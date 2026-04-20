U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out today (Tuesday) extending the ceasefire with Iran, which is set to end on Wednesday evening Washington time, unless an agreement is reached before it expires, anticipating a resumption of fighting if no deal is made.



Trump told Bloomberg: “The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until a final agreement is reached, and I will not rush into a bad deal as we have plenty of time,” adding: “The Iranians want me to open the strait, and I will not open it until an agreement is signed.”



For its part, the U.S. Central Command reported that it has prevented 27 ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports since the blockade began last Tuesday.



In contrast, the Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted a source as saying that Iran's decision not to participate in negotiations has not changed so far, and its participation is contingent upon certain conditions being met.



The source added: “The naval blockade is a fundamental obstacle to negotiations, and the Pakistani mediator has been informed of this, indicating that the exchanged messages include other excessive U.S. demands that do not bode well for a clear prospect for upcoming negotiations.”



The source pointed out that Tehran believes that as long as Washington operates under faulty calculations, negotiations are merely a waste of time, emphasizing: “Unless a clear prospect for reaching an acceptable agreement is formed, Iran has no intention of participating in the American charade,” according to the source's description.



It was noted that Iran considers the possibility that media offers regarding negotiations may be deceptive.



On another note, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Eshaq Dar emphasized in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi the importance of continuing dialogue and participating as soon as possible to resolve all outstanding issues, in order to enhance regional peace and stability.



Dar clarified in posts on his account on “X” that he agreed with Araghchi to remain closely engaged.