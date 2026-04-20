The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, affirmed that the relations between the GCC countries and Central Asian countries are based on solid foundations of shared history and mutual interests. We are confident that this partnership will witness further growth and prosperity in the coming years, embodying the aspirations of our peoples towards a more stable, prosperous, and integrated future.

This came during the Secretary-General's participation in the workshop titled "Enhancing the Strategic Partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian Countries: From Historical Links to Comprehensive Cooperation," organized by the Gulf Research Center in collaboration with the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies at the Office of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, today in Riyadh, in the presence of the President of the Gulf Research Center, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saqr, the Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies at the Office of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dr. Alidour Aripov, and a number of esteemed ambassadors of Central Asian countries accredited in Riyadh.



At the beginning of his speech, the Secretary-General expressed his sincere thanks to the President of the Gulf Research Center, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saqr, for his initiative to organize this workshop, which brings together the ambassadors of Central Asian countries accredited in Riyadh with a distinguished group of researchers, interested parties, and media representatives from both sides, where we exchange views and ways to develop strategic relations and enhance cooperation between the GCC countries and Central Asian countries, appreciating the commitment of researchers and experts from Central Asia.



He stated that the relations between the GCC and Central Asian countries are among the promising regional relations that have witnessed increasing development in recent decades. These relations are not a recent phenomenon; rather, their roots extend to deep historical, cultural, and religious ties, in addition to the shared economic and security interests that unite the two regions. Central Asian countries possess immense natural resources, particularly in the energy sector (oil and natural gas), as well as rare minerals and agricultural resources. These resources make them an important economic partner for the GCC countries, which seek to diversify their economic partnerships and enhance their foreign investments. The GCC countries also have significant expertise in energy management and infrastructure investment, which Central Asian countries need to develop their economic sectors. There are opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, as the GCC countries seek to benefit from investment opportunities in agricultural sectors to secure their food needs. However, commercial transportation routes hinder the maximum utilization of these opportunities, which require passage through Iranian territories to reach the GCC countries, presenting an obstacle, especially in the current situation.



He pointed out that the GCC countries and Central Asian countries share many security challenges, such as combating terrorism, reducing extremism, and ensuring regional stability. These challenges open the door to enhancing security cooperation and information exchange between the two parties.

He clarified that economic integration between the GCC countries, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan constitutes a fundamental pillar in enhancing trade and investment relations and represents a key factor in achieving sustainable development. The GDP of the GCC countries reached $2.3 trillion in 2024, reflecting the robustness of Gulf economies and their competitive capacity on a global level. Goods exports reached $823.1 billion, while goods imports amounted to $659.3 billion, making the GCC countries rank ninth globally in total exports and fourteenth globally in total imports. These indicators confirm the importance of deepening economic cooperation and enhancing mutual investments between the GCC countries and their partners by removing trade barriers, developing digital infrastructure, and enhancing integration in supply chains, contributing to achieving economic stability and mutual prosperity.



He emphasized that trade exchange between the GCC countries and Central Asian countries represents a promising opportunity that has not yet reached its true scale. Despite the total goods trade exchange between the two sides reaching about $10 billion in 2023, this figure represents only 0.7% of the total trade volume of the GCC countries. The GCC's exports to Central Asian countries amounted to about $8 billion, while imports reached $1.6 billion, revealing a wide margin of uninvested potential between the two regions. Based on this reality, we must elevate this exchange to higher levels by expanding investment partnership channels, enhancing economic integration, and building solid trade bridges that contribute to achieving sustainable development for the peoples of both regions.



Regarding the current situation in the Arabian Gulf region, he outlined the serious security challenges facing the GCC countries at present, mentioning that since February 28, 2026, the GCC countries have been subjected to missile and drone attacks exceeding six thousand attacks in just one month, targeting vital civilian facilities such as ports, airports, energy facilities, and residential areas, resulting in loss of life and significant material damage. The United Nations Security Council explicitly condemned these attacks under Resolution 2817, calling for their immediate cessation, and we rely on the international community to ensure its full implementation and prevent the recurrence of these aggressions, reiterating his gratitude and appreciation to the participating countries in the workshop for their support of this resolution.



The Secretary-General stated that the repercussions of this crisis have extended to the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 20% of global energy supplies pass, casting shadows over the economies of all countries, including the brotherly Central Asian countries. The GCC countries affirm their full commitment to their legitimate right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and to take necessary measures to protect their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their peoples and vital facilities, while firmly committing to avoiding escalation and maintaining regional and international peace and security.

He concluded his speech by saying: "We rely on the support of our brothers and friends in assisting the efforts of international legitimacy, upholding the principles of international law, and ensuring the stability of energy supplies for the benefit of all."