استبعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران والذي سينتهي مساء (الأربعاء) بتوقيت واشنطن، إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق قبل انتهائه، متوقعاً استئناف القتال في حال عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق.


وقال ترمب لوكالة بلومبيرغ: «مضيق هرمز سيظل مغلقا حتى إبرام اتفاق نهائي، ولن أتسرع بعقد اتفاق سيئ ولدينا متسع من الوقت»، مضيفاً: «الإيرانيون يريدونني أن أفتح المضيق ولن أفتحه حتى يتم توقيع اتفاق».


بدورها، ذكرت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أنها منعت 27 سفينة من دخول موانئ إيران أو مغادرتها منذ بدء الحصار الثلاثاء الماضي.


في المقابل، نقلت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية عن مصدر قوله إن قرار إيران بعدم المشاركة في المفاوضات لم يتغير حتى الآن ومشاركتها منوطة بتحقق شروط معينة.


وأضاف المصدر: «الحصار البحري يعد عقبة جوهرية أمام المفاوضات، وجرى إبلاغ الوسيط الباكستاني بذلك، مبيناً أن الرسائل المتبادلة تتضمن مطالب أمريكية مفرطة أخرى لا تبشر بأفق واضح للمفاوضات القادمة».


وأشار المصدر إلى أن طهران ترى أنه ما دامت واشنطن تتعامل بحسابات خطأ، فإن المفاوضات ليست سوى إضاعة للوقت، مشددة بالقول: «ما لم يتشكل أفق واضح للوصول لاتفاق مقبول، فلا نية لإيران بالمشاركة في المسرحية الأمريكية»، حسب وصف المصدر.


ولفت إلى أن إيران تضع في الحسبان احتمال أن تكون العروض الإعلامية بشأن المفاوضات خداعا.


من جهة ثانية، شدد وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد إسحاق دار في اتصال هاتفي مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي على أهمية مواصلة الحوار والمشاركة في أقرب وقت ممكن لحل جميع القضايا العالقة، من أجل تعزيز السلام والاستقرار الإقليميين.


وأوضح دار في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس» أنه اتفق مع عراقجي على البقاء منخرطين بشكل وثيق.