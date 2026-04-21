As the deadline for the ceasefire approaches, uncertainty surrounds the anticipated negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, amid mutual conditions, maritime escalation, and ongoing fundamental disagreements over the nuclear file.



The delegations have not left, and the truce is nearing its end



In a brief post on the "Truth Social" platform, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran today (Tuesday) of having "violated the ceasefire several times."



This post from Trump came amid expectations of possible negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad before the ceasefire ends at dawn on Thursday, Iran time.



According to a Pakistani source involved in the talks, the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is set to expire at 8 PM Wednesday Eastern Time (3:30 AM Thursday Tehran time).



As Islamabad prepares to host the talks, discrepancies have emerged in the news regarding the U.S. delegation. While Trump announced that his delegation would leave soon, sources confirmed that Vice President J.D. Vance is still in the United States, denying reports of his travel to Pakistan.



CNN reported from informed sources that Vance is scheduled to leave Washington today for Islamabad, emphasizing that "the situation remains fluid."



The gap is wide between Washington and Tehran



Politically, the gap appears wide between Washington and Tehran, as the Iranian leadership has refused to negotiate under threat. Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian stated that "the unconstructive and conflicting signals from U.S. officials carry a bitter message; they want Iran to surrender," stressing that "Iranians do not yield to force."



Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that Trump seeks to turn the negotiation table into a surrender table, accusing him of increasing pressure on Tehran through sanctions and violations of the ceasefire.



Qalibaf stated via the "X" platform that Tehran will reveal "new cards" if the war resumes, adding: "We do not accept to negotiate under threat, and over the past two weeks, we have been preparing to unveil new cards on the battlefield."



Deep mistrust among Iranians



These statements coincide with leaks reported by CNN from officials in the Trump administration, who confirmed that the president's public comments "harmed the negotiations due to the deep mistrust among Iranians towards the United States."



The network clarified that the Iranians were not comfortable with Trump negotiating through social media and implying their agreement on issues that have not yet been resolved, noting that they are particularly concerned about appearing weak.



Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official stating that Tehran is positively considering attending peace talks, marking a clear shift in the Iranian tone compared to previous statements, following Islamabad's efforts to end the American blockade.



The nuclear file as a stumbling block



The nuclear file tops the priority of disagreements, as Trump stated that Iran agreed to remove enriched uranium from its territory, which was denied yesterday (Monday). CNN revealed that one of the recent proposals from the Iranian side involves suspending uranium enrichment for 10 years, followed by another agreement allowing limited enrichment at levels much lower than those required for weapon manufacturing.