مع اقتراب موعد انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار، يسود الغموض مسار المفاوضات المرتقبة في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، وسط اشتراطات متبادلة، وتصعيد بحري، واستمرار الخلافات الجوهرية حول الملف النووي.


الوفود لم تغادر والهدنة تقترب من النهاية


وفي منشور قصير على منصة «تروث سوشيال»، اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إيران بأنها «انتهكت وقف إطلاق النار عدة مرات».


وجاء منشور ترمب وسط ترقب لاحتمال عقد مفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران في إسلام آباد، قبل نهاية الهدنة فجر الخميس بتوقيت إيران.


ووفقا لمصدر باكستاني مشارك في المحادثات، ينتهي أمد الهدنة بين واشنطن وطهران في الثامنة من مساء الأربعاء بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة (3:30 فجر الخميس بتوقيت طهران).


وفيما تستعد إسلام آباد لاستضافة المحادثات، ظهرت تباينات في الأنباء بشأن الوفد الأمريكي، فبينما أعلن ترمب أن وفده سيغادر قريبا، أكدت مصادر أن نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس لا يزال في الولايات المتحدة، نافية تقارير عن توجهه إلى باكستان.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» عن مصادر مطلعة أنه من المقرر أن يغادر فانس واشنطن اليوم إلى إسلام آباد، مشددة على أن «الوضع لا يزال متغيرا».


الهوة واسعة بين واشنطن وطهران


سياسيا، تبدو الهوة واسعة بين واشنطن وطهران، إذ رفضت القيادة الإيرانية التفاوض تحت التهديد، واعتبر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن «الإشارات غير البناءة والمتضاربة الصادرة عن المسؤولين الأمريكيين تحمل رسالة مريرة، فهم يريدون استسلام إيران»، مشددا على أن «الإيرانيين لا يرضخون للقوة».


فيما حذر رئيس البرلمان وكبير المفاوضين الإيرانيين محمد باقر قاليباف من أن ترمب يسعى لتحويل طاولة المفاوضات إلى طاولة استسلام، متهما إياه بزيادة الضغط على طهران من خلال الحصار وانتهاكات وقف إطلاق النار.


وقال قاليباف عبر منصة «إكس»: إن طهران ستكشف «أوراقا جديدة» إذا استؤنفت الحرب، مضيفا: «نحن لا نقبل أن نفاوض تحت التهديد، وخلال الأسبوعين الماضيين كنا نستعد لكشف أوراق جديدة في ساحة المعركة».


انعدام الثقة العميقة لدى الإيرانيين


وتترافق هذه التصريحات مع تسريبات نقلتها «سي إن إن» عن مسؤولين في إدارة ترمب، أكدوا فيها أن تعليقات الرئيس العلنية «أضرت بالمفاوضات نظرا لانعدام الثقة العميق لدى الإيرانيين تجاه الولايات المتحدة».


وأوضحت الشبكة أن الإيرانيين لم يبدوا ارتياحا لتفاوض ترمب عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والإيحاء بموافقتهم على قضايا لم يحسم أمرها بعد، مشيرة إلى أنهم قلقون بشكل خاص من الظهور بمظهر الضعيف.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول إيراني كبير أن طهران تدرس بإيجابية حضور محادثات السلام، في تغير واضح للهجة الإيرانية مقارنة بالتصريحات السابقة، إثر جهود إسلام آباد لإنهاء الحصار الأمريكي.


عقبة الملف النووي


ويتصدر الملف النووي أولوية الخلافات، إذ صرح ترمب بأن إيران وافقت على إخراج اليورانيوم المخصب من أراضيها، وهو ما نفته أمس (الإثنين). وكشفت «سي إن إن» أن أحد المقترحات الأخيرة من الجانب الإيراني يقضي بتعليق تخصيب اليورانيوم لمدة 10 سنوات، يعقبها عقد آخر يُسمح لها فيه بتخصيب محدود بمستويات أقل بكثير من درجة تصنيع الأسلحة.