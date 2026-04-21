يسود الارتباك والغموض المشهد الدبلوماسي بين واشنطن وطهران ما يجعل مصير الجولة الثانية من محادثات السلام موضع شك، رغم قرب انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار.


ويبدو أن الوضع الراهن يقف على حافة خيارين: فإما صفقة صعبة تحت الضغط، أو الانزلاق نحو مواجهة عسكرية جديدة.

الغموض يلف مفاوضات الجولة الثانية.

الغموض يلف مفاوضات الجولة الثانية.


الغموض يحيط بكل شيء


واعتبرت صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز» البريطانية، أن ما يجري ليس فقط «ضباب حرب» كما هو مألوف، بل «ضباب سلام»، إذ يوجد شكلياً وقف لإطلاق النار، لكن الغموض يحيط بكل شيء آخر، فلا توجد رواية واضحة أو متفق عليها بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران توضح هل هناك مفاوضات أم لا؟ وهل ستستمر الهدنة أم لا؟


ورأت أن كل طرف يدرك أن لديه مصلحة حقيقية في التوصل إلى اتفاق، فإيران تدرك هشاشتها أمام الضربات العسكرية والضغوط الاقتصادية، فيما ترى أمريكا أن استمرار الأزمة، خصوصاً إغلاق هرمز، يهدد الاقتصاد العالمي بشكل مباشر عبر ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة وتعطل سلاسل الإمداد.


وأكدت أن الفجوة بين البلدين لا تزال عميقة جداً، وتشمل ملفات معقدة ومتشابكة مثل البرنامج النووي، العقوبات والنفوذ الإقليمي وأمن إسرائيل والملاحة الدولية، ورجحت كفة التصعيد، لاسيما أن كل طرف يعتقد أنه قادر على إجبار الآخر على التراجع أولاً.


تقدُّم في بعض القضايا السهلة


وتوقعت الصحيفة تحقيق تقدُّم في بعض القضايا الأسهل، مثل تجميد مؤقت للتخصيب النووي، لكن قضايا أخرى، خصوصاً السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، ستبقى عقدة رئيسية يصعب حلها.


ولفتت إلى أن العوامل الداخلية والإقليمية قد تضيف طبقة من التعقيد، ففي داخل إيران مثلاً يبدو أن التيار المتشدد يزداد قوة، مما قد يقلل فرص التسوية، وفي الولايات المتحدة، هناك تساؤل حول مدى إدراك القيادة لحدود القوة العسكرية، كما أن إسرائيل قد تلعب دوراً غير متوقع إذا رأت أن مسار المفاوضات لا يخدم مصالحها.


وحذّر التقرير من أن الأسوأ لم يحدث بعد، وأن المنطقة والعالم قد يكونان على أعتاب مرحلة أكثر خطورة، إذ يظل خيار التصعيد العسكري أقرب من التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة.


صورة متوترة ومليئة بالتناقضات


ورسمت صحيفة «تايمز» صورة متوترة ومليئة بالتناقضات حول مسار العلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في لحظة حرجة تسبق انتهاء وقف إطلاق النار، وقالت: في الوقت الذي يفترض فيه أن الطرفين يستعدان لجولة جديدة من المفاوضات، فإن ترمب يتعمد خلق حالة من عدم اليقين لإرباك خصومه وكسب أفضلية تفاوضية، أو أنه يحاول تحسين صورته داخلياً بعد اتهامه بالضعف والتراجع، لافتة إلى أن إعلانه النصر مسبقاً قد يكون وسيلة للضغط على إيران، لكنه في الوقت نفسه ينطوي على مخاطرة كبيرة.


وأكدت أن إيران ليست في وضع مريح، فالعقوبات والضغوط الاقتصادية والتضخم والاحتجاجات الداخلية تجعل بعض أجنحة النظام تميل إلى التوصل لاتفاق، إلا أن هناك خطوطاً حمراء لا تزال واضحة، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بالبرنامج النووي والسيادة.


جمود هش وقنوات مفتوحة


ورأت صحيفة «إندبندنت» أن قنوات السلام بين البلدين لا تزال مفتوحة، وأن الدبلوماسية لم تنته بعد، ولكنها معلقة بخيط رفيع، واستشهدت بأنه كان من المتوقع بعد انهيار مفاوضات إسلام أباد، أن تتصاعد المواجهة العسكرية، ولكن ذلك لم يحدث. ورأت أن الأزمة لم تنفجر بعد إلى مواجهة شاملة، لكنها أيضاً لم تقترب من الحل، بل تعيش حالة «جمود هش» تشبه ما سمته «ضباب السلام».


وأكدت أن أزمة هرمز هي العقدة الأكثر حساسية، ورغم إدراك كلا الجانبين مخاطر التصعيد، فإن انعدام الثقة العميق بينهما، واتساع قائمة الملفات الخلافية، يجعلان الوصول إلى اتفاق سريع أمراً شبه مستحيل، خصوصاً أن مثل هذه القضايا تحتاج عادة إلى سنوات من التفاوض.


ورأت الصحيفة أن الأزمة لا تسير نحو انفراج قريب، بل نحو مرحلة طويلة من الشد والجذب، تتناوب فيها فترات التفاوض مع فترات التصعيد؛ لأن جذور الأزمة لم تحل بعد، ولأن احتمال الانزلاق مجدداً نحو التصعيد لا يزال قائماً بقوة.