها عقد آخر يُسمح لها فيه بتخصيب محدود بمستويات أقل بكثير من درجة تصنيع الأسلحة.
As the deadline for the ceasefire approaches, uncertainty surrounds the anticipated negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, amid mutual conditions, maritime escalation, and ongoing fundamental disagreements over the nuclear file.
The delegations have not left, and the truce is nearing its end
In a brief post on the "Truth Social" platform, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran today (Tuesday) of having "violated the ceasefire several times."
This post from Trump came amid expectations of possible negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad before the ceasefire ends at dawn on Thursday, Iran time.
According to a Pakistani source involved in the talks, the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is set to expire at 8 PM Wednesday Eastern Time (3:30 AM Thursday Tehran time).
As Islamabad prepares to host the talks, discrepancies have emerged in the news regarding the U.S. delegation. While Trump announced that his delegation would leave soon, sources confirmed that Vice President J.D. Vance is still in the United States, denying reports of his travel to Pakistan.
CNN reported from informed sources that Vance is scheduled to leave Washington today for Islamabad, emphasizing that "the situation remains fluid."
The gap is wide between Washington and Tehran
Politically, the gap appears wide between Washington and Tehran, as the Iranian leadership has refused to negotiate under threat. Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian stated that "the unconstructive and conflicting signals from U.S. officials carry a bitter message; they want Iran to surrender," stressing that "Iranians do not yield to force."
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that Trump seeks to turn the negotiation table into a surrender table, accusing him of increasing pressure on Tehran through sanctions and violations of the ceasefire.
Qalibaf stated via the "X" platform that Tehran will reveal "new cards" if the war resumes, adding: "We do not accept to negotiate under threat, and over the past two weeks, we have been preparing to unveil new cards on the battlefield."
Deep mistrust among Iranians
These statements coincide with leaks reported by CNN from officials in the Trump administration, who confirmed that the president's public comments "harmed the negotiations due to the deep mistrust among Iranians towards the United States."
The network clarified that the Iranians were not comfortable with Trump negotiating through social media and implying their agreement on issues that have not yet been resolved, noting that they are particularly concerned about appearing weak.
Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official stating that Tehran is positively considering attending peace talks, marking a clear shift in the Iranian tone compared to previous statements, following Islamabad's efforts to end the American blockade.
The nuclear file as a stumbling block
The nuclear file tops the priority of disagreements, as Trump stated that Iran agreed to remove enriched uranium from its territory, which was denied yesterday (Monday). CNN revealed that one of the recent proposals from the Iranian side involves suspending uranium enrichment for 10 years, followed by another agreement allowing limited enrichment at levels much lower than those required for weapon manufacturing.