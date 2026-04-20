​ثمَّن محافظ شبوة عوض محمد بن الوزير المواقف الأخوية الراسخة للمملكة العربية السعودية، مؤكداً أن التدخلات الإنسانية والخدمية التي يقودها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، تمثل «شريان حياة» ومحركاً أساسياً لمسار التنمية والاستقرار في المحافظة.


​دعم نوعي واستجابة ميدانية


​جاء ذلك خلال استقباله في مكتبه بمدينة عتق اليوم (الإثنين) مدير فرع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية عبدالرحمن الصيعري، ومساعده مبارك القحطاني، والوفد المرافق لهما.


وأشار محافظ شبوة إلى أن الحضور الميداني لفرق المركز يعكس حرص القيادة الرشيدة في المملكة على ملامسة احتياجات المواطن اليمني وتخفيف معاناته، مشيداً بالمستوى المتقدم والجودة العالية التي تتسم بها المشاريع المنفذة.

محافظ شبوة: التدخلات السعودية ركيزة استقرارنا.. وشراكتنا مع «مركز الملك سلمان» إستراتيجية


​تكامل وتنسيق


وشهد اللقاء استعراضاً شاملاً للمشاريع الإغاثية والخدمية، حيث جرى التأكيد على تعزيز آليات التنسيق والتكامل بين المركز ومكاتب السلطة المحلية، بما يضمن دقة تحديد مصفوفة الاحتياجات العاجلة، ورفع كفاءة تنفيذ المشاريع، وتحقيق الأثر المستدام للتدخلات الإغاثية والتنموية المرتبطة بحياة المواطنين اليومية.


​عرفان للقيادة


​وجدد محافظ شبوة تقديره العميق لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، نظير الدعم المتواصل لأبناء المحافظة، مؤكداً أن هذه المواقف تجسد عمق العلاقات وروح التضامن الإنساني الصادق.


​من جانبه، أشاد وفد مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية بمستوى التعاون القائم مع السلطة المحلية بشبوة، الذي يسهم في تذليل العقبات الميدانية وتسريع وصول المساعدات لمستحقيها بكفاءة عالية.