محافظ شبوة: التدخلات السعودية ركيزة استقرارنا.. وشراكتنا مع «مركز الملك سلمان» إستراتيجية

The Governor of Shabwa, Awad Mohammed bin Al-Wazir, valued the steadfast brotherly positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, confirming that the humanitarian and service interventions led by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, represent a "lifeline" and a fundamental driver for the path of development and stability in the governorate.



Qualitative Support and Field Response



This came during his reception in his office in the city of Ataq today (Monday) of the Director of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works branch, Abdulrahman Al-Saiari, his assistant Mubarak Al-Qahtani, and their accompanying delegation.



The Governor of Shabwa pointed out that the field presence of the center's teams reflects the keenness of the wise leadership in the Kingdom to address the needs of the Yemeni citizen and alleviate their suffering, praising the advanced level and high quality of the implemented projects.



Integration and Coordination



The meeting witnessed a comprehensive review of the relief and service projects, where there was an emphasis on enhancing coordination and integration mechanisms between the center and the local authority offices, ensuring the accurate identification of urgent needs, improving the efficiency of project implementation, and achieving the sustainable impact of the relief and development interventions related to the daily lives of citizens.



Gratitude to the Leadership



The Governor of Shabwa renewed his deep appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continuous support to the people of the governorate, affirming that these positions embody the depth of relations and the spirit of genuine humanitarian solidarity.



For its part, the delegation from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works praised the level of cooperation with the local authority in Shabwa, which contributes to overcoming field obstacles and accelerating the delivery of aid to those in need with high efficiency.