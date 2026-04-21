Confusion and ambiguity dominate the diplomatic scene between Washington and Tehran, casting doubt on the fate of the second round of peace talks, despite the impending end of the ceasefire.



The current situation appears to be at the brink of two options: either a difficult deal under pressure, or a slide into a new military confrontation.

الغموض يلف مفاوضات الجولة الثانية.



Ambiguity surrounds everything



The British newspaper "Financial Times" considered that what is happening is not just "fog of war" as is customary, but rather "fog of peace," as there is formally a ceasefire, but ambiguity surrounds everything else. There is no clear or agreed narrative between the United States and Iran clarifying whether negotiations are taking place or not, and whether the truce will continue or not?



It noted that each side realizes it has a genuine interest in reaching an agreement; Iran is aware of its vulnerability to military strikes and economic pressures, while the U.S. sees that the continuation of the crisis, especially the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, directly threatens the global economy through rising energy prices and disrupted supply chains.



It emphasized that the gap between the two countries remains very deep, encompassing complex and intertwined issues such as the nuclear program, sanctions, regional influence, Israel's security, and international navigation, and the balance leans towards escalation, especially since each side believes it can force the other to back down first.



Progress on some easier issues



The newspaper anticipated progress on some easier issues, such as a temporary freeze on nuclear enrichment, but other issues, particularly control over the Strait of Hormuz, will remain a major knot that is difficult to resolve.



It pointed out that internal and regional factors may add a layer of complexity; for example, within Iran, the hardline faction seems to be gaining strength, which may reduce the chances of a settlement. In the United States, there are questions about how aware the leadership is of the limits of military power, and Israel may play an unexpected role if it sees that the course of negotiations does not serve its interests.



The report warned that the worst has not yet happened, and that the region and the world may be on the brink of a more dangerous phase, as the option of military escalation remains closer than reaching a comprehensive settlement.



A tense and contradictory picture



The "Times" painted a tense and contradictory picture of the relationship between the United States and Iran at a critical moment before the end of the ceasefire, stating: While both sides are supposed to be preparing for a new round of negotiations, Trump is deliberately creating a state of uncertainty to confuse his opponents and gain a negotiating advantage, or he is trying to improve his image domestically after being accused of weakness and retreat. It noted that his premature declaration of victory could be a means of pressuring Iran, but at the same time carries significant risks.



It confirmed that Iran is not in a comfortable position, as sanctions, economic pressures, inflation, and internal protests make some wings of the regime inclined to reach an agreement, yet there are still clear red lines, especially regarding the nuclear program and sovereignty.



Fragile stalemate and open channels



The "Independent" viewed that the channels of peace between the two countries remain open, and that diplomacy is not over yet, but it is hanging by a thin thread. It cited that after the collapse of the Islamabad negotiations, military confrontation was expected to escalate, but that did not happen. It observed that the crisis has not yet exploded into a full confrontation, but it also has not approached a solution; rather, it is living in a state of "fragile stalemate" akin to what it termed "fog of peace."



It confirmed that the Hormuz crisis is the most sensitive knot, and despite both sides recognizing the risks of escalation, the deep-seated mistrust between them and the widening list of contentious issues make reaching a quick agreement nearly impossible, especially since such issues typically require years of negotiation.



The newspaper believed that the crisis is not heading towards a near breakthrough, but rather towards a long phase of tug-of-war, alternating between negotiation periods and escalation periods; because the roots of the crisis have not yet been resolved, and the possibility of slipping back into escalation remains very strong.